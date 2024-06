Empresa de Generacion Electrica San Gaban SA (EGE San Gaban SA) is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the electric power generation and the supply to the Peruvian National Grid (Sistema Electrico Interconectado Nacional-SEIN). Its activities include the construction, administration and operation of Central Hidorelectrica San Gaban II, a hydroelectric central station with a total installed capacity of 110 megawatts (MW), as well as the thermal plants of Bellavista and Taparachi, with a total installed capacity of 4.8 and 6.7 MW, respectively. The Company also owns a network of transmission lines to may deliver the electric power into the national grid. As of December 31, 2011, Fondo Nacional de Financiamiento de la Actividad Empresarial del Estado (FONAFE) was the Company’s majority shareholder with the whole stake of total share capital.

Sector Independent Power Producers