Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

Ref: Material fact

Integration of the Audit Committee

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in accordance with the applicable regulations, to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting on April 20, decided to appoint Mr. Esteban Macek, Mr. Federico Zin and Mr. Federico Alejandro D' Angelo Campos as members of the Audit Committee and to grant Mr. Macek the status of financial expert.

