Empresa Agroindustrial Pomalca SAA is a Peru-based company engaged in the agriculture sector. The Company's main activities principally comprise the sowing, cultivation and harvesting of sugar cane, as well as its agroindustrial processing in refined sugar, molasses, bagasse and other sugar cane derivates. In addition, the Company is also involved in the cultivation of paprika, as well as in the provision of postharvesting support services. The Company's facilities include cultivable lands located in the Pomalca District, province of Chiclayo.

Sector Food Processing