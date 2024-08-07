BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces to the investor community that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today accepted the resignation of Mr. Neil Bleasdale (for personal matters) as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Company, keeping his position as regular Director. Therefore, the Board further approved its reorganization and resolved to appoint Mr. Daniel Marx as Chairman, member of the Executive Committee and CEO of EDENOR.

For the purposes of an orderly transition, the referred changes will be effective as of August 31, 2024.

