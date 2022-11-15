Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Empower Clinics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPW   CA29246V1040

EMPOWER CLINICS INC.

(EPW)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:35 2022-11-15 am EST
0.0600 CAD   -7.69%
11:37aEmpower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
AQ
11:36aEmpower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
EQ
11/14Empower Clinics Inc. Announces Changes in Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors

11/15/2022 | 11:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Empower Clinics Inc.
Empower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors

15.11.2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive Studio

+1 604-688-8158

action@proactiveinvestors.com

Company Website

https://www.proactiveinvestors.ca


News Source: News Direct

15.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Empower Clinics Inc.
United States
ISIN: CA29246V1040
EQS News ID: 1488605

 
End of News EQS News Service

1488605  15.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1488605&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about EMPOWER CLINICS INC.
11:37aEmpower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
AQ
11:36aEmpower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors
EQ
11/14Empower Clinics Inc. Announces Changes in Board of Directors
CI
11/02Empower Clinics : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/02Empower Clinics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
11/01Empower Clinics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
10/27Empower Clinics Inc. Announces Impairment Charges for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
10/27Empower Clinics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
10/24Fobi Provides Business Update on Various Pilot Projects
AQ
10/21Presswire 2022/2023 : Fobi Provides Business Update on Various Pilot Projects
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,37 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 17,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart EMPOWER CLINICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Empower Clinics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven J. McAuley Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Joseph Issi Cohen Chief Technology Officer
Jordan Rabinowitz Chief Operating Officer
Andrejs K. Bunkse Director
Anthony J. Tomasello Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPOWER CLINICS INC.-79.03%17