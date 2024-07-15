EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q24

OPERATIONAL DATA

SALES PERFORMANCE

We observed an acceleration in sales growth in 1Q24, with a good mix between brands and store age profiles. Total growth reached 10.0% in the period, comprised of 8.3p.p. growth in mature stores and contributions of 1.2 p.p. of maturing stores, 1.5 p.p. in new stores and a negative effect of 1.0 p.p. caused by closed stores.

Consolidated same-store growth was 9.6% in the quarter, 8.5% in the Pague Menos store portfolio, and a significant 15.1% in Extrafarma. The good Pague Menos performance reflects the positive maturation of stores opened in 2021 and 2022, in addition to a favorable market environment marked by the reacceleration of growth, after a weaker fourth quarter. In Extrafarma, the strong growth level, substantially above the market average, reflects the operational improvement obtained over the last year, a weak basis for comparison (harmed by the more acute period of logistics and technological integrations in 1Q23), as well as brand conversions carried out in 2023.

The results obtained through brand conversions continue exceeding expectations, with a fast ramp-up in sales. In 1Q24, converted stores recorded growth of 32.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the remaining Extrafarma stores grew 12.5%. This performance highlights the strength of Pague Menos' brand in our core regions, thus supporting the strategy of continuing conversion projects in the coming quarters, which will contribute to maximizing the capture of synergies.

It is important highlighting that Extrafarma stores converted to the Pague Menos brand continue to be considered part of the Extrafarma portfolio, both for management (calculation of KPIs) and accounting (individual financial statements) purposes, as the stores retain their original EIN (CNPJ).

TOTAL GROWTH² SAME STORES MATURE STORES (change %) (change %) (change %) 9.3 10.0 9.6 8.3 9.0 8.0 7.7 5.6 5.9 5.6 5.0 5.1 4.6 4.4 3.8

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24

We estimate a neutral calendar effect on sales performance for the quarter. Despite the leap year contributing to one more day of sales than the previous year, the holiday calendar and greater number of weekends fully offset this effect. On the other hand, we estimate a positive calendar effect for the second quarter of the year.

The Center-West region continues standing out in the regional analysis, with same-store growth (SSS) of 15.5% in the quarter, well above the North and Northeast (SSS of 9.5%) and South and Southeast (SSS of 8.2%) regions. Considering also the new stores, the region recorded growth of 18.3% in the quarter, well above the market average.

² Pro forma growth data, considering Extrafarma's historical base and disregarding the wholesale operation, discontinued in October 2022.