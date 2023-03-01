Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the regulations in force, in order to inform you that today, the Ente Nacional Regulador de la Electricidad (ENRE) issued Resolution No. 241/23 notifying the new tariff schedule to be applied in two tranches: as from April 1 and June 1, 2023.

For further information, please visit:

https://www.boletinoficial.gob.ar/detalleAviso/primera/281864/20230301

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relations Officer.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.)

