Empower Clinics Secures Inaugural Clinical Trial From $100B Fortune 500 Pharma Co.

Empower Clinics Inc. is a Canada-based integrated healthcare and medical device company with multi-disciplinary clinics. The Company provides body and mind wellness for patients through its medical clinics, digital and telemedicine care, medical diagnostics laboratories, and sale of medical devices. Its segments include Health & Wellness, comprising clinic operations, patient visits, and telemedicine services; Diagnostics & Technology, comprising the diagnostic testing services provided by Kai Medical, and the sale of medical equipment by Kai Medical Canada Corp. and MediSure; and Corporate. It is focused on offering clinical trial services, such as clinical trial design, patient recruitment, data management and regulatory compliance for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. It has two clinical research sites in Dallas, Texas, becoming a site management organization (SMO) with six principal investigators (PI) with multiple clinical trials under application.