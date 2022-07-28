Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOTO   GRS488003005

EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME

(MOTO)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:13 2022-07-27 am EDT
2.060 EUR   +1.98%
06:36aEMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME : MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their support to the firefighting effort of the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri Copy
PU
06:26aEMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME : New partnership for SIXT with race walker Antigoni Drisbioti
PU
05/20EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME : New partnership for SIXT with race walker Antigoni Drisbioti
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme : MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their support to the firefighting effort of the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri Copy

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their support to the firefighting effort of the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri

Athens 31.05.2022 - Motodynamics | SIXT and MAXIMA Insurance Ltd. have joined forces to provide the VCPS of Krioneri a four-wheel vehicle specifically modified for firefighting, in order to support the firefighting efforts of the volunteering infrastructure of the Civil Protection Service and ultimately contribute to the punctual prevention and deterrence of blazes at the suburban forest of the Tatoi Estate, the wider area and the Municipalilty of Dionisos.

The vehicle delivery was conducted at the facilities of the VCPS of Krioneri, with the Mayor of Dionisos Mr. Giannis Kalafatelis in attendance, by Mrs. Maira Passia, Corporate Affairs Manager of Motodynamics, Mr. Giorgos Livaditis, SIXT Division Manager of Motodynamics and Mrs. Vasiliki Morfi, General Manger of Maxima Insurance Ltd.

Mr. Giannis Kalafatelis, the Mayor of the Municipalilty of Dionisos, stated accordingly : 'On behalf of the Municipalilty of Dionisos and all of its residents, I would like to thank Motodynamics | SIXT και MAXIMA Insurance Ltd, which as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities, have joined forces and provided a vehicle specifically modified for firefighting to the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri. It is quite encouraging that, in such challenging times, there are companies to actually support the active associations and bodies of our Municipality, so that they can be able to contribute to the Civil Protection Service as well, in order to effectively protect the natural habitat, people's properties and ultimately human lives. We thank you once again.'

Information on Motodynamics

Motodynamics represents Yamaha MOTOR Co. Ltd. in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as Porsche AG and SIXT SE in Greece. It has also been operating in the retail business with Motodiktio and Motodirect. Having registered to the Athens Stock Exchange Market since 2005, Motodynamics has been employing more than 230 people. Its turnover in 2021 ammounted to 94,7 million euros.

For more information, please visit : www.motodynamics.gr

Information on SIXT

SIXT has been one of the greatest mobility services providers, for both short-term car rentals and long-term leases, for companies and individuals. In Greece, it has been operating since 1998 while since 2018 it is part of the Motodynamics Group. Through its branches at the greatest airports and touristic locations, SIXT is at the forefront of the developments οf the industry, offering a wide range of vehicles (Sport, Sedan, SUV, Luxury, Pick-Up, E-Vehicles and more).

For more information, please visit : www.sixt.gr

Information on MAXIMA Insurance Ltd.

Maxima Insurance is a company that provides insurance/financial services and consultants, offering premium products and services throughout the insurance industry.

For more information, please visit : www.maximainsurance.gr/

Information on the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri.

The volunteers have been acting since 1989, while in 2014 the VCPS of Krioneri was officially founded. Currently, with a fleet consisting of 7 vehicles and 40 volunteers, the VCPS is able to intervene against forest fires both among the boundaries of the Municipality of Dionisos and outside of it.

For more information, please visit : https://sppek.org/

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Disclaimer

Cars Motorcycles and Marine Engine Trade and Import Company SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME
06:36aEMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their sup..
PU
06:26aEMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : New partnership for SIXT with race walker Antigoni ..
PU
05/20EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : New partnership for SIXT with race walker Antigoni ..
PU
03/31Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme Reports ..
CI
03/21EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : Motodynamics bids farewell to Odysseas Kyriacopoulo..
PU
01/20EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : MOTODYNAMICS supports the students of border island..
PU
2021EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : MOTO) added to ATHEX Composite Index
CI
2021EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : Announcement 9504/2021 (no English translation avai..
PU
2021EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : Announcement 9006/2021 (no English translation avai..
PU
2021EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITR : Motodynamics and Porsche Hellas presented the new M..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 94,7 M - -
Net income 2021 4,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 60,1 M 60,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sotiris D. Hatzikos Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Dimitrios Bozas Chief Financial Officer
Paris Odisseas Kyriacopoulos Chairman
Efstathios Anagnou Manager-Information Technology
Lefkothea T. Varangi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPORIKI EISAGOGIKI AFTOKINITON DITROHON KAI MIHANON THALASSIS SOCIETE ANONYME12.26%61
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.03%14 082
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.1.05%8 346
D'IETEREN GROUP-10.14%8 335
AUTONATION, INC.-3.63%6 304
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-5.33%3 619