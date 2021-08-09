Log in
    EIG   US2922181043

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EIG)
Employers Holdings, Inc. : Names John Mutschink as Executive Vice President

08/09/2021
Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) America’s small business insurance specialist®, today announced the appointment of John Mutschink as executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Mutschink joined EMPLOYERS as senior vice president and chief human resources officer in November 2019. Prior to joining EMPLOYERS, he held a wide range of HR roles in technology companies such as Hewlett Packard, Intuit and Maxim Integrated. Mutschink earned a Ph.D. and M.S. in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from Kansas State University, as well as a B.S. in Psychology from Texas A&M University.

“John has made a significant impact on the organization, not only by leading the evolution of our HR and talent practices, but by leading our real estate transformation, improving our communications across the enterprise, and supporting the Board of Directors and me in the CEO succession process,” said CEO Katherine Antonello. “His broad experience, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership and influence will continue to shape EMPLOYERS and propel us on our winning journey. I am confident he is the right leader for this important role.”

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 653 M - -
Net income 2021 80,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 1 177 M 1 177 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 691
Free-Float 47,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,60 $
Average target price 49,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katherine H. Antonello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Scott Paquette Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael J. McSally Chairman
Bertrum Carroll Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Jeffrey C. Shaw Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.29.23%1 177
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.34.57%43 573
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION19.00%38 681
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES8.87%38 128
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.47%33 346
SAMPO OYJ23.00%27 777