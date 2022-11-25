Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Empower Clinics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPW   CA29246V1040

EMPOWER CLINICS INC.

(EPW)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:43 2022-11-25 pm EST
0.0400 CAD   -11.11%
03:35pEmpower Clinics : New hunting bans bid to protect Saudi Arabia's threatened animals
PU
11/24Empower Clinics : announces appointment of Eric Christian as new General Manager at Medisure Labs
PU
11/24Empower Clinics : to add cardiology services to Medi-Collective clinics
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empower Clinics : New hunting bans bid to protect Saudi Arabia's threatened animals

11/25/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New hunting bans bid to protect Saudi Arabia's threatened animals

Nov 25, 2022| Press Releases

Predators and birdlife on the list of new regulations designed to restore Arabia's ecological balance.

Saudi Arabia is moving to reintroduce endangered species such as the Arabian leopard and the Arabian oryx to its traditional heartlands. But will one of the big factors in their demise - hunting - threaten their survival in the wild?

The country's National Centre for Wildlife has now introduced a ban on hunting animals seen as critical to resortring the region's ecological balance.

Predators are now protected with an outright ban. They include leopards, wolves, hyenas, wolves, jackals, lynxes, sand cats, common genets and honey badgers.

As well as hunting for sport, predators are frequently poisoned and shot by farmers protecting their growing herds of camels and goats.

The ownership of poisons and guns will be closely limited and traced as the NCW seeks to reintroduce predators, whose return to the landscape is also expected to control 'nuisance' species such as baboons.

Hunting endemic birds in the Kingdom is also prohibited, in addition to ungulates, including the Arabian oryx, the sandy-colored goitered antelope, the mountain gazelle and the Nubian ibex.

Successful releases of ungulates into the wild have recently taken place in the national reserves of Neom and AlUla. It is reported that three generations of oryx now roam free. The hunting ban is designed to further secure their future. In the next decade, it is hoped that their number will be sufficiently strong to allow the return of natural predators such as the leopard.

The ban will be enforced by a network of rangers and airborne surveillance. And while it is highly unlikely any hunters will encounter a leopard in the wild, the penalties for killing them are severe - 400,000 Saudi Riyals (over £92,800).

That said, Saudi's conservationists hope that it'll be education rather than enforcement that ensures the return of endemic wildlife after decades of persecution.

To find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative, visit greeninitiatives.gov.sa/about-sgi/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMPOWER CLINICS INC.
03:35pEmpower Clinics : New hunting bans bid to protect Saudi Arabia's threatened animals
PU
11/24Empower Clinics : announces appointment of Eric Christian as new General Manager at Medisu..
PU
11/24Empower Clinics : to add cardiology services to Medi-Collective clinics
PU
11/24Empower Clinics Appoints New General Manager of Medisure Laboratory
MT
11/22Empower Clinics : announces proposed private placement, amendment of warrant terms and deb..
PU
11/21Empower Clinics Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.25 million in funding
CI
11/17The Medi-Collective to Launch Cardiology Services with Significantly Reduced Wait Times..
CI
11/15Empower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
AQ
11/15Empower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
EQ
11/14Empower Clinics Inc. Announces Changes in Board of Directors
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,37 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 11,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart EMPOWER CLINICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Empower Clinics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven J. McAuley Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Joseph Issi Cohen Chief Technology Officer
Jordan Rabinowitz Chief Operating Officer
Andrejs K. Bunkse Director
Anthony J. Tomasello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPOWER CLINICS INC.-85.48%12
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.01%131 476
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.64%67 083
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.16%21 112
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY30.11%19 561
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-14.19%16 908