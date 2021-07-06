Log in
    EDN   US29244A1025

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Edenor Informs the Market the appointment of Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale as CEO and Mr. Germán Ranftl as CFO

07/06/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 6th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and Mr. Germán Ranftl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

For further information, contact:
Germán Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer
Federico Mendez – Planning, Control, and Investor Relations Officer
Juan Cruz Mektoubdjian – Investor Relations VP

Edenor Building
Av. Del Libertador 6363
(C1428CABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000

ir.edenor.com/en 
investor@edenor.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edenor-informs-the-market-the-appointment-of-mr-neil-a-bleasdale-as-ceo-and-mr-german-ranftl-as-cfo-301326281.html

SOURCE Edenor S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
More news