EQS-News: Empower Clinics Inc.

Empower Clinics adds US healthcare executive to board of directors



15.11.2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Contact Details Proactive Proactive Studio +1 604-688-8158 action@proactiveinvestors.com Company Website https://www.proactiveinvestors.ca

News Source: News Direct

News Source: News Direct

15.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

