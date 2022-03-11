Log in
    CBDT   CA29246V1040

EMPOWER CLINICS INC.

(CBDT)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/22 03:55:05 pm
0.255 CAD   +2.00%
EMPOWER CLINICS : Announces Change in Leadership at Kai
PU
03/10Empower clinics opens flagship location and 8th clinic in greater toronto area
AQ
03/09Empower Clinics Inc.
AQ
Empower Clinics : Announces Change in Leadership at Kai

03/11/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Ms. Yoshi Tyler will no longer serve in her role as President of Kai Medical Laboratory

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that Yoshi Tyler will no longer serve as President of Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC ("Kai Medical") effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Ms. Tyler for her contributions to the Company and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics.

A further announcement will be made once the Company appoints its new leadership structure at Kai Medical.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:
Steven McAuley CEO
s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com
604-227-0865

Investors:
Tamara Mason
Business Development & Communications
t.mason@empowerclinics.com
604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's plans for a new leadership structure at Kai Medical, the timing of updates or the nature of the changes. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692806/Empower-Clinics-Announces-Change-in-Leadership-at-Kai

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 22:29:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
