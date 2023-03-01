Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in compliance with the regulations in force, to inform you that the Ente Nacional Regulador de la Electricidad (ENRE) issued Resolution No. 243/23 by which it approved the amendment of the Company's bylaws, enabling the holding of meetings in a mixed manner and thus enabling remote participation.

Yours faithfully.

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relations Officer.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.)

