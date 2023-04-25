Advanced search
Edenor Informs the Market that on April 19th, 2023, it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022.

04/25/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
Buenos Aires, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that on April 19th, 2023, it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the '2022 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.edenor.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2022 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from edenor's Investor Relations office, at investor@edenor.com.

For further information, contact:

German Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer
Silvana Coria –Investor Relations Manager

Edenor Building
Av. Del Libertador 6363
(C1428CABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000
ir.edenor.com/en
investor@edenor.com

