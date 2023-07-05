Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after market close.

Conference Call Details

The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT.

Investors can access the conference call by dialing:

U.S. Toll-free: 1-877-423-9820

International: 1-201-493-6749

A live audio-only broadcast will be accessible via webcast in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.employers.com. An archived version of the webcast will also be accessible on the Company’s website following the live call.

About Employers Holdings, Inc.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

