    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-20
194.90 ARS   +3.67%
11:18aEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
04/14Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
04/12Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Comisión Nacional de Valores Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A - Form 6-K
PU
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K

04/24/2023 | 11:18am EDT
BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Material fact

Integration of the Audit Committee

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (indistinctly, "EDENOR" or the "Company") in accordance with the applicable regulations, to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting on April 20, decided to appoint Mr. Esteban Macek, Mr. Federico Zin and Mr. Federico Alejandro D' Angelo Campos as members of the Audit Committee and to grant Mr. Macek the status of financial expert.

Yours faithfully.

Silvana E. Coria

Market Relations Officer.

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 368 B 1 686 M 1 686 M
Net income 2023 -25 413 M -116 M -116 M
Net Debt 2023 13 831 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,03x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 171 B 781 M 781 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Neil Arthur Bleasdale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
German Ranftl Director-Finance & Control
Michael Farrell Technical Director
Diego Poggetti Director-Information Technology
Pablo Perez Director-Operations & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA42.84%781
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
ENEL S.P.A.17.91%66 150
