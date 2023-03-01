Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.
Sarmiento 299
City of Buenos Aires
Ref: Material fact
Dear Sirs:
I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the regulations in force, to inform you that the Ente Nacional Regulador de la Electricidad (ENRE) issued Resolution No. 243/23 by which it approved the amendment of the Company's bylaws, enabling the holding of meetings in a mixed manner and thus enabling remote participation.
Yours faithfully.
Silvana E. Coria
Market Relations Officer.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.)
Avda. del Libertador 6363 - Buenos Aires, C1428ARG - Argentina. Tel.: 4346-5400 Fax: 4346-5327
Disclaimer
EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:10 UTC.