  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
166.60 ARS   +0.15%
05:39pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
05:39pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
2022Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the regulations in force, in order to inform you that today, the Ente Nacional Regulador de la Electricidad (ENRE) issued Resolution No. 241/23 notifying the new tariff schedule to be applied in two tranches: as from April 1 and June 1, 2023.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.boletinoficial.gob.ar/detalleAviso/primera/281864/20230301

Yours faithfully.

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relations Officer.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.)

Avda. del Libertador 6363 - Buenos Aires, C1428ARG - Argentina. Tel.: 4346-5400 Fax: 4346-5327

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 233 B 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net income 2022 -25 588 M -130 M -130 M
Net cash 2022 6 707 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,02x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 B 738 M 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 4 668
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 166,60 ARS
Average target price 52,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edgardo Alberto Volosín Director
Neil Arthur Bleasdale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
German Ranftl Chief Financial Officer
Vacancy Technical Director
Maria Cristina Canzani Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA22.10%740
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.04%141 172
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.48%72 588
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.59%72 301
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.86%68 667
ENEL S.P.A.5.71%57 346