Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the applicable regulations, in order to inform that within the framework of article 87 of Law 27,591 of the General Budget of the National Administration for the year 2021, the Decrees of the National Executive Power 882/2021 and 88/22 and the Resolutions of the Ministry of Energy No. 40/2021, 371/2021 and 642/2022, the Company celebrate an Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE), in order to implement the Special Regime for the Regularization of Obligations. Said agreement, which has been notified to the Administrator Compañia del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico (CAMMESA), implies, among other obligations assumed by the Ministry of Energy and Edenor: (i) acknowledgment of debt by Edenor with respect to CAMMESA and the MEM; (ii) recognition of a credit in favour of Edenor by the Ministry of Energy, which will be compensated with the recognized debt; and (iii) determination of a payment plan

Yours faithfully.

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relation officer