  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
134.85 ARS   -0.44%
02:33pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
11/14Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Q3 2022 - Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/14Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 02:33pm EST
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the applicable regulations, in order to inform that within the framework of article 87 of Law 27,591 of the General Budget of the National Administration for the year 2021, the Decrees of the National Executive Power 882/2021 and 88/22 and the Resolutions of the Ministry of Energy No. 40/2021, 371/2021 and 642/2022, the Company celebrate an Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), in order to implement the Special Regime for the Regularization of Obligations. Said agreement, which has been notified to the Administrator Compañia del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico (CAMMESA), implies, among other obligations assumed by the Ministry of Energy and Edenor: (i) acknowledgment of debt by Edenor with respect to CAMMESA and the MEM; (ii) recognition of a credit in favour of Edenor by the Ministry of Energy, which will be compensated with the recognized debt; and (iii) determination of a payment plan

Yours faithfully.

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relation officer

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
