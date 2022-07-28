Emporiki Eisagogiki Aftokiniton Ditrohon kai Mihanon Thalassis Societe Anonyme : MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their support to the firefighting effort of the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri Copy

MOTODYNAMICS and MAXIMA INSURANCE profess their support to the firefighting effort of the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri

Athens 31.05.2022 - Motodynamics | SIXT and MAXIMA Insurance Ltd. have joined forces to provide the VCPS of Krioneri a four-wheel vehicle specifically modified for firefighting, in order to support the firefighting efforts of the volunteering infrastructure of the Civil Protection Service and ultimately contribute to the punctual prevention and deterrence of blazes at the suburban forest of the Tatoi Estate, the wider area and the Municipalilty of Dionisos.

The vehicle delivery was conducted at the facilities of the VCPS of Krioneri, with the Mayor of Dionisos Mr. Giannis Kalafatelis in attendance, by Mrs. Maira Passia, Corporate Affairs Manager of Motodynamics, Mr. Giorgos Livaditis, SIXT Division Manager of Motodynamics and Mrs. Vasiliki Morfi, General Manger of Maxima Insurance Ltd.

Mr. Giannis Kalafatelis, the Mayor of the Municipalilty of Dionisos, stated accordingly : 'On behalf of the Municipalilty of Dionisos and all of its residents, I would like to thank Motodynamics | SIXT και MAXIMA Insurance Ltd, which as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities, have joined forces and provided a vehicle specifically modified for firefighting to the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri. It is quite encouraging that, in such challenging times, there are companies to actually support the active associations and bodies of our Municipality, so that they can be able to contribute to the Civil Protection Service as well, in order to effectively protect the natural habitat, people's properties and ultimately human lives. We thank you once again.'

Information on Motodynamics

Motodynamics represents Yamaha MOTOR Co. Ltd. in Greece, Romania and Bulgaria, as well as Porsche AG and SIXT SE in Greece. It has also been operating in the retail business with Motodiktio and Motodirect. Having registered to the Athens Stock Exchange Market since 2005, Motodynamics has been employing more than 230 people. Its turnover in 2021 ammounted to 94,7 million euros.

For more information, please visit : www.motodynamics.gr

Information on SIXT

SIXT has been one of the greatest mobility services providers, for both short-term car rentals and long-term leases, for companies and individuals. In Greece, it has been operating since 1998 while since 2018 it is part of the Motodynamics Group. Through its branches at the greatest airports and touristic locations, SIXT is at the forefront of the developments οf the industry, offering a wide range of vehicles (Sport, Sedan, SUV, Luxury, Pick-Up, E-Vehicles and more).

For more information, please visit : www.sixt.gr

Information on MAXIMA Insurance Ltd.

Maxima Insurance is a company that provides insurance/financial services and consultants, offering premium products and services throughout the insurance industry.

For more information, please visit : www.maximainsurance.gr/



Information on the Volunteers Civil Protection Service of Krioneri.

The volunteers have been acting since 1989, while in 2014 the VCPS of Krioneri was officially founded. Currently, with a fleet consisting of 7 vehicles and 40 volunteers, the VCPS is able to intervene against forest fires both among the boundaries of the Municipality of Dionisos and outside of it.

For more information, please visit : https://sppek.org/