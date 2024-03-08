

For the month of March, 2024

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (EDENOR)

(DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING COMPANY OF THE NORTH )

Argentina

Av. del Libertador 6363,

12th Floor,

City of Buenos Aires (A1428ARG),

Tel: 54-11-4346-5000

Buenos Aires, March 8, 2024

Re : Relevant Fact

Partial cancellation Notes Class 2

It is my pleasure to inform you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.) (or "the Company"), in compliance with the current regulations, in order to inform you that on March 7, 2024, and in accordance with the published results notice, the Company has issued simple Senior Notes Class 3 (not convertible into shares), denominated and payable in United States Dollars at a fixed rate of 9.75% per annum, maturing on November 22, 2026 per a nominal value of US$ 95,762,688, of which US$ 34,157,571 correspond to the In-Kind Integration Tranche through the delivery of Senior Notes Class 2 at the Exchange Ratio established in the Prospectus Supplement.

Consequently, the Company will proceed to request the cancellation of Senior Notes Class 2 for a nominal value of US$32,766,541, remaining an outstanding amount of US$27,233,459.

Solange Barthe Dennin

Market Relations Officer

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDENOR S.A.)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Date: March 8, 2024

Date: March 8, 2024