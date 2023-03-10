Advanced search
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
162.95 ARS   -2.40%
10:25aEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : 4T 2022 - Presentación de la Teleconferencia
PU
07:35aEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial statements 31.12.2022
PU
03/09Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : 4T 2022 - Presentación de la Teleconferencia

03/10/2023
E AR N I N G R E L E AS E - F O U R T H Q U A R T E R 2 0 2 2

March 10th, 2023

DISCLAIMER

The material that follows is a presentation of general background information about Edenor as of the date of the presentation. It is information in summary form and does not purport to be complete. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made concerning, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness, or completeness of this information.

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based in our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," or similar expressions. While Edenor's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Edenor, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements." Further, if Edenor's actual results are less favorable than those shown in the projections or if the assumptions used in the projections prove to be incorrect, Edenor may not be able to make dividend payments in the amount forecasted, or at all. Edenor undertakes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, nor makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein, and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as a promise or representation. Management is not making and you should not infer any representation about the likely existence of any particular future set of facts or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Edenor nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Edenor. Persons who intend to purchase or subscribe for securities of Edenor in any potential future offering are reminded that any such purchase or subscription may be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus or offering circular in connection with such proposed offering. In particular, this presentation and the information contained herein are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

The market and competitive position data, including market forecasts, used throughout this presentation was obtained from internal surveys, market research, publicly available information and industry publications. Although we have no reason to believe that any of this information or these reports are inaccurate in any material respect, we have not independently verified the competitive position, market share, market size, market growth or other data provided by third parties or by industry or other publications. Edenor does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

E A R N I N G R E L E A S E | 4 Q 2 2

2

HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2022 | CLIENT SATISFACTION

Note: Poll.

E A R N I N G R E L E A S E | 4 Q 2 2

4

Q4 2022 | QUALITY OF SERVICE

BEST HISTORICAL

RECORD

SAIFI Path times │ year │ customer

Maximum point

Real

Requested quality standards

E A R N I N G R E L E A S E | 4 Q 2 2

5

BEST HISTORICAL

RECORD

SAIDI Path hrs │ year │ customer

Maximum point

Note: SAIDI: System Average Interruption Duration Index; SAIFI: System Average Interruption Frequency Index

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 233 B 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net income 2022 -25 588 M -128 M -128 M
Net cash 2022 6 707 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 143 B 712 M 712 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 668
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 162,95 ARS
Average target price 52,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edgardo Alberto Volosín Director
Neil Arthur Bleasdale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
German Ranftl Chief Financial Officer
Vacancy Technical Director
Maria Cristina Canzani Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA19.42%712
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.77%146 598
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.08%72 557
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.06%72 257
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.35%70 289
ENEL S.P.A.5.75%57 161