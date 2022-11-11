Advanced search
    EIG   US2922181043

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

(EIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
43.19 USD   -2.22%
Employers : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

11/11/2022 | 03:32pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NOVEMBER 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

In this presentation, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their

intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions,

including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political

conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention

rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may

constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can

be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could,"

"would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or

"continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could

cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those

discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the

risks detailed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by applicable

securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events, or otherwise.

Filings with the SEC

The Company's filings with the SEC and its quarterly investor presentations can be accessed through the "Investors" link on the Company's website,

www.employers.com. The Company's filings with the SEC can also be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR Database at www.sec.gov (EDGAR CIK

No. 0001379041).

© 2022 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America's small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.comand www.cerity.comfor coverage availability.

www.employers.com

2

EMPLOYERS®

Business Overview

www.employers.com

3

Who We Are (the Numbers)

EMPLOYERS® is a mono-line writer of workers' compensation (WC) insurance

focused on low-to-mediumhazard risk small businesses.

MARKETS AND DISTRIBUTION

$590 Million

2021 Gross Written Premiums

Low Hazard Focus

Shown as a percentage of in-force premium

95%

4%

1%

NCCI hazard

NCCI hazard

NCCI hazard

groups A-D (low)

group E (medium)

groups F-G (higher)

Premium Contribution - Employers Segment

30%

Partnerships

and Alliances

$639 Million 9/30/22 in-force premium (incl. Est. Audit Premium)

120,147 in-force policies $5,313 average policy size

Nationwide Platform

70%

Agents

www.employers.com

4

Who We Are (the Words)

Over 100 year operating history

Strong underwriting focus with established presence in attractive markets

Record number of policies in-force, excellent operating ratios

Unique, long-standing strategic distribution relationships

Conservative risk profile and prudent capital management

Solid financial position and strong balance sheet

UNIQUE GROWTH DRIVERS SPECIFIC TO EMPLOYERS

Transforming how small businesses and insurance agents utilize digital capabilities to improve their customer experience:

  1. improving the agent experience and enhancing

agent efficiency;

  1. providing direct-to-

customer workers'

compensation insurance policies through Cerity, a subsidiary separate from

Employers' other

insurance businesses.

www.employers.com

5

Disclaimer

Employers Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
