Employers : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

In this presentation, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their

intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions,

including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political

conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention

rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may

constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can

be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could,"

"would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or

"continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could

cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those

discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the

risks detailed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by applicable

securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events, or otherwise.

Filings with the SEC

The Company's filings with the SEC and its quarterly investor presentations can be accessed through the "Investors" link on the Company's website,

www.employers.com. The Company's filings with the SEC can also be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR Database at www.sec.gov (EDGAR CIK

No. 0001379041).

© 2022 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.comand www.cerity.comfor coverage availability.