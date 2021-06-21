Log in
    EMPW   KYG3R39W1020

EMPOWER LTD.

(EMPW)
  Report
IKEA, Rockefeller foundations to pledge $1 billion in clean energy push

06/21/2021 | 04:02am EDT
The company's logo is seen outside an IKEA Group store in Pace near Rennes

(Reuters) - IKEA Foundation, the charitable arm of the world's biggest furniture retailer, and the Rockefeller Foundation said on Monday they plan to set up a $1-billion fund to support renewable energy programs in developing nations.

The fund, which will be launched this year, aims to reduce one billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions and empower one billion people with distributed renewable energy, the foundations said in a joint statement.

Each foundation will provide $500 million of risk capital, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/7107cbd3-0837-46fe-8cc0-8d2cb7b5f40d, adding that they hope to attract additional funds of $10 billion this year from international development agencies, before opening up to institutional investors in their bid to expand renewables investment in countries such as India, Nigeria, and Ethiopia.

"This can be commercially viable. There's $1 billion taking risk upfront, and that can unlock tens of billions of dollars," the report quoted Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation. "We're not gambling here. We've seen it work in India. We know what it takes to become successful."

The foundations have already signed agreements with the International Finance Corp, an organisation affiliated to the World Bank, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corp, according to the report.

IKEA aims to be climate positive by 2030, and Ingka Group -- the owner of most IKEA stores -- said in April it had earmarked 4 billion euros ($4.75 billion) to invest in green energy projects.

($1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 318 M 318 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart EMPOWER LTD.
Duration : Period :
Empower Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPOWER LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 10,18 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew E. Rubel Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Graham Clempson President & Director
Andrew Spring Chief Financial Officer
Krishnan Anand Independent Director
Gina L. Bianchini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPOWER LTD.1.70%318
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED10.17%29 567
HAL TRUST28.84%15 246
KINNEVIK AB53.16%10 434
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY32.08%10 376
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 073