Empower Clinics : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K

(the "Company") for the interim period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditors, MNP LLP, have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. November 1, 2022 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars) Note March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 2,518,743 866,170 Restricted cash - 1,238,366 Assets classified as held for sale 5 - 97,314 Accounts receivable 6 675,334 565,575 Inventory 7 578,212 205,048 Prepaid expenses 379,490 187,868 4,151,779 3,160,341 Property and equipment 8 1,130,946 1,131,504 Other assets 17(b),22 745,531 745,531 Total assets 6,028,256 5,037,376 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,22 3,685,086 3,725,430 Consideration payable 4 200,363 200,363 Liabilities classified as held for sale 5 - 61,520 Current portion of loans payable 11 237,526 128,480 Current portion of notes payable 12 175,683 173,266 Convertible note payable 14 - 205,406 Current portion of lease liability 15 398,443 387,100 Current portion of warrant liability 16 2,535,919 1,504,703 Conversion feature 13 1,881,641 - Subscription deposits 17(b) - 1,316,825 9,114,661 7,703,093 Loans payable 11 916,394 1,053,983 Convertible debentures 13 781,567 - Lease liability 15 2,576,474 2,650,367 Deferred revenue 23,207 22,874 Total liabilities 13,412,303 11,430,317 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Issued capital 17(b) 53,454,860 52,875,084 Shares to be issued 60,287 60,287 Contributed surplus 3,031,195 2,908,315 Warrant reserve 586,384 58,380 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (16,818 ) 39,938 Deficit (64,499,955 ) (62,334,945 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (7,384,047 ) (6,392,941 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency 6,028,256 5,037,376 Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1) Commitments and contingencies (Note 24) Events after the reporting period (Note 25) Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors: /s/ "Steven McAuley" Director /s/ "Andrejs Bunkse" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements 1 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except number of shares outstanding) Three months ended March 31, Note 2022 2021 $ $ Revenue 1,106,950 1,958,802 Direct expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 872,079 742,367 Gross margin 234,871 1,216,435 Operating expenses 18 1,308,443 899,205 Legal and professional fees 365,680 865,020 Depreciation and amortization expense 8 53,645 120,670 Share-based payments 17(c),22 123,291 435,986 Loss from operations (1,616,188 ) (1,104,446 ) Other expenses (income) Accretion expense 11-13 52,803 1,777 Interest expense 11-15 82,215 28,875 Provision for credit losses 4,521 - (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 16 (651,385 ) 23,793,165 Loss on change in fair value of conversion feature 13 679,003 - Impairment of property and equipment 8 19,336 - Financing expense 13,17(b) 700,542 - Other income, net (204,298 ) - 682,737 23,823,817 Net loss from continuing operations (2,298,925 ) (24,928,263 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 133,915 (285,293 ) Net loss for the period (2,165,010 ) (25,213,556 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation (56,756 ) 52 Comprehensive loss for the period (2,221,766 ) (25,213,504 ) Loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted 0.00 (0.00 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 345,487,564 303,699,288 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements 2 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ $ Operating activities Net loss from continuing operations (2,298,925 ) (24,928,263 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation and amortization expense 53,645 120,670 Share-based payments 123,291 435,986 Accretion expense 52,803 1,777 Interest expense 82,215 28,875 Provision for credit losses 4,521 - (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liability (651,385 ) 23,793,165 Loss on change in fair value of conversion feature 679,003 - Vesting of escrow shares 43,510 - Impairment of property and equipment 19,336 - Financing expense 700,542 - Other (income) expense, net (59,216 ) 50,073 Changes in working capital (718,928 ) (718,050 ) Net cash used in operating activities of continuing operations (1,969,588 ) (1,215,767 ) Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (7,482 ) (228,684 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (68,322 ) (57,546 ) Proceeds from disposal of Sun Valley 181,664 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 113,342 (57,546 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of convertible debentures 3,170,980 - Proceeds from issue of units 745,625 - Transaction costs on issuance of convertible debentures and units (209,133 ) - Proceeds from stock options exercised 19,656 199,479 Proceeds from warrants exercised 224,479 4,181,188 Repayment of loans payable (19,109 ) (594,614 ) Repayment of convertible notes payable (198,851 ) (437,985 ) Lease payment (96,600 ) (38,480 ) Interest payment (63,990 ) (395,974 ) Net cash provided by financing activities of continuing operations 3,573,057 2,913,614 Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations - (33,608 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (56,756 ) - Net change in cash 1,652,573 1,378,009 Cash, beginning of the period 866,170 4,889,824 Cash, end of the period 2,518,743 6,267,833 Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 20) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements 3 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except share numbers) Number of common shares Issued capital Share subscriptions receivable Shares to be issued Contributed surplus Warrant reserves Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2020 283,811,903 22,969,566 (745,531 ) 60,287 2,223,269 80,638 - (30,078,630 ) (5,490,401 ) Share issued for services 1,207,206 59,598 - - - - - - 59,598 Exercise of options 3,339,666 287,801 - - (88,322 ) - - - 199,479 Exercise of warrants classified within warrant liability 41,600,547 28,592,094 - - - - - - 28,592,094 Exercise of warrants classified within warrant reserve 2,180,000 71,933 - - - (70,837 ) - - 1,096 Share-based payments - - - - 435,986 - - - 435,986 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 52 - 52 Net loss for the period - - - - - - - (25,213,556 ) (25,213,556 ) Balance, March 31, 2021 332,139,322 51,980,992 (745,531 ) 60,287 2,570,933 9,801 52 (55,292,186 ) (1,415,652 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 339,445,021 52,875,084 - 60,287 2,908,315 58,380 39,938 (62,334,945 ) (6,392,941 ) Vesting of escrow shares - 43,510 - - - - - - 43,510 Shares issued in private placement 5,500,000 - - - - - - - - Shares issued for services 775,000 95,091 - - - - - - 95,091 Exercise of options 250,000 20,067 - - (411 ) - - - 19,656 Exercise of warrants classified within warrant liability 2,238,637 421,108 - - - - - - 421,108 Share-based payments - - - - 123,291 - - - 123,291 Issuance of warrants classified within warrant reserve - - - - - 528,004 - - 528,004 Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (56,756 ) - (56,756 ) Net loss for the period - - - - - - - (2,165,010 ) (2,165,010 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 348,208,658 53,454,860 - 60,287 3,031,195 586,384 (16,818 ) (64,499,955 ) (7,384,047 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements 4 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN Empower Clinics Inc. ("Empower" or the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on February 20, 1997 and subsequently continued as a federally incorporated Canadian company pursuant to a continuation under the Canada Business Corporations Act on November 27, 2008. The registered office of the Company is located at Suite 505 - 1771 Robson Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6G 1C9. The Company's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBDT". The Company is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its medical clinics, digital and telemedicine care, medical diagnostics laboratories and sale of medical devices. Going concern These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the assumption that the Company will be able to continue operating as a going concern, which assumes the Company will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations for the foreseeable future. The Company has a history of losses and negative cash flows from operating activities, and as at March 31, 2022, the Company had a working capital deficiency of $5,070,622 (December 31, 2021 - $4,542,752) and an accumulated deficit of $64,499,955 (December 31, 2021 - $62,334,945). These circumstances present a material uncertainty that casts significant doubt over the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company anticipates that it will pursue growth opportunities through acquisitions, the expansion of clinic locations and through new product development in order to drive revenue and generate positive cash flows from operations. The ability of the Company to continue operating as a going concern is dependent on its ability to raise sufficient additional funds to finance development activities and/or its ability to achieve profitable operations and positive cash flows from operations. There is no certainty that management's plans described above will be successful or that sufficient financing will be available on terms acceptable to the Company or at all. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments (if any) to the recorded amounts and classification of assets and liabilities, which could be necessary if the use of the going concern assumption is ultimately determined to be inappropriate. Such adjustments, if any, could be material. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION a) Statement of compliance These condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Company's Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 1, 2022. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). As such, these condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain all the disclosures required by IFRS for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019. b) Basis of presentation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using the historical cost basis, except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are measured at fair value, as specified by IFRS for each type of asset, liability, income and expense as set out in the accounting policies below. c) Functional and presentation currency These condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in United States dollars ("USD"), except as otherwise noted, which is the functional currency of the Company. The functional currency of each subsidiary is listed below. References to C$ or CAD are to Canadian dollars. 5 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (Continued) d) Reclassification of prior year amounts The Company has reclassified certain items on the condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss, the condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows, and the condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' deficiency to conform with current period presentation. e) Basis of consolidation These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated on consolidation. Control exists where the parent entity has power over the investee and is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date control commences until the date control ceases. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements incorporate the accounts of the Company and the following subsidiaries: Name of subsidiary Country of Incorporation Percentage Ownership Functional Currency Principal Activity 11000900 Canada Inc. (1) Canada 100% CAD Clinic operations Empower Healthcare Assets Inc. (2) USA 100% USD Holding company Empower Healthcare Corp. Canada 100% USD Holding company Empower Healthcare Corp. USA 100% USD Clinic operations Kai Medical Canada Corp. (3) Canada 100% CAD Product sales Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC (4) USA 100% USD Diagnostic testing Lawrence Park Health and Wellness Clinic Inc. (1) Canada 100% CAD Clinic operations Medi + Sure Canada Inc. (5) Canada 100% CAD Product sales Medi Collective Corp. (6) Canada 100% CAD Clinic operations Medi-Collective: Brown's Line FHO Inc. (7) Canada 100% CAD Clinic operations S.M.A.A.R.T. Holding Co. (9) USA 100% USD Inactive SMAART, Inc. (9) USA 100% USD Inactive Sun Valley Alternative Health Centres NV, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Health Franchising, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Health Mesa, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Health Tucson, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Health West, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Health, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed Sun Valley Heath Holdings, LLC (8) USA 100% USD Disposed THCF Access Point (9) USA 100% USD Inactive The Hemp and Cannabis Co. (9) USA 100% USD Inactive (1) Lawrence Park Health and Wellness Clinic Inc. and 11000900 Canada Inc. were acquired on December 31, 2020. (2) Empower Healthcare Assets Inc. was incorporated in the state of Delaware on April 16, 2019. (3) Kai Medical Canada Corp. was incorporated on June 17, 2021. (4) Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC was acquired on October 5, 2020. (5) Medi + Sure Canada Inc. was acquired on July 30, 2021 (Note 4). (6) Medi Collective Corp. was incorporated on May 12, 2021. (7) Medi-Collective: Brown's Line FHO Inc. was incorporated on June 17, 2021. (8) These entities (together "Sun Valley") were acquired on April 30, 2019 and results were consolidated until disposal on March 8, 2022. (9) The Hemp and Cannabis Co., THCF Access Point S.M.A.A.R.T Holding Co., and SMAART, Inc have been inactive since 2018. 6 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in the preparation of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied and disclosed in note 3 to the annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019. 4. ACQUISITION OF MEDISURE On July 30, 2021, the Company acquired 100% ownership of Medi + Sure Canada Inc. ("MediSure"). Founded in 2010, MediSure produces diabetes testing products for sale in the Canadian market. Consideration in the transaction had an aggregate fair value of $2,720,525 (C$3,403,767) comprised of cash consideration of $794,021 (C$1,000,000), a promissory note of $200,363 (C$250,000), and 4,582,483 common shares with a fair value of $1,726,141 (C$2,153,767). The promissory note is payable on July 30, 2022. Due to the short-term nature of the note, effects of discounting were deemed to be immaterial. Of the total common shares issued, 2,036,659 shares are subject to contractually imposed trading restrictions through July 2023 with 254,582 common shares released from escrow every three months commencing on October 30, 2021 (the "restricted trading shares"). The fair value of the restricted trading shares was not subject to a discount for lack of marketability as the trading restrictions are imposed via a contract as opposed to via securities legislation. The transaction has been accounted for as a business combination under IFRS 3 Business Combinations. The following table summarizes the preliminary purchase price allocation: Assets acquired $ Accounts receivable 123,299 Inventory 161,209 Prepaid expense 4,841 Property and equipment 129,997 Intangible assets 146,300 565,646 Liabilities assumed Bank indebtedness 782 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 88,445 Lease liability 124,640 Shareholder loan 10,715 Net assets at fair value, as at July 30, 2021 341,064 Consideration Cash consideration 794,021 Fair value of promissory note (consideration payable) 200,363 Fair value of 2,545,824 share consideration 958,967 Fair value of 2,036,659 restricted share consideration 767,174 Total consideration 2,720,525 Goodwill 2,379,461 The acquired accounts receivable contained $3,338 of GST receivable and $119,961 of trades receivable. Acquired property and equipment was comprised of right-of-use assets with a fair value of $124,640 office equipment with a fair value of $5,357. The lease liability represents one lease with a fair value of $124,640 on the date of acquisition, which is the net present value of the minimum future lease payments determined using the following assumptions: (1) remaining number of payments - 60; (2) monthly payment - $2,405 (C$3,000); and (3) incremental borrowing rate - 6.00% per annum. The shareholder loan balance at acquisition consisted of a vehicle loan with a payout balance of $10,715 (C$13,407). The goodwill generated as a result of this acquisition related to other intangible assets that did not qualify for separate recognition. During the Company's annual recoverability test on December 31, 2021, the goodwill was found to be fully impaired and was written off. 7 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 5. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - SUN VALLEY On March 8, 2022, the Company completed the sale of Sun Valley for total cash consideration of $181,664. Discontinued operations are comprised of Sun Valley's operations until the date of disposal. Sun Valley's results of operations and details of the sale transaction are set out below. Results of discontinued operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were: 2022 2021 $ $ Revenue 73,042 89,294 Direct expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 2,007 1,685 Gross margin 71,035 87,609 Clinic operating expenses 100,877 311,477 Provision for credit losses 12,000 - Legal and professional fees 276 4,816 Depreciation and amortization expense - 39,927 Interest expense - 2,425 Loss (gain) on termination of leases 21,329 (4,471 ) Impairment of property and equipment - 18,728 Other (income) expenses (12,675 ) - Loss from discontinued operations (50,772 ) (285,293 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations 184,687 - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 133,915 (285,293 ) Details of the sale of discontinued operations are presented as follow: March 8, 2022 $ Assets Property and equipment 23,139 Liabilities Deferred revenue 1,694 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,509 Bank indebtedness 959 Net liabilities (3,023 ) Cash consideration received 181,664 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 184,687 8 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 6. ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE The Company had the following in accounts receivable at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Trade receivables 477,064 454,481 Lease receivables 164,645 - Expected credit losses (126,000 ) (121,479 ) GST receivable 120,905 193,853 Other receivables 38,720 38,720 Total 675,334 565,575 The Company estimates a provision for lifetime expected credit losses for receivables aged greater than 91 days. As at March 31, 2022, the Company had $126,000 (December 31, 2021 - $121,479) recorded as a provision for expected credit losses. 7. INVENTORY At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, inventory was comprised of the following: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Diagnostics, COVID-19 testing supplies and reagents 495,999 325 Diabetes diagnostic products 82,213 204,723 Total 578,212 205,048 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT The following table presents a continuity of property and equipment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021: Right-of-use assets Furniture and equipment Leasehold improvements Testing equipment Asset under Construction Total $ $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance, December 31, 2020 788,490 154,275 177,858 928,149 - 2,048,772 Additions 2,959,976 333,979 1,077,418 42,320 573,829 4,987,522 Disposals (275,677 ) (15,180 ) (32,086 ) - - (322,943 ) Impairment (3,206,016 ) (8,916 ) (1,171,224 ) - (580,363 ) (4,966,519 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 29,884 (1,958 ) (2,005 ) 323 6,534 32,778 Transferred to assets held for sale (296,657 ) (30,625 ) (49,961 ) - - (377,243 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 - 431,575 - 970,792 - 1,402,367 Additions - 9,261 19,628 39,433 - 68,322 Impairment - - (19,750 ) - - (19,750 ) Foreign exchange gain - 3,232 122 1,134 - 4,488 Balance, March 31, 2022 - 444,068 - 1,011,359 - 1,455,427 9 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT (Continued) Right-of-use assets Furniture and equipment Leasehold improvements Testing equipment Asset under Construction Total Accumulated depreciation Balance, December 31, 2020 (311,960 ) (42,955 ) (74,805 ) (29,005 ) - (458,725 ) Depreciation (255,200 ) (106,785 ) (81,117 ) (116,602 ) - (559,704 ) Disposals 162,421 15,180 32,086 - - 209,687 Impairment 172,437 - 75,552 - - 247,989 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (6 ) 133 1 7 - 135 Transferred to assets held for sale 232,308 9,164 48,283 - - 289,755 Balance, December 31, 2021 - (125,263 ) - (145,600 ) - (270,863 ) Depreciation - (23,762 ) (414 ) (29,469 ) - (53,645 ) Disposals - - - - - - Impairment - - 414 - - 414 Foreign exchange loss - (363 ) - (24 ) - (387 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 - (149,388 ) - (175,093 ) - (324,481 ) Carrying amount Balance, December 31, 2021 - 306,312 - 825,192 - 1,131,504 Balance, March 31, 2022 - 294,680 - 836,266 - 1,130,946 Events during the three months ended March 31, 2022: Additions to property and equipment primarily relate to purchases of assets and the costs of renovating leased clinics in Medi-Collective. As a result of identification of indicators of impairment, leasehold improvements were found to have carrying value greater than their recoverable value. Therefore, leasehold improvements were fully impaired by $19,336. Events during the year ended December 31, 2021: Right-of-use assets During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company entered into several lease agreements for clinics in the Medi-Collective which resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets in the amount of $2,142,721. The right-of-use assets were measured as the present value of the minimum contractual lease payments discounted at the Company's estimated incremental borrowing rate of 6%. On August 31, 2021, a lease agreement for one of the Company's clinics was modified which resulted in a substantial modification of the cash flows associated with the lease. In accordance with IFRS 16, the lease was de-recognized and recorded at its present value on the date of modification. As a result of the lease modification, the disposal of previous lease contains $39,513 of cost and $24,590 of accumulated depreciation, and the new right-of-use asset was recognized at $180,664. Following an impairment test conducted on the CGU to which the right-of-use asset was assigned, the asset was found to be impaired, and the Company recognized impairment loss of $182,375. On April 1, 2021, the Company amended the terms of its lease agreement for the Kai Medical testing laboratory. As a result of the amendment, the Company derecognized the right-of-use asset with cost of $74,183 and accumulated depreciation of $29,075; these amounts are included in disposals of right-of-use assets. The Company recorded the right-of-use asset for the amended lease term and payments discounted at a rate of 6% per annum in the amount of $511,951. Following an impairment test conducted on the CGU to which the right-of-use asset was assigned, the asset was found to be impaired, and the Company recognized impairment loss of $732,437. The acquisition of MediSure resulted in the recognition of a right-of-use asset with a value of $124,640 (Note 4). Following an impairment test conducted on the September 30, 2021 balances of the CGU to which the right-of-use asset was assigned, the right-of use asset was found to be impaired, and the Company recognized impairment loss of $118,543. As a result of the closure of Sun Valley clinics during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company disposed of right-of-use assets with cost of $134,887 and accumulated depreciation of $81,662. 10 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT (Continued) As a result of the non-binding agreement entered-into on July 21, 2021 for the sale of 100% of the Company's interest in Sun Valley, the Company transferred right of use assets with cost of $296,657 and accumulated depreciation of $232,308 to assets held for sale. Furniture and equipment, leasehold improvements, testing equipment and assets under construction For the year ended December 31, 2021, additions to furniture and equipment primarily relate to purchases of assets to furnish the Company's new clinic openings in the Medi-Collective and additions to testing equipment primarily relates to purchases of additional testing equipment in Kai Medical. For the year ended December 31, 2021, additions to leasehold improvements primarily relates to renovations conducted at the Kai Medical laboratory and costs of renovating leased clinics in the Medi-Collective. For the year ended December 31, 2021, additions to assets under construction primarily represents costs of renovating clinics that are not yet available for use. During the year ended December 31, 2021, closures of Sun Valley clinics resulted in disposals in furniture and equipment and leasehold improvements with cost of $15,180 and $32,086, respectively, and accumulated depreciation of $15,180 and $32,086, respectively. The closures also resulted in the recognition of impairment of $8,917 and $9,811 in furniture and equipment and leasehold improvements, respectively which is included in net loss from discontinued operations. As a result of the non-binding agreement entered into on July 21, 2021 for the sale of 100% of the Company's interest in Sun Valley, the Company transferred furniture and equipment with costs of $30,625 and accumulated depreciation of $9,164 and leasehold improvements with cost of $49,961 and accumulated depreciation of $48,283 to assets held for sale. As a result of an impairment test conducted on the September 30, 2021 balances of the Diagnostics & Technology CGU, the Company recognized impairment of leasehold improvements of $547,064. As a result of an impairment test conducted on the December 31, 2021 balances of the Health & Wellness CGU, the Company recognized further impairment of leasehold improvements of $1,119,159. 9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL Intangible assets The following table presents a continuity of intangible assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021: Patient records Customer relationships Brands, trademarks, licenses and domain names Management software Total $ $ $ $ $ Cost Balance, December 31, 2021 378,763 - 376,699 51,100 806,562 Acquisition of MediSure - 146,300 - - 146,300 Impairment (379,688 ) (146,300 ) (376,699 ) (51,100 ) (953,787 ) Foreign exchange gain 925 - - - 925 Balance, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 - - - - - Accumulated amortization Balance, December 31, 2020 (319,856 ) - (131,699 ) (51,100 ) (502,655 ) Amortization (11,169 ) - (36,750 ) - (47,919 ) Impairment 331,025 - 168,449 51,100 550,574 Balance, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 - - - - - Carrying amount Balance, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 - - - - - 11 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 9. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL (Continued) Events during the year ended December 31, 2021: The acquisition of MediSure resulted in the recognition of an intangible customer relationship asset with a fair value of $146,300 (Note 4) which was assigned to the Diagnostics & Technology CGU. Following identification of indicators of impairment in both Diagnostics & Technology CGU and Health & Wellness CGU, the carrying amounts for all intangible assets was found to exceed the recoverable amount and the intangible assets assigned to the CGUs were found to be fully impaired. As a result, the Company recognized $146,300 in impairment charges related to the MediSure customer relationships and recognized total impairment loss of $403,213. Goodwill A continuity of goodwill for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 is as follows: $ Balance, December 31, 2020 2,082,146 Acquisition of MediSure 2,379,461 Impairment (4,461,607 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 - Events during the year ended December 31, 2021: During the year ended December 31, 2021, goodwill from the Lawrence Park & Atkinson acquisition was allocated to a group of CGUs within the Health & Wellness operating segment while goodwill from the Kai Medical acquisition was allocated to a group of CGUs within the Diagnostics & Technology operating segment. Goodwill from MediSure acquisition on July 30, 2021, was allocated to a group of CGUs within the Diagnostics & Technology operating segment. As a result of indicators of impairment in Diagnostics & Technology CGU, the Company performed an impairment assessment of the CGU for the period ended September 30, 2021. The Company determined that the CGU's carrying amount exceeded its recoverable amount and found that the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the CGU of $2,690,198 was impaired. The goodwill was comprised of $310,737 resulting from the acquisition of Kai Medical and $2,379,461 resulting from the acquisition of MediSure (Note 4). The CGU's recoverable amount was determined using a value in use calculation with the following key assumptions: (1) discount rate - 17%; (2) income tax rate - 27%; (3) terminal growth rate - 2%; (4) working capital - 8% of sales. The Company conducted an annual impairment test on the Health & Wellness CGU by preparing a value in use calculation to determine its recoverable amount. The Company determined that the CGU's carrying amount exceeded its recoverable amount and found that the entire amount of goodwill allocated to the CGU of $1,771,409 was impaired. Significant assumptions in the value in use calculation were based on the number of clinics to be opened in the next two years and the expected revenues and margins from these clinics as well as the following key assumptions: (1) discount rate - 17%; (2) income tax rate - 27%; (3) terminal growth rate - 3%; (4) working capital - 5% of sales. 10. ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND ACCRUED LIABILITIES The Company had the following in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Trade payables 2,098,804 1,896,895 Accrued liabilities 225,039 423,475 Accrued payroll liabilities 574,641 618,378 Accrued tax liabilities 786,602 786,682 Total 3,685,086 3,725,430 12 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 11. LOANS PAYABLE A continuity of loans payable for the period of three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year end December 31, 2021 is as follows: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Balance, beginning of the period 1,182,463 2,132,227 PPP loan addition - 86,378 Accretion expense 2,527 33,324 Interest expense 12,411 63,676 Repayment (29,804 ) (1,008,721 ) Gain on loan forgiveness - (124,047 ) Gain on remeasurement (14,984 ) - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,307 (374 ) Balance, end of the period 1,153,920 1,182,463 Less: Current portion 237,526 128,480 Non-current portion 916,394 1,053,983 During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company made scheduled payments on loans payable of $29,804 (2021 - $868,198), of which $10,695 (2021 - $273,584) was for interest payments. Loans payable consists of the following loans: CEBA loans The Company and its subsidiaries have three CEBA loans with principal amounts of $48,015 (C$60,000), $32,010 (C$40,000) and $32,010 (C$40,000), respectively. All three loans mature on December 31, 2025. The loans are interest free until December 31, 2023, at which time they accrue interest at 5% per annum. The loans have a possibility of forgiveness of 33% of their principal amounts if they are repaid on or before December 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, accretion expense and interest expense recorded on these loans was $391 and $nil, respectively (2021 - $371 and $nil, respectively). Kai Medical Secured Loans The Company has three outstanding secured loans through Kai Medical: · The Company has a bank loan with principal amount of $1,585,000. The loan has floating interest rate that equals Wall Street Journal Prime rate plus 2.00% per annum, payable each month, and matures on June 7, 2028. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, accretion expense and interest expense recorded on this loan were $nil and $10,695, respectively (2021 - $nil and $14,591, respectively). · The Company has a loan from the U.S Small Business Administration (the "SBA") with principal amount of $150,000 and interest rate of 3.75% per annum. The loan matures on June 24, 2050. On March 15, 2022, the loan was announced by the SBA to have payment deferment extension. As a result of the change, the Company recognized $14,984 as gain on remeasurement of the loan's carrying value and included this gain in clinic operating expense. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, accretion expense and interest expense recorded on this loan were $612 and $1,498, respectively (2021 - $699 and $1,443, respectively). · The Company has a Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan from the SBA with principal amount of $86,378 and interest rate of 1.00% per annum. The loan matures on March 1, 2026. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, accretion expense and interest expense recorded on this loan were $1,524 and $218, respectively ($nil and $nil, respectively). 13 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 12. NOTES PAYABLE A continuity of notes payable for the period of the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year end December 31, 2021 is as follows: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Balance, beginning of the period 173,266 708,361 Interest expense 2,417 14,443 Repayment - (553,324 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss - 3,786 Balance, end of the period 175,683 173,266 Less: Current portion 175,683 173,266 Non-current portion - - During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repaid a promissory note with the principal of $437,985 and its accrued interest of $94,636. The Company also repaid $20,703 for the accrued interest from a separate promissory note. As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had one remaining note payable with a principal balance of $140,000. Interest accrues at a rate of 7% per annum and is repayable on demand. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, interest expense on the note payable was $2,417 (2021 - $7,060). 13. CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES The continuity of convertible debentures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is presented as follows: $ Balance, December 31, 2021 - Additions from private placements, net of transaction costs 703,199 Interest expense 22,375 Accretion expense 50,276 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 5,717 Balance, March 31, 2022 781,567 Less: Current portion - Non-current portion 781,567 The continuity of the conversion features associated with convertible debentures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is presented as follows: $ Balance, December 31, 2021 - Amount allocated to conversion feature 1,202,638 Loss on change in fair value of conversion feature 679,003 Balance, March 31, 2022 1,881,641 Less: Current portion 1,881,641 Non-current portion - On January 6, 2022, the Company closed a private placement financing, in which the Company issued 1,900 convertible debenture units at a price of C$1,000 per convertible debenture unit for gross proceeds of $1,491,249 (C$1,900,000). Each convertible debenture unit consists of a convertible debenture and 5,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30 per share until January 6, 2024. The attached warrants were classified as derivative liabilities and measured at $532,398 (Note 16). Each convertible debenture unit matures on January 6, 2024, and bears interest at 6% per annum. The convertible debentures units are convertible to common shares at the conversion price of C$0.20. The fair value of the conversion feature at the grant date was estimated at $616,992. The fair value of the debt component on inception was estimated to be $341,859. 14 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 13. CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES (Continued) In connection with the issuance, the Company incurred total transaction costs of $468,720, of which $127,934 (C$163,000) was paid in cash. The Company settled $88,690 (C$113,000) of the transaction costs by issuing 565,000 units to the finders. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30 per share until January 6, 2024. As a result, $56,457 was allocated to share capital and $32,233 was allocated to warrant reserve (Note 17(d)). The Company also issued to certain eligible finders 1,330,000 warrants that entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share until January 6, 2024. The fair value of these warrants was estimated at $252,096 using the Black-Scholes model and was allocated to warrant reserve (Note 17(d)). Of the total transaction costs, $361,269 was allocated to the warrant and conversion feature liabilities and recorded as a finance expense on the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. The remaining $107,451 was attributed to the debt component of the convertible debenture and will be accreted over the term of the debt. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the accretion and interest incurred on these convertible debentures were $46,114 and $20,719, respectively (2021 - $nil and $nil, respectively). On March 25, 2022, the Company closed a private placement, in which the Company issued 2,100 convertible debenture units at a price of C$1,000 per convertible debenture units for gross proceeds of $1,679,731 (C$2,100,000). Each convertible debenture units consists of a convertible debenture and 5,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30 per share until March 25, 2024. The attached warrants were classified as derivative liabilities and measured at $483,477 (Note 16). Each convertible debenture unit matures on March 25, 2024, and bears interest at 6% per annum. The convertible debenture units are convertible to common shares at the conversion price of C$0.20. The fair value of the conversion feature at the grant date was estimated at $585,646. The fair value of the debt component on inception was estimated to be $610,608. In connection with the issuance, the Company incurred total transaction costs of $390,129, of which $157,577 (C$197,000) was to be settled in cash. The Company issued 210,000 common shares and 1,890,000 warrants to a finder. Each warrant issued to the finder entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share until March 25, 2024. The fair value of common shares issued to the finder was $38,634. The fair value of warrants issued to the finder was estimated at $193,918 using the Black-Scholes model, which was allocated to warrant reserve (Note 17(d)). Of the total transaction costs, $248,312 was allocated to the warrant and conversion feature liabilities and recorded as a finance expense on the statements of loss and comprehensive loss. The remaining $141,817 was attributed to the debt component of the convertible debenture and will be accreted over the term of the debt. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the accretion and interest incurred on these convertible debentures were $4,162 and $1,656, respectively (2021 - $nil and $nil, respectively). 14. CONVERTIBLE NOTE PAYABLE On January 21, 2022, the Company repaid a convertible note with principal of $198,851 (C$250,000) and accrued interest of $8,283 (C$10,414). The convertible note accrued interest at 2% per annum. At initial recognition, the conversion feature was determined to have $nil value as the note was convertible at a share price equal to the closing share price on the date prior to conversion for total shares equal to the face value of the note divided by the closing share price and as such, the settlement value was fixed at the face value of the obligation During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company incurred interest of $nil on the convertible note payable (2021 - $986). 15 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 15. LEASE LIABILITY The following table presents a continuity of the Company's lease liability: Health & Wellness Diagnostics & Technology Corporate Discontinued operations Total $ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2020 45,595 273,052 3,059 174,680 496,386 Additions 2,323,385 636,591 - - 2,959,976 Interest expense 32,330 37,553 31 5,382 75,296 Payments (100,779 ) (149,963 ) (3,090 ) (79,346 ) (333,178 ) Termination of leases (18,050 ) (46,260 ) - (57,696 ) (122,006 ) Lease liabilities classified as held for sale - - - (43,020 ) (43,020 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,675 (1,662 ) - - 4,013 Balance, December 31, 2021 2,288,156 749,311 - - 3,037,467 Interest expense 33,946 11,066 - - 45,012 Payments (97,471 ) (44,141 ) - - (141,612 ) Foreign exchange loss 33,024 1,026 - - 34,050 Balance, March 31, 2022 2,257,655 717,262 - - 2,974,917 Less: Current portion 259,405 139,038 - - 398,443 Lease liability 1,998,250 578,224 - - 2,576,474 For the three months ended March 31, 2022, clinic operating expenses includes $23,534 (2021 - $23,548) in relation to short-term and low value leases. 16. WARRANT LIABILITY Certain warrants issued by the Company are classified as a derivative liability under the principles of IFRS 9, as the exercise price is in Canadian dollar while the functional currency of the Company is the US dollar. Accordingly, warrants are remeasured to fair value at each reporting date with the change in fair value charged to change in fair value of warrant liability. Weighted average exercise price Warrants Warrant liability C$ # $ Balance, December 31, 2020 - 54,215,452 7,713,697 Issued 0.16 350,000 - Exercised 0.16 (42,982,247 ) (23,029,605 ) Expired 0.13 (294,108 ) - Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 16,820,611 Balance, December 31, 2021 0.18 11,289,097 1,504,703 Issued 0.30 25,500,000 1,879,230 Exercised 0.13 (2,238,637 ) (196,629 ) Gain on change in fair value of warrant liability (651,385 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 0.27 34,550,460 2,535,919 Less: Current portion of warrant liability 2,535,919 Warrant liability - 16 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 16. WARRANT LIABILITY (Continued) The following table summarizes the warrants outstanding and exercisable as at March 31, 2022: Expiry date Number of warrants Weighted average exercise price (C$) Weighted average remaining life (in years) September 9, 2022 3,746,080 0.31 0.44 April 8, 2022 194,380 0.16 0.02 April 16, 2022 1,250,000 0.10 0.04 July 15, 2022 1,160,000 0.12 0.29 October 5, 2023 500,000 0.05 1.52 November 9, 2022 2,200,000 0.12 0.61 January 6, 2024 15,000,000 0.30 1.77 March 25, 2024 10,500,000 0.30 1.99 Total 34,550,460 0.27 1.49 On January 6, 2022, the Company closed a private placement financing of 5,500,000 units at $0.16 (C$0.20) per unit comprised one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Of the total units issued, 750,000 units were used to settle accounts payable to the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company (Note 22). Each warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30. The fair value of warrants on initial recognition was estimated to be $863,355, of which $117,730 related to the settlement with the related party. In connection with the issuance of convertible debenture units on January 6, 2022, the Company classified the attached warrants as derivative liabilities. These warrants were estimated at $532,398. In connection with the issuance of convertible debenture units on March 25, 2022, the Company classified the attached warrants as derivative liabilities. These warrants were estimated at $483,477. 17. EQUITY a) Authorized share capital Unlimited number of common shares without nominal or par value. As at March 31, 2022, there were 348,208,658 issued and outstanding common shares (December 31, 2021 - 339,445,021). The Company does not currently pay dividends and entitlement will only arise upon declaration. b) Issued - common shares During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company completed the following transactions: Vesting of escrow shares i. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recognized a share-based payment of $43,510 in connection with the vesting of escrow shares. Shares issued in private placement ii. On January 6, 2022, the Company closed a private placement financing of 5,500,000 units at $0.16 (C$0.20) per unit for gross proceeds of $863,355 (C$1,100,000) comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30. Of the total units issued, 750,000 units with a fair value of $117,730 (C$150,000) were used to settle accounts payable to the CEO of the Company (Note 22). Total fair value of the warrant liabilities was measured at $863,355, of which $117,730 was related to the settlement with the related party (Note 16). The fair value of the warrant liability was estimated to be the full value of the transaction and accordingly, $nil was allocated to share capital. In connection with the issuance of units in this private placement, the Company incurred cash transaction costs of $41,204 (C$52,500) in cash and issued 262,500 common share purchase warrants to a finder with fair value of $49,757 (Note 17(d)). These transaction costs were recorded as a financing expense. 17 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 17. EQUITY (Continued) Shares issued for services iii. In connection with the private placement financing on January 6, 2022 related to the issuance of the Debenture Units, the Company incurred $468,720 in transaction costs, of which $88,690 (C$113,000) was settled by issuance of 565,000 units to a finder. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrants. Each common share purchase warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at C$0.20 until January 6, 2024. The allocated values of common share and common share purchase warrants were determined using the relative fair value method. As a result, $56,457 was allocated to share capital and $32,233 to warrant reserve. iv. In connection with the issuance of Debenture Units in private placement financing on March 25, 2022, the Company issued 210,000 common shares to a finder as compensation for services. As a result, share capital increased by $38,634. Exercise of options v. On January 10, 2022, the Company issued 250,000 common shares pursuant to the exercise of 250,000 options. The options had an exercise price of $0.08 (C$0.10) and proceeds totalled of $19,656 (C$25,000). Upon exercise, $411 was transferred from contributed surplus to share capital. Exercise of warrants classified within warrant liability vi. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company issued common shares as a result of warrant exercises as follows: Issue date Number of warrants exercised and shares issued Weighted average exercise price Weighted average exercise price Cash received Warrant liability transferred to issued capital Issued capital # C$ $ $ $ $ March 23, 2022 1,313,637 0.14 0.11 150,491 100,405 250,896 March 25, 2022 925,000 0.10 0.08 73,988 96,224 170,212 Total 2,238,637 0.23 0.10 224,479 196,629 421,108 During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company completed the following transactions: Vesting of escrow shares i. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized a share-based payment of $187,964 in connection with the vesting of escrow shares. Share subscriptions receivable ii. As at December 31, 2021, the Company reclassified the share subscriptions receivable of $745,531 arising from the exercise of 7,000,000 share options by the CEO (Note 22) to Other assets. Subscription deposits iii. On December 30, 2021, the Company received $78,459 (C$100,000) subscription deposit in advance for an on-going financing. The financing was subsequently closed on January 6, 2022. iv. As at December 31, 2021, the Company had $1,238,366 (C$1,570,000) in restricted cash held in trust pertaining to proceeds received in advance of the closing of the private placement of convertible debentures and units that subsequently closed on January 6, 2022. Shares issued for services v. On February 26, 2021, the Company issued 1,207,206 common shares for $0.05 (C$0.06) per common share for total fair value consideration of $59,598 (C$75,600) for marketing services. 18 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 17. EQUITY (Continued) vi. On June 11, 2021, the Company issued 13,204 common shares for $0.52 (C$0.63) per common share for total fair value consideration of $6,847 (C$7,500) for marketing services. The shares were subsequently returned to the treasury and cancelled on November 8, 2021 for the total fair value of $6,682 (C$7,500), with the difference going to operating expense. vii. On July 22, 2021, the Company issued 21,176 common shares for $0.41 (C$0.51) per common share for total fair value consideration of $8,594 (C$10,800) for marketing services. viii. On September 29, 2021, the Company issued 34,090 common shares for $0.35 (C$0.44) per common share for total fair value consideration of $11,773 (C$15,000) for marketing services. ix. On December 6, 2021, the Company issued 31,250 common shares for $0.19 (C$0.24) per common share for total fair value consideration of $5,869 (C$7,500) for marketing services. Exercise of options x. During the year ended December 31, 2021, 3,714,666 stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $0.06 (C$0.07) were exercised for proceeds of $217,403 (C$271,233) resulting in the issuance of 3,714,666 common shares. Upon exercise, $102,031 was transferred from contributed surplus to issued capital. Exercise of warrants classified within warrant reserve xi. 420,000 agent purchase warrants with a weighted average exercise price of $0.12 (C$0.15) were exercised for proceeds of $48,346 (C$61,200) resulting in the issuance of 420,000 common shares. Upon exercise, $23,588 was transferred from warrant reserve to issued capital. xii. 1,760,000 agent compensation warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 (C$0.04) were exercised for proceeds of $69,510 (C$88,000) resulting in the issuance of units comprised of 1,760,000 common shares and 1,760,000 warrants. Using the Black-Scholes option pricing model, the Company determined that the fair value of warrants issued as part of the units was $1,056,940, which exceeded the total of the initial agent purchase warrants reserve amount of $47,251 and cash of $69,510 equal to $116,761. Accordingly, applying the residual method, the Company allocated $116,761 to warrant reserve and $nil to share capital. The fair value of warrants issued as part of units was determined using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following assumptions: a 1.67 year expected average life, exercise price of $0.09 (C$0.12), share price of $0.69 (C$0.87); 100% volatility; risk-free interest rate of 0.29%; and an expected dividend yield of 0%. The fair value of these agent purchase warrants was recorded to warrant liability. xiii. On October 25, 2021, 880,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.10 (C$0.12) were exercised for proceeds of $85,591 (C$$105,600) resulting in the issuance of 880,000 common shares. Upon exercise, $58,380 was transferred from warrant reserve to share capital. 19 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 17. EQUITY (Continued) Exercise of warrants classified within warrant liability xiv. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company issued common shares as a result of warrant exercises as follows: Issue date Number of warrants exercise and shares issued Weighted average exercise price Weighted average exercise price Cash received Warrant liability transferred to issued capital Issued capital # C$ $ $ $ $ January 4, 2021 856,000 0.16 0.13 107,411 76,582 183,993 January 6, 2021 2,178,817 0.16 0.13 274,821 253,452 528,273 January 14, 2021 1,059,000 0.16 0.13 133,902 140,479 274,381 January 12, 2021 550,000 0.16 0.13 69,041 79,362 148,403 January 14, 2021 1,000,000 0.10 0.08 79,026 188,759 267,785 January 14, 2021 1,000,000 0.12 0.09 94,832 182,209 277,041 January 19, 2021 500,000 0.16 0.13 62,819 71,449 134,268 January 25, 2021 400,000 0.16 0.13 50,243 63,176 113,419 January 27, 2021 863,911 0.16 0.13 108,200 111,363 219,563 February 4, 2021 450,000 0.16 0.12 56,127 58,811 114,938 February 8, 2021 500,000 0.16 0.13 62,730 65,118 127,848 February 11, 2021 150,000 0.16 0.13 18,918 49,666 68,584 February 16, 2021 1,201,400 0.16 0.13 151,548 729,646 881,194 February 17, 2021 268,245 0.16 0.13 33,763 204,737 238,500 February 19, 2021 1,250,000 0.16 0.13 158,554 1,394,935 1,553,489 February 24, 2021 1,500,000 0.05 0.04 59,770 25,396 85,166 February 24, 2021 1,000,000 0.10 0.08 79,694 1,235,875 1,315,569 February 24, 2021 1,369,864 0.16 0.13 174,672 1,626,802 1,801,474 February 24, 2021 200,000 0.12 0.10 19,127 244,251 263,378 February 26, 2021 2,500,000 0.12 0.09 236,500 2,117,056 2,353,556 February 26, 2021 211,179 0.16 0.13 26,637 171,488 198,125 March 2, 2021 500,000 0.10 0.08 39,601 357,139 396,740 March 2, 2021 2,000,000 0.12 0.10 190,084 1,407,808 1,597,892 March 8, 2021 225,000 0.16 0.13 28,436 126,190 154,626 March 8, 2021 5,500,000 0.12 0.09 521,327 4,203,738 4,725,065 March 10, 2021 10,750,000 0.12 0.09 1,020,815 5,963,892 6,984,707 March 12, 2021 1,867,131 0.12 0.10 179,345 1,224,589 1,403,934 March 17, 2021 250,000 0.12 0.10 24,067 160,329 184,396 March 10, 2021 1,500,000 0.08 0.06 94,959 - 94,959 April 5, 2021 150,000 0.16 0.13 19,162 - 19,162 April 5, 2021 300,000 0.12 0.10 28,743 147,856 176,599 April 30, 2021 175,000 0.10 0.08 14,245 75,910 90,155 May 20, 2021 250,000 0.12 0.10 24,855 100,054 124,909 June 23, 2021 150,000 0.12 0.10 14,650 67,161 81,811 June 24, 2021 100,000 0.12 0.10 9,742 43,871 53,613 October 25, 2021 256,700 0.12 0.10 24,884 60,456 85,340 Total 42,982,247 0.13 0.10 4,293,250 23,029,605 27,322,855 Acquisition of MediSure xv. On July 30, 2021, as part of the consideration in the acquisition of MediSure, the Company issued 4,582,483 common shares with a fair value of $1,726,141 (Note 4). c) Share options The Company has an incentive share option plan in place under which it is authorized to grant share options to executive officers, directors, employees, and consultants. The stock option plan allows the Company to grant share options up to a maximum of 10.0% of the number of issued shares of the Company. 20 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 17. EQUITY (Continued) Share option transactions and the number of share options outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 are summarized as follows: Number of share options Weighted average exercise price (C$) Outstanding, December 31, 2020 9,834,428 0.08 Granted 3,061,364 0.46 Cancelled (1,936,667 ) 0.06 Expired (430,000 ) 0.05 Exercised (3,714,666 ) 0.07 Outstanding, December 31, 2021 6,814,459 0.16 Granted 900,000 0.28 Expired (40,000 ) 0.05 Exercised (250,000 ) 0.10 Outstanding, March 31, 2022 7,424,459 0.24 Exercisable, March 31, 2022 5,648,765 0.18 As at March 31, 2022, there were 2,575,000 options outstanding that had been granted to related parties, of which 2,177,083 was exercisable. The weighed average remaining contractual life of share options outstanding as at March 31, 2022 was 3.02 years (December 31, 2021 - 3.03 years). The weighted average fair value of options granted for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.18 (2021 - $0.32). The range of exercise prices for options outstanding at March 31, 2021 was C$0.05 to C$0.57 (December 31, 2021 - C$0.05 to C$0.57). The fair value of share options recognized as an expense during the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $123,291 (2021 - $435,986). The following are the assumptions used for the Black Scholes option pricing model valuation of share options granted during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021: 2022 2021 Risk-free interest rate 0.84 % 0.17%-0.30% Expected life 3-5 years 5 years Expected volatility 100 % 100.0 % Forfeiture rate 0.0 % 0.0 % Dividend rate 0.0 % 0.0 % The risk-free rate of periods within the expected life of the share options is based on the Canadian government bond rate. The annualized volatility and forfeiture rate assumptions are based on historical results. d) Warrants classified within warrant reserve Warrants classified within warrant reserve consist of warrants issued as share-based payments. Outstanding and exercisable warrants classified within warrant reserve for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 are summarized as follows: Number of warrants Weighted average exercise price # $ Outstanding, December 31, 2020 2,303,900 0.13 Issued 1,760,000 0.12 Exercised (3,060,000 ) 0.12 Expired (123,900 ) 0.16 Outstanding, December 31, 2021 880,000 0.12 Issued 4,047,500 0.21 Outstanding, March 31, 2022 4,927,500 0.20 21 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 17. EQUITY (Continued) In connection with the issuance of units in the private placement closed on January 6, 2022, the Company issued 262,500 common share purchase warrants to a finder. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of C$0.20 until January 6, 2024. The fair value of these warrants was estimated at $49,757 using Black-Scholes model. In connection with the issuance of Debenture Units in the private placement closed on January 6, 2022, the Company settled an amount of $88,690 (C$113,000) of transaction costs by issuing 565,000 units to a finder (Note 13), leading to the issuance of 565,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.30 per share until January 6, 2024. As a result, warrant reserve increased by $32,233. The Company also issued 1,330,000 warrants to certain eligible finders. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share until January 6, 2024. The fair value of these warrants was estimated at $252,096 using Black-Scholes model. In connection with issuance of Debenture Units in the private placement closed on March 25, 2022, the Company issued 1,890,000 warrants to a finder. Each warrant issued to the finder entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of C$0.20 per share until March 25, 2024. The fair value of warrants issued to the finder was estimated at $193,918 using Black-Scholes model. The assumptions used in Black-Scholes option pricing model to measure warrants issued during the three months ended March 31, 2022, classified within warrant reserve were as follow: 2022 Expected life 2 years Annualized volatility 100 % Dividend rate 0 % Risk-free rate 0.84 % 18. OPERATING EXPENSES For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, operating expenses comprised of the following: 2022 2021 $ $ Salaries and benefits 756,467 347,294 Rent 23,534 23,548 Advertising and promotion 154,431 157,489 Telephone and internet 52,105 106,116 Penalties 8,527 11,048 Other 313,379 253,710 1,308,443 899,205 22 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 19. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company's business activities for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were conducted through three reportable segments corresponding with its business model. The segments are as follows: (a) Health & Wellness, comprising clinic operations with revenue resulting from patient visits and telemedicine services; (b) Diagnostics & Technology, comprising the diagnostic testing services provided by Kai Medical, and the sale of medical equipment by Kai Medical Canada Corp. and MediSure; and (c) corporate costs. The operations related to Sun Valley have been disclosed as discontinued operations (Note 5). Financial performance and balances by operating segments are displayed below: For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Health & Wellness Diagnostics & Technology Corporate Consolidated $ $ $ $ Total revenue 472,221 634,729 - 1,106,950 Total operating expenses1 (830,150 ) (966,963 ) (926,025 ) (2,723,138 ) Total other expenses, net 138,325 (51,673 ) (769,389 ) (682,737 ) Net loss from continuing operations (219,604 ) (383,907 ) (1,695,414 ) (2,298,925 ) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Health & Wellness Diagnostics & Technology Corporate Consolidated $ $ $ $ Total revenue 244,131 1,714,671 - 1,958,802 Total operating expenses1 (165,541 ) (1,400,415 ) (1,497,292 ) (3,063,248 ) Total other expenses, net (1,719 ) (14,992 ) (23,807,106 ) (23,823,817 ) Net loss from continuing operations 76,871 299,264 (25,304,398 ) (24,928,263 ) As at March 31, 2022 Health & Wellness Diagnostics & Technology Corporate Consolidated $ $ $ $ Assets 912,043 1,641,992 3,474,221 6,028,256 Liabilities 2,857,036 2,683,115 7,872,152 13,412,303 As at December 31, 2021 Health & Wellness Diagnostics & Technology Corporate Consolidated $ $ $ $ Assets 602,473 1,487,963 2,849,626 4,940,062 Liabilities 2,677,910 2,840,420 5,850,467 11,368,797 1Includes direct expenses, operating expenses, legal and professional fees, depreciation and amortization, and share-based payments 23 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 20. SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO CASH FLOWS Additional disclosure with respect to cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is presented in the table below: 2022 2021 $ $ Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (114,280 ) (509,414 ) Prepaid expenses (191,622 ) (164,595 ) Inventory (373,164 ) 3,301 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (40,195 ) (20,648 ) Deferred revenue 333 (26,694 ) Non-cash transactions: Vesting of escrow shares 43,510 - Units issued as settlement of accounts payable 117,730 - Shares issued for services, net of shares returned to treasury 95,091 59,598 Vesting of escrow shares during the three months ended March 31, 2022 is contained within legal and professional fees. Income tax payments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $nil (2021 - $nil). As at March 31, 2022, the Company has accrued $635,000 (December 31, 2021 - $635,000) in late tax filing penalties related to income taxes in the United States. Interest paid for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $63,990 (2021 - $395,974), of which $nil was from accrued interest prior to December 31, 2021. 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT a) Fair value measurement of financial assets and liabilities The Company has established a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs of valuation techniques used in making fair value measurements as follows: Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. from derived prices); and Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data. The carrying values of cash, accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximate their carrying values due to their short-term nature. The Company has no assets or liabilities that would be categorized as Level 2 in the fair value hierarchy. As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the warrant liability and conversion feature of convertible debt were categorized as level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. No other financial assets or liabilities were categorized as level 3. b) Risk Management The Company examines its various financial risks to which it is exposed and assesses the impact and likelihood of occurrence. The risks may include credit risk, currency risk, liquidity risk and interest rate risk. The Company's risk management program strives to evaluate the unpredictability of financial markets and its objective is to minimize the potential adverse effects of such risks on the Company's financial performance., where financially feasible to do so. When deemed material, these risks may be monitored by the Company's finance group and they are regularly discussed with the Board of Directors. 24 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 21. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT (Continued) i. Credit risk Counterparty credit risk is the risk that the financial benefits of contracts with a specific counterparty will be lost if a counterparty defaults on its obligations under the contract. This includes amounts owed to the Company by these counterparties, less any amounts owed to the counterparty by the Company where a legal right of offset exists and includes the fair values of contracts with individual counterparties which are recorded in the consolidated financial statements. The Company's credit risk is predominantly related to cash balances held in financial institutions and amounts receivable from credit card processors. The maximum exposure to credit risk is equal to the carrying value of such financial assets. As at March 31, 2022, the Company expects to recover the full amount of such assets. The objective of managing counterparty credit risk is to minimize potential losses in financial assets. The Company assesses the quality of its counterparties, taking into account their credit worthiness and reputation, past performance and other factors. Cash is only deposited with or held by major financial institutions where the Company conducts its business. In order to manage credit and liquidity risk, the Company invests only in highly rated investment grade instruments that have maturities of one year or less. Limits are also established based on the type of investment, the counterparty, and the credit rating. ii. Currency risk The Company's functional currency is USD and therefore the Company's income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) are impacted by fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies in relation to the USD. The table below summarizes the net monetary assets and liabilities held in foreign currencies: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Canadian dollar net monetary assets (liabilities) 138,366 (594,561 ) The effect on net loss and comprehensive loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of a 10.0% change in the foreign currencies against the USD on the above-mentioned net monetary liabilities of the Company is estimated to be an increase/decrease in foreign exchange gain or loss of $13,837 (for the year ended December 31, 2021 - $54,051) assuming that all other variables remained constant. iii. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulty in meeting obligations associated with its financial liabilities that are settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. The Company has a planning and budgeting process in place to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements and its expansion plans. In the normal course of business, the Company enters into contracts and performs business activities that give rise to commitments for future minimum payments. The Company has no concentrations of liquidity risk. A summary of future operating commitments is presented in Note 24. As at March 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of $2,518,743 (December 31, 2021 - $866,170) and current liabilities of $9,222,401 (December 31, 2021 - $7,703,093) vi. Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk that future cash flows will fluctuate as a result of changes in market interest rates. A change of 100 basis points in the interest rates would not be material to these interim financial statements. 25 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 22. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company's related parties include subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, affiliated entities and key management personnel and any transactions with such parties for goods and/or services that are made on regular commercial terms. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company did not enter into any transactions with related parties outside of compensation to key management personnel as disclosed below. Key management are those personnel having the authority and responsibility for planning, directing, and controlling the Company. Salaries and benefits, bonuses, and termination benefits are included in operating expenses and share-based payments are recorded as share-based payment expense or share capital. Key management compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 includes: 2022 2021 $ $ Salaries and benefits 250,465 215,859 Share-based payments 26,057 233,486 Directors' fees 11,000 5,000 287,522 454,345 In connection with the issuance of units via private placement closed on January 6, 2022, the Company issued 750,000 units to settle an amount of $117,730 that was due to the CEO. As at March 31, 2022, $42,824 (December 31, 2021 - $172,934) is due to the CEO and a director for salaries and benefits, and director's fee. The amounts are unsecured and due on demand. As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the other assets balance of $745,531 represents a loan with the CEO resulting from share subscriptions receivable. The amount was previously classified within equity as the loan was previously collateralized by the common shares of the Company owned by the CEO. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the terms of the loan were modified such that the loan is no longer collateralized by the CEO's common shares. The receivable has no specified interest or terms of repayment. Management assessed credit risk of the share subscription receivable as low as the Company has offsetting payables to the CEO and an ongoing service contract. 23. MANAGEMENT OF CAPITAL The Company's objectives of capital management are intended to safeguard the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis. As at March 31, 2022 and December 30, 2021, the capital of the Company comprised of the following: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Total shareholder's deficiency (7,384,047 ) (6,392,941 ) Notes payable 175,683 173,266 Convertible notes payable - 205,406 Current portion of loans payable 237,526 128,480 Loans payable 916,394 1,053,983 Convertible debentures 781,567 - (5,272,877 ) (4,831,806 ) Less: Cash (2,518,743 ) (866,170 ) (7,791,620 ) (5,697,976 ) 26 EMPOWER CLINICS INC. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - Expressed in US dollars, except where noted) 23. MANAGEMENT OF CAPITAL (Continued) The Board of Directors does not establish quantitative return on capital criteria for management, but rather relies on the expertise of the Company's management to sustain future development of the business. Management reviews its capital management approach on an ongoing basis and believes that this approach, given the relative size of the Company, is reasonable. In order to facilitate the management of its capital requirements, the Company prepares expenditure budgets that are updated as necessary depending on various factors, including successful capital deployment and general industry conditions. The Company also has in place a planning, budgeting and forecasting process which is used to identify the amount of funds required to ensure the Company has appropriate liquidity to meet short and long-term operating objectives. The Company is dependent on cash flows generated from its clinical operations and from external financing to fund its activities. In order to maintain or adjust its capital structure, the Company may issue new shares or debt. At March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company was not subject to any externally imposed capital requirements. 24. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES A summary of undiscounted liabilities and future operating commitments at March 31, 2022 are as follows: Total Within 1 year 2 - 5 years Greater than 5 years $ $ $ $ Maturity analysis of financial liabilities Accounts payables and accrued liabilities 3,685,086 3,685,086 - - Consideration payable 200,363 200,363 - - Loans payable 1,522,243 213,756 841,105 467,382 Notes payable 175,683 175,683 - - Convertible debentures 3,376,649 182,694 3,193,955 - Lease payments 3,976,008 763,647 2,184,208 1,028,153 Total financial liabilities 12,936,032 5,221,229 6,219,268 1,495,535 The Company is involved in an ongoing litigation matter with the former President of Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC over the terms of the former President's dismissal.Management and its legal counsel are unable to estimate the likelihood of an unfavourable outcome for the Company and management is unable to establish a sufficiently reliable estimate of a settlement amount, if any. As such, no provision has been made in these consolidated financial statements. 25. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD On May 16, 2022, pursuant to the conversion of 60 convertible debentures that were issued in the private placement on January 6, 2022, the Company issued 300,000 common shares and extinguished the converted convertible debentures. On July 5, 2022, the Company granted 1,100,000 stock options to various employees and consultants. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.08 per share until July 5, 2027, of which 800,000 stock options vest quarterly over 9 months, and 300,000 stock options vest monthly over 36 months. Subsequent to March 31, 2022, 6,350,460 warrants and 840,000 options expired unexercised, and 475,000 options were forfeited upon termination of employment. The Company received approval to reinstate 1,250,000 of the warrants that expired (the "Reinstated Warrants"). The warrants were originally issued to the CEO of the Company, had an exercise price of C$0.10, and an original expiry date of April 16, 2022. The Reinstated Warrants have an exercise price of C$0.10 and an expiry date to be determined by the Exchange upon removal of a cease trade order imposed on the Company's common shares. 27 Attachments Original Link

