Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Form 6-K)

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND FOR THE SIX AND THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
Legal Information
|
2
|
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
3
|
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
|
4
|
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6
|
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
7
|
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:
|
|
1 |
|
General information
|
9
|
2 |
|
Regulatory framework
|
10
|
3 |
|
Basis of preparation
|
12
|
4 |
|
Accounting policies
|
13
|
5 |
|
Financial risk management
|
13
|
6 |
|
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
|
15
|
7 |
|
Contingencies and lawsuits
|
16
|
8 |
|
Revenue from sales and energy purchases
|
17
|
9 |
|
Expenses by nature
|
19
|
10 |
|
Other operating income (expense), net
|
20
|
11 |
|
Net financial costs
|
20
|
12 |
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
21
|
13 |
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
22
|
14 |
|
Right-of-use asset
|
24
|
15 |
|
Inventories
|
24
|
16 |
|
Other receivables
|
24
|
17 |
|
Trade receivables
|
25
|
18 |
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
|
25
|
19 |
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
26
|
20 |
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
26
|
21 |
|
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
|
26
|
22 |
|
Allocation of profits
|
26
|
23 |
|
Trade payables
|
27
|
24 |
|
Other payables
|
27
|
25 |
|
Borrowings
|
28
|
26 |
|
Salaries and social security taxes payable
|
28
|
27 |
|
Income tax and deferred tax
|
29
|
28 |
|
Tax liabilities
|
30
|
29 |
|
Provisions
|
31
|
30 |
|
Related-party transactions
|
31
|
31 |
|
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
|
32
|
32 |
|
Termination of agreement on real estate asset
|
32
|
33 |
|
Change of control
|
33
|
|
|
Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
Glossary of Terms
The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
|
Terms
|
Definitions
|
BCRA
|
Central Bank of Argentina
|
BICE
|
Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior
|
BNA
|
Banco de la Nación Argentina
|
CABA
|
City of Buenos Aires
|
CAMMESA
|
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)
|
CNV
|
National Securities Commission
|
CPD
|
Company's Own Distribution Cost
|
CSJN
|
Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina
|
CTLL
|
Central Térmica Loma de la Lata S.A.
|
DNU
|
Executive Order issued on the grounds of Necessity and Urgency
|
EASA
|
Electricidad Argentina S.A.
|
edenor
|
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
|
ENRE
|
National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity
|
FACPCE
|
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
|
FIDUS
|
FIDUS Sociedad de Garantías Recíprocas
|
GWh
|
Gigawatt/hour
|
IAS
|
International Accounting Standards
|
IASB
|
International Accounting Standards Board
|
ICBC
|
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
|
IEASA
|
Integración Energética Argentina S.A.
|
IFRIC
|
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
|
IFRS
|
International Financial Reporting Standards
|
IMF
|
International Monetary Fund
|
MEM
|
Wholesale Electricity Market
|
OSV
|
Orígenes Seguros de Vida S.A.
|
PBA
|
Province of Buenos Aires
|
PEN
|
Federal Executive Power
|
PESA
|
Pampa Energía S.A.
|
RDSA
|
Ribera Desarrollos S.A.
|
RECPAM
|
Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency
|
REM
|
Market Expectations Survey
|
RTI
|
Tariff Structure Review
|
SACME
|
S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía
|
SACDE
|
Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico S.A.
|
SEGBA
|
Servicios Eléctricos del Gran Buenos Aires S.A.
|
WHO
|
World Health Organization
|
|
|
|
|
Legal Information
Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires
Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated.
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
|
·
|
of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
|
·
|
of the last amendment to the By-laws: May 28, 2007 - Note 31
Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087
Registration number with the 'Inspección General de Justicia' (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940
Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA
Main business of the parent company: Investment in Class 'A' shares of edenor.
Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
(amounts stated in pesos)
|
Class of shares
|
|
Subscribed and paid-in
(See Note 21)
|
Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
462,292,111
|
Class B (1)
|
|
442,210,385
|
Class C (2)
|
|
1,952,604
|
|
|
906,455,100
|
(1)
|
Includes 31,134,420 and 31,380,871 treasury shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
|
(2)
|
Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
for the six and three-month period ended June 30, 2021
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
|
|
Six months at
|
|
Three months at
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
8
|
|
47,148
|
|
59,513
|
|
23,838
|
|
26,953
|
Energy purchases
|
8
|
|
(29,557)
|
|
(38,051)
|
|
(15,423)
|
|
(17,738)
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
17,591
|
|
21,462
|
|
8,415
|
|
9,215
|
Transmission and distribution expenses
|
9
|
|
(11,490)
|
|
(12,584)
|
|
(5,720)
|
|
(6,833)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
6,101
|
|
8,878
|
|
2,695
|
|
2,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
9
|
|
(5,035)
|
|
(6,817)
|
|
(2,332)
|
|
(4,120)
|
Administrative expenses
|
9
|
|
(3,089)
|
|
(2,835)
|
|
(1,618)
|
|
(1,523)
|
Other operating income
|
10
|
|
2,054
|
|
1,700
|
|
1,444
|
|
749
|
Other operating expense
|
10
|
|
(1,671)
|
|
(1,146)
|
|
(841)
|
|
(635)
|
Loss from interest in joint ventures
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(3)
|
|
(1)
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
(1,643)
|
|
(221)
|
|
(655)
|
|
(3,148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
11
|
|
22
|
|
18
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
Financial costs
|
11
|
|
(10,183)
|
|
(4,404)
|
|
(5,273)
|
|
(2,477)
|
Other financial costs
|
11
|
|
658
|
|
(2,123)
|
|
575
|
|
(935)
|
Net financial costs
|
|
|
(9,503)
|
|
(6,509)
|
|
(4,692)
|
|
(3,406)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
|
|
|
11,473
|
|
4,891
|
|
5,468
|
|
2,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (Loss) before taxes
|
|
|
327
|
|
(1,839)
|
|
121
|
|
(4,323)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
27
|
|
(11,963)
|
|
(853)
|
|
(11,030)
|
|
490
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
(10,909)
|
|
(3,833)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
(10,909)
|
|
(3,833)
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
(10,909)
|
|
(3,833)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss per share (argentine pesos per share)
|
12
|
|
(13.30)
|
|
(3.08)
|
|
(12.47)
|
|
(4.38)
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of June 30, 2021 presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
|
158,688
|
|
156,428
|
Interest in joint ventures
|
|
|
8
|
|
14
|
Right-of-use asset
|
14
|
|
384
|
|
351
|
Other receivables
|
16
|
|
44
|
|
53
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
|
18
|
|
80
|
|
300
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
159,204
|
|
157,146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
15
|
|
2,587
|
|
2,345
|
Other receivables
|
16
|
|
374
|
|
781
|
Trade receivables
|
17
|
|
17,330
|
|
17,721
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
|
18
|
|
242
|
|
97
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
19
|
|
4,599
|
|
2,782
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
20
|
|
8,557
|
|
5,463
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
33,689
|
|
29,189
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
192,893
|
|
186,335
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of June 30, 2021 presented in comparative form(continued)
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital and reserve attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
21
|
|
875
|
|
875
|
Adjustment to share capital
|
21
|
|
45,816
|
|
45,808
|
Treasury stock
|
21
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
Adjustment to treasury stock
|
21
|
|
979
|
|
987
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
21
|
|
636
|
|
631
|
Cost treasury stock
|
|
|
(3,823)
|
|
(3,823)
|
Legal reserve
|
|
|
3,232
|
|
3,232
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
|
31,297
|
|
53,460
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(273)
|
|
(273)
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(22,163)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
|
67,134
|
|
78,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
23
|
|
601
|
|
653
|
Other payables
|
24
|
|
8,019
|
|
7,871
|
Borrowings
|
25
|
|
9,379
|
|
10,345
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
1,453
|
|
1,842
|
Salaries and social security payable
|
26
|
|
401
|
|
381
|
Benefit plans
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
938
|
Deferred tax liability
|
27
|
|
40,726
|
|
29,691
|
Provisions
|
29
|
|
3,076
|
|
3,044
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
64,733
|
|
54,765
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
23
|
|
50,994
|
|
41,348
|
Other payables
|
24
|
|
4,247
|
|
3,756
|
Borrowings
|
25
|
|
163
|
|
179
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
37
|
|
46
|
Salaries and social security payable
|
26
|
|
3,251
|
|
4,677
|
Benefit plans
|
|
|
84
|
|
105
|
Income tax payable
|
27
|
|
370
|
|
-
|
Tax liabilities
|
28
|
|
1,468
|
|
2,245
|
Provisions
|
29
|
|
411
|
|
448
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
61,026
|
|
52,805
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
125,759
|
|
107,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
192,893
|
|
186,335
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
Share capital
|
|
Adjustment to share capital
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
Adjustment to treasury stock
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
Cost treasury stock
|
|
Legal reserve
|
|
Voluntary reserve
|
|
Other reserve
|
|
Other comprehen- sive loss
|
|
Accumulated (losses) profits
|
|
Total equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
875
|
|
45,808
|
|
31
|
|
987
|
|
631
|
|
(3,823)
|
|
2,198
|
|
33,809
|
|
-
|
|
(368)
|
|
20,685
|
|
100,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2020
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,034
|
|
19,651
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(20,685)
|
|
-
|
Loss for the six-month period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
(2,692)
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
875
|
|
45,808
|
|
31
|
|
987
|
|
631
|
|
(3,823)
|
|
3,232
|
|
53,460
|
|
-
|
|
(368)
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
98,141
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive results
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
95
|
|
-
|
|
95
|
Loss for the six-month period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(19,471)
|
|
(19,471)
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
875
|
|
45,808
|
|
31
|
|
987
|
|
631
|
|
(3,823)
|
|
3,232
|
|
53,460
|
|
-
|
|
(273)
|
|
(22,163)
|
|
78,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2021
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(22,163)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
22,163
|
|
-
|
Other Reserve Constitution - Share-bases compensation plan (Note 21)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
Payment of Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based compensation plan (Note 21)
|
-
|
|
8
|
|
-
|
|
(8)
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss for the six-month period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(11,636)
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
875
|
|
45,816
|
|
31
|
|
979
|
|
636
|
|
(3,823)
|
|
3,232
|
|
31,297
|
|
-
|
|
(273)
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
67,134
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the period
|
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(2,692)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plants and equipments
|
13
|
|
3,772
|
|
4,101
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
14
|
|
276
|
|
190
|
Loss on disposals of property, plants and equipments
|
13
|
|
138
|
|
90
|
Net accrued interest
|
11
|
|
10,158
|
|
4,382
|
Income from customer surcharges
|
10
|
|
(851)
|
|
(929)
|
Exchange difference
|
11
|
|
919
|
|
2,056
|
Income tax
|
27
|
|
11,963
|
|
853
|
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables, net of recovery
|
9
|
|
1,057
|
|
2,855
|
Adjustment to present value of receivables
|
11
|
|
62
|
|
112
|
Provision for contingencies
|
29
|
|
945
|
|
134
|
Changes in fair value of financial assets
|
11
|
|
(1,281)
|
|
(94)
|
Accrual of benefit plans
|
9
|
|
450
|
|
406
|
Recovery of provision for credit RDSA
|
11
|
|
(482)
|
|
-
|
Net gain from the cancelattion of Corporate Notes
|
11
|
|
(3)
|
|
(67)
|
Gain from interest in joint ventures
|
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
Income from non-reimbursable customer contributions
|
10
|
|
(20)
|
|
(7)
|
Termination of agreement on real estate asset
|
|
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
Other financial results
|
|
|
126
|
|
127
|
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
|
|
|
(11,473)
|
|
(4,891)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in trade receivables
|
|
|
(3,130)
|
|
(3,405)
|
Decrease (Increase) in other receivables
|
|
|
748
|
|
(324)
|
Increase in inventories
|
|
|
(303)
|
|
(210)
|
Increase in financial assets at amortized cost
|
|
|
(322)
|
|
-
|
Increase in deferred revenue
|
|
|
2
|
|
1,441
|
Decrease in trade payables
|
|
|
(3,033)
|
|
(3,160)
|
(Decrease) Increase in salaries and social security payable
|
|
|
(385)
|
|
19
|
Decrease in benefit plans
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
(320)
|
Decrease in tax liabilities
|
|
|
(884)
|
|
(604)
|
Increase (Decrease) in other payables
|
|
|
878
|
|
(107)
|
Derivative financial instruments payments
|
|
|
-
|
|
(398)
|
Decrease in provisions
|
29
|
|
(185)
|
|
(53)
|
Payment of income tax payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2,213)
|
Subtotal before variation in debt with CAMMESA
|
|
|
(2,505)
|
|
(2,723)
|
Increase in past due commercial debt with CAMMESA
|
|
|
13,435
|
|
13,660
|
Net cash flows generated by operating activities
|
|
|
10,930
|
|
10,937
|
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021
presented in comparative form(continued)
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of property, plants and equipments
|
|
|
(5,561)
|
|
(5,236)
|
Redemtion net of money market funds
|
|
(1,743)
|
|
4,808
|
Mutuum charges granted to third parties
|
|
|
5
|
|
39
|
Collection of receivables from sale of subsidiaries
|
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
Net cash flows used in investing activities
|
|
|
(7,299)
|
|
(383)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of borrowings
|
|
|
-
|
|
(1,215)
|
Payment of lease liability
|
|
|
(235)
|
|
(223)
|
Payment of interests from borrowings
|
|
|
(448)
|
|
(901)
|
Cancelattion of Corporate Notes
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
(248)
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
|
(701)
|
|
(2,587)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,930
|
|
7,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
20
|
|
5,463
|
|
698
|
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
163
|
|
(113)
|
Result from exposure to inflation
|
|
|
1
|
|
(39)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
2,930
|
|
7,967
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
20
|
|
8,557
|
|
8,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flows information
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adquisition of advances to suppliers, property, plant and equipment through increased trade payables
|
|
|
(609)
|
|
(679)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adquisition of advances to suppliers, right-of-use assets through increased trade payables
|
|
|
(309)
|
|
(132)
|
|
Note
|
1 |General information
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (hereinafter 'edenor' or 'the Company') is a corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of Argentina, with legal address at 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave - City of Buenos Aires, Argentine Republic, whose shares are traded on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The corporate purpose of edenor is to engage in the distribution and sale of electricity within the concession area. Furthermore, among other activities, the Company may subscribe or acquire shares of other electricity distribution companies, subject to the approval of the regulatory agency, assign the use of the network to provide electricity transmission or other voice, data and image transmission services, and render advisory, training, maintenance, consulting, and management services and know-how related to the distribution of electricity both in Argentina and abroad. These activities may be conducted directly by edenor or through subsidiaries or related companies. In addition, the Company may act as trustee of trusts created under Argentine laws.
On December 28, 2020, Pampa Energía S.A., which was the parent company of edenor, entered into a share purchase and sale agreement, as the seller, with Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. The transaction was authorized by the ENRE on June 23, 2021. The transfer of all the Class A shares, representing 51% of the Company's share capital and votes owned by Pampa Energía S.A., in favor of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. was completed on June 30, 2021 (Note 33).
The Company's economic and financial situation
The Company continues to record negative working capital, a situation which has been mainly exacerbated by the suspension of the electricity rate update since February 2019.
In this context, the recent issuance by the ENRE of Resolution No. 107/2021, which approves a 9% partial adjustment of electricity rates (See Note 2), is still insufficient to cover the Company's economic and financial needs.
Despite the constant increase of operating costs and the increasing mismatch between costs and revenues, the investments necessary, both for the operation of the network and to maintain and even improve the quality of the service, have been made.
The economic activity of 2021 shows a slight recovery after the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the measures implemented by the Argentine Government in the last few days, due to the increase in the number of cases, will affect the recovery seen in the first quarter of the year.
This whole situation is aggravated by a complex and vulnerable economic context. Furthermore, due to the currency restrictions imposed by the BCRA that are public knowledge, the BCRA's prior authorization is required for certain transactions, such as the Company's transactions associated with the payment of imports of goods that are necessary for the provision of the service, and the payments to service the financial debt. These currency restrictions, or those to be implemented in the future, could affect the Company's ability to access the MULC in order to acquire the foreign currency necessary to face its operating and financial obligations.
With regard to the Company, significant impacts were generated that affected the economic and financial equation caused by the freeze on electricity rates even further, such as the increase in delinquency rates and the decrease in demand, as a consequence of which the Company was forced to partially postpone payments to CAMMESA for energy purchased in the Wholesale Electricity Market ('MEM') as from the maturities taking place in March 2020; payment obligations which have been partially regularized, but as of June 30, 2021 accumulate a past due principal balance of $ 17,919, plus interest and charges for $ 10,312.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Despite the previously detailed situation, it is worth pointing out that, in general terms, the quality of the electricity distribution service has been significantly improved, both in duration and frequency of power cuts. In view of the continuous increase of the costs associated with the provision of the service, as well as the need for additional investments to meet the demand, the Company, as previously mentioned, is analyzing different measures aimed at mitigating the negative effects of this situation on its financial structure, minimizing the impact on the sources of employment, the execution of the investment plan, and the carrying out of the essential operation, maintenance and improvement-related works that are necessary to maintain the provision of the public service, object of the concession, in a satisfactory manner in terms of quality and safety.
Taking into consideration that the realization of the measures necessary to reverse the manifested negative trend depends on the occurrence of certain events that are not under the Company's control, the Board of Directors has raised substantial doubt about edenor's ability to continue as a going concern, which may result in the Company's being obliged to defer certain payment obligations or unable to meet expectations for salary increases or the increases recorded in third-party costs.
Nevertheless, these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue to operate as a going concern and do not include the adjustments or reclassifications that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties.
|
Note
|
2 |Regulatory framework
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there exist the following changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020:
On January 19, 2021, the Federal Government, the Province of Buenos Aires, and the City of Buenos Aires entered into the 'Agreement on the joint exercise of the regulation and control of the public service of electricity distribution', whereby they agreed that the transfer of jurisdiction process had not taken place and that the Federal Government retains both the ownership of the public service of electricity distribution in the concession areas of edenor and Edesur S.A., as well as the capacity as Grantor of the Concession in connection with the respective Concession Agreements. The aforementioned agreement was approved by Executive Order No. 292/2021 and Resolution No. 16/2021, respectively.
|
a)
|
Electricity rate situation
On March 5, 2021, by means of Resolution No. 53/2021, the ENRE called a Public Hearing to make known and listen to opinions on the distribution companies' Transitional Tariff System mentioned in Note 2.b) to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, with such Public Hearing being held in the framework of the Tariff Structure Review (RTI) Process and prior to defining the electricity rates to be applied by the referred to concession holders. On March 30, Mr. Ricardo Torres, executive director of edenor until June 30, 2021, made a presentation at the Public Hearing to discuss the transitional tariff adjustment of the Distribution, including revenue requirements and a new tariff structure proposal to cover the public service expenses and investment needs.
Furthermore, on March 31, 2021, by means of Resolution No. 78/2021, the ENRE approved the values of the Company's electricity rate schedule, effective from the billing relating to the reading of meters subsequent to 12:00 AM on April 1, 2021, based on the MEM's winter seasonal programming. It must be pointed out that such tariff increase affected only GUDI customers and reflected the increase of the seasonal price passed through to tariffs without affecting revenues from the Company's Own Distribution Costs.
Moreover, on April 30, 2021, by means of Resolution No. 107/2021, and in the framework of the transitional tariff system, the ENRE authorized the application of a new electricity rate schedule, effective as from May 1, 2021, with a 9% increase. In view of the fact that such increase does not cover the increase requested by edenor, on June 15, 2021, an administrative appeal (recurso de alzada) was filed against such Resolution.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
On May 11, 2021, by means of SE Resolution No. 408/2021, the Definitive Winter Seasonal Programming for the MEM submitted by CAMMESA, relating to the May 1-October 31, 2021 period, was approved.
|
b)
|
COVID-19-related effects
1.Suspension of issuance of Debit Notes and Supplementary Statements: on February 18, 2021, by means of ENRE Resolution No. 37/2021, the Company was instructed both to suspend, on an immediate and temporary basis, the issuance of Debit Notes and Supplementary Statements (bills) in the terms of section 5 sub-section d) captions I, II and III of the Electric Power Supply Regulations (i.e. those issued when energy values have not been recorded or have been under-measured; those issued when events suggesting metering irregularities or the appropriation of energy by the user prove to be true; or those issued when direct connections are verified), and to refrain from suspending electricity supplies due to non-payment of the amounts arising from the recovery sought on the basis of such regulation, regardless of whether the users have made the pertinent claim, until the ENRE issues the regulations. Furthermore, the Company is instructed to submit a report on the number of bills for Non-recorded or under or over-recorded consumption, issued from March 1, 2020 to date, with no subsequent communications having been issued as of to date.
2.System for the issuance of statements: on March 9, 2021, by means of ENRE Resolution No. 58/2021, distribution companies were instructed to issue the electric power public service statements (bills) solely with the amounts relating to the consumption of the billing period and to inform of the debts that have originated in or increased during the periods of the Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation (ASPO) and the Preventive and Mandatory Social Distancing (DISPO) health measures.
As of June 30, 2021, and by virtue of the Agreement described in Note 2.f) to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, the Company received a first disbursement for $ 1,500, which, as indicated in the aforementioned agreement, will be specifically used for complying with the Preventive and Corrective Maintenance Work Plan for the Electricity Distribution Network. The Company may use the above-mentioned funds only after the ENRE has certified compliance with both the degree of completion of the works included in the referred to plan and the related financial milestones.
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the Company has used a total of $808.9, relating to the reports on progress of the works performed.
|
Note
|
3 |Basis of preparation
These condensed interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021:
|
i)
|
have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', incorporated by the CNV;
|
ii)
|
have not been audited; they have been reviewed by the Independent Accountant in accordance with ISRE 2410, whose scope is substantially less than that of an audit performed in accordance with applicable auditing standards. The Company's Management estimates that they include all the necessary adjustments to fairly present the results of operations for each period. The results of operations for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and its comparative period as of June 30, 2020 do not necessarily reflect the Company's results in proportion to the full fiscal year. They were approved for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on August 9, 2021;
|
iii)
|
are measured in pesos (the legal currency in Argentina) restated in accordance with that mentioned in this Note, which is also the presentation currency;
|
iv)
|
must be read together with the audited Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 prepared under IFRS.
|
Comparative information
The balances as of December 31 and June 30, 2020, as the case may be, disclosed in these condensed interim financial statements for comparative purposes, arise as a result of restating the annual Financial Statements and the Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of those dates, respectively, to the purchasing power of the currency at June 30, 2021, as a consequence of the restatement of the financial information described hereunder. Furthermore, certain amounts of the financial statements presented in comparative form have been reclassified in order to maintain consistency of presentation with the amounts of the current periods (Note 4).
Restatement of financial information
The condensed interim financial statements, including the figures relating to the previous year/period, have been stated in terms of the measuring unit current at June 30, 2021, in accordance with IAS 29 'Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies', using the indexes published by the FACPCE. The inflation rate applied for the period between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, was 25.2%.
|
Note
|
4 |Accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted for these condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the Financial Statements for the last financial year, which ended on December 31, 2020.
Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB in the last few years that are effective as of June 30, 2021 and have been adopted by the Company:
- Amendments to IFRS 9 'Financial instruments', IAS 39 'Financial instruments: Presentation', IFRS 7 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', IFRS 4 'Insurance contracts' and IFRS 16 'Leases' (amended in August 2020).
- Amendments to IFRS 16 'Leases', in connection with rent concessions in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic (amended in April 2021).
There are no new IFRS or IFRIC applicable as from this period that have a material impact on the Company's condensed interim financial statements.
|
Note
|
5 |Financial risk management
|
Note
|
5.1 |Financial risk factors
The Company's activities and the market in which it operates expose the Company to a number of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, cash flows interest rate risk, fair value interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
Additionally, the difficulty in obtaining financing in international or national markets could affect some of the Company's business variables, such as interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and the access to sources of financing.
With regard to the Company's risk management policies, there have been no significant changes since the last fiscal year end.
|
As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company's balances in foreign currency are as follow:
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
Amount in foreign currency
|
|
Exchange rate (1)
|
|
Total
06.30.21
|
|
Total
12.31.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
USD
|
|
1
|
|
95.720
|
|
96
|
|
632
|
|
|
JPY
|
|
-
|
|
0.862
|
|
-
|
|
56
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
USD
|
|
13
|
|
95.720
|
|
1,244
|
|
1,792
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
2,480
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
2,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
USD
|
|
98
|
|
95.720
|
|
9,379
|
|
10,345
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,379
|
|
10,345
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
USD
|
|
9
|
|
95.720
|
|
861
|
|
1,205
|
Borrowings
|
|
USD
|
|
2
|
|
95.720
|
|
163
|
|
179
|
Other payables
|
|
USD
|
|
9
|
|
95.720
|
|
861
|
|
948
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,885
|
|
2,332
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,264
|
|
12,677
|
(1)
|
The exchange rates used are the BNA exchange rates in effect as of June 30, 2021 for US Dollars (USD).
The Company classifies the measurements of financial instruments at fair value using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the relevance of the variables used to carry out such measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:
· Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
· Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from the prices).
· Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (i.e. unobservable inputs).
|
The table below shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:
|
|
|
LEVEL 1
|
|
LEVEL 2
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At June 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
2,598
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,598
|
Money market funds
|
|
2,001
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,001
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market funds
|
|
6,958
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,958
|
Total assets
|
|
11,557
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Total liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
2,782
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,782
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market funds
|
|
3,412
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,412
|
Total assets
|
|
6,194
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
Total liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
Interest rate risk is the risk of fluctuation in the fair value or cash flows of an instrument due to changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to interest rate risk is mainly related to its long-term debt obligations.
Indebtedness at floating rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on its cash flows. Indebtedness at fixed rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on the fair value of its liabilities. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 all the loans were obtained at fixed interest rates. The Company's policy is to keep the largest percentage of its indebtedness in instruments that accrue interest at fixed rates.
|
Note
|
6 |Critical accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires the Company's Management to make estimates and assessments concerning the future, exercise critical judgment and make assumptions that affect the application of the accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses.
These estimates and judgments are permanently evaluated and are based upon past experience and other factors that are reasonable under the existing circumstances. Future actual results may differ from the estimates and assessments made at the date of preparation of these condensed interim financial statements.
|
In the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements, there were no changes in either the critical judgments made by the Company when applying its accounting policies or the sources of estimation uncertainty used with respect to those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
|
Note
|
7 |Contingencies and lawsuits
As of June 30, 2021, the provision for contingencies has been recorded to face situations existing at the end of each period that may result in a loss for the Company if one or more future events occurred or failed to occur.
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there are no significant changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, except for the following.
- Federal Administration of Public Revenues ('AFIP') - Difference in contribution rate to the Single Social Security System ('SUSS') (executive order 814/2001) for fiscal periods 12/2011 to 11/2019
On July 6, 2021, the Company filed an appeal to the National Social Security Court of Appeals against AFIP Resolution No. 1740/2021 that dismissed the presentation made by edenor in relation to the assessment of a debt in connection with contributions to Argentina's Integrated Social Security System, relating to the January 2017-June 2019 period, for differences detected due to the use of the rate set forth in Section 2 Sub-section B) 2001 (17%), when the applicable rate, according to the AFIP, is that mentioned in Section 2 Sub-section a) (21%), of Executive Order No. 814.
Additionally, on April 8, 2021, the Company was notified by the AFIP of a new resolution pursuant to which a debt had been assessed for the same concept, relating to the July 2019-November 2019 period.
This new notification, in adition to the one received on July 12, 2018 relating to the December 2011-December 2016 period, is still at administrative stage.
The Company's Management believes that the application of the 17% rate is correct. In this regard, in accordance with the analysis performed, it is reasonable that 'minority government-owned corporations (sociedades anónimas con simple participación estatal) governed by Law No. 19,550' be understood to mean all those corporations (sociedades anónimas) in which the government has a minority stake, whatever the reason why such stake has been acquired. Therefore, included therein are the shareholdings that the National Social Security Administration ('ANSES') has in certain corporations, among which the Company is included.
On August 3, 2018, December 23, 2019, and April 21, 2021, the Company filed appeals against the three resolutions.
Under such conditions and in connection with the aforementioned AFIP's assessment, in the Company's opinion and that of its legal advisors, there exist sufficient and solid arguments to make its position prevail at the judicial stage. Consequently, no liabilities whatsoever have been recorded by the Company for this matter as of June 30, 2021.
|
- National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity, Proceeding for the Determination of a Claim' (case file No. 16/2020)
On May 4, 2021, the Company was served notice of a complaint filed by the ENRE in connection with edenor's compliance with captions 9.2.1 and 9.2.2 of the 'Agreement on the Renegotiation of the Concession Agreement' for differences arising from the date of payment of certain penalties included therein.
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the Company has answered the complaint, with the case being currently in process.
The Company believes that it has sufficient authority under the Agreement on the Renegotiation of the Concession Agreement to support the payment made under such conditions and considers it to be in compliance with the law, to have an extinguishing effect and to have implied no damage to the users. In this regard, the Company and its legal advisors believe that there exist sufficient and solid arguments to make its position prevail at the judicial stage; therefore, no liabilities whatsoever for this concept have been recorded as of June 30, 2021.
|
Note
|
8 |Revenue from sales and energy purchases
We provide below a brief description of the main services provided by the Company:
Sales of electricity
|
Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1)
|
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is less than 10 kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into different residential categories based on consumption. This segment also includes a category for public lighting. Users are categorized by the Company according to their consumption.
|
Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial customers (T2)
|
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is equal to or greater than 10 Kilowatts but less than 50 Kilowatts. The Company agrees with the user the supply capacity.
|
Large demand segment (T3)
|
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is greater than 50 Kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into categories according to the supply voltage -low, medium or high-, from voltages of up to 1 Kilovolt to voltages greater than 66 Kilovolts.
|
Other: (Shantytowns/
Wheeling system)
|
Revenue is recognized to the extent that a renewal of the Framework Agreement has been formalized for the period in which the service was accrued. In the case of the service related to the Wheeling system, revenue is recognized when the Company allows third parties (generators and large users) to access to the available transmission capacity within its distribution system upon payment of a wheeling fee.
Other services
|
Right of use of poles
|
Revenue is recognized to the extent that the rental value of the right of use of the poles used by the Company's electricity network has been agreed upon for the benefit of third parties.
|
Connection and reconnection charges
|
Relate to revenue accrued for the carrying out of the electricity supply connection of new customers or the reconnection of already existing users.
|
Energy purchases
|
Energy purchase
|
The Company bills its users the cost of its purchases of energy, which includes charges for purchases of energy and power. The Company purchases electric power at seasonal prices approved by the ENRE. The price of the Company's electric power reflects the costs of transmission and other regulatory charges.
|
Energy
losses
|
Energy losses are equivalent to the difference between energy purchased and energy sold. These losses can be classified into technical and non-technical losses. Technical losses represent the energy lost during transmission and distribution within the network as a consequence of the natural heating of the conductors and transformers that carry electricity from power generation plants to users. Non-technical losses represent the remainder of the Company's energy losses and are mainly due to the illegal use of its services or the theft of energy. Energy losses require that the Company purchase additional energy in order to meet the demand and its Concession Agreement allows it to recover from its users the cost of these purchases up to a loss factor specified in its concession for each rate category. The current loss factor recognized in the tariff by virtue of its concession amounts to approximately 9.1%.
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
GWh
|
|
$
|
|
GWh
|
|
$
|
Sales of electricity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1)
|
|
6,085
|
|
28,393
|
|
5,746
|
|
36,955
|
Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial (T2)
|
|
711
|
|
5,287
|
|
700
|
|
7,115
|
Large demand segment (T3)
|
|
1,714
|
|
11,150
|
|
1,614
|
|
13,394
|
Other: (Shantytowns/Wheeling system)
|
|
2,164
|
|
2,044
|
|
1,934
|
|
1,770
|
Subtotal - Sales of electricity
|
|
10,674
|
|
46,874
|
|
9,994
|
|
59,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of use of poles
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
239
|
Connection and reconnection charges
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
40
|
Subtotal - Other services
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total - Revenue
|
|
|
|
47,148
|
|
|
|
59,513
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
GWh
|
|
$
|
|
GWh
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energy purchases (1)
|
|
12,947
|
|
(29,557)
|
|
12,278
|
|
(38,051)
|
(1)
|
As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, includes technical and non-technical energy losses for 2,273 GWh and 2,284 GWh, respectively.
|
|
Note
|
9 |Expenses by nature
The detail of expenses by nature is as follows:
|
Expenses by nature at 06.30.21
|
Description
|
|
Transmission and distribution expenses
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
Total
|
Salaries and social security taxes
|
|
4,609
|
|
740
|
|
1,073
|
|
6,422
|
Pension plans
|
|
323
|
|
52
|
|
75
|
|
450
|
Communications expenses
|
|
117
|
|
245
|
|
-
|
|
362
|
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables
|
|
-
|
|
1,057
|
|
-
|
|
1,057
|
Supplies consumption
|
|
813
|
|
-
|
|
96
|
|
909
|
Leases and insurance
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
206
|
|
207
|
Security service
|
|
168
|
|
12
|
|
66
|
|
246
|
Fees and remuneration for services
|
|
2,188
|
|
1,247
|
|
948
|
|
4,383
|
Public relations and marketing
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
Advertising and sponsorship
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
Depreciation of property, plants and
equipments
|
2,967
|
|
442
|
|
363
|
|
3,772
|
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
|
28
|
|
55
|
|
193
|
|
276
|
Directors and Supervisory Committee
members' fees
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
ENRE penalties
|
|
277
|
|
526
|
|
-
|
|
803
|
Taxes and charges
|
|
-
|
|
651
|
|
35
|
|
686
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16
|
|
16
|
At 06.30.21
|
|
11,490
|
|
5,035
|
|
3,089
|
|
19,614
|
(1)
|
Includes recovery of technical service quality-related penalties for $ 286.
The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of June 30, 2021 for $ 882.9.
|
Expenses by nature at 06.30.20
|
Description
|
|
Transmission and distribution expenses
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
Total
|
Salaries and social security taxes
|
|
4,948
|
|
784
|
|
1,020
|
|
6,752
|
Pension plans
|
|
298
|
|
47
|
|
61
|
|
406
|
Communications expenses
|
|
81
|
|
283
|
|
-
|
|
364
|
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables
|
|
-
|
|
2,855
|
|
-
|
|
2,855
|
Supplies consumption
|
|
1,245
|
|
-
|
|
110
|
|
1,355
|
Leases and insurance
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
188
|
|
188
|
Security service
|
|
170
|
|
27
|
|
18
|
|
215
|
Fees and remuneration for services
|
|
2,343
|
|
1,187
|
|
814
|
|
4,344
|
Public relations and marketing
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18
|
|
18
|
Advertising and sponsorship
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
9
|
Reimbursements to personnel
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Depreciation of property, plants and equipments
|
3,226
|
|
481
|
|
394
|
|
4,101
|
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
|
|
19
|
|
38
|
|
133
|
|
190
|
Directors and Supervisory Committee
members' fees
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
ENRE penalties (2)
|
|
254
|
|
233
|
|
-
|
|
487
|
Taxes and charges
|
|
-
|
|
882
|
|
41
|
|
923
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
At 06.30.20
|
|
12,584
|
|
6,817
|
|
2,835
|
|
22,236
|
(2)
|
Includes recovery of technical service quality-related penalties for $ 549.8.
The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of June 30, 2020 for $ 889.3.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
10 |Other operating income (expense), net
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from customer surcharges
|
|
|
851
|
|
929
|
Commissions on municipal taxes collection
|
|
|
154
|
|
129
|
Fines to suppliers
|
|
|
28
|
|
71
|
Services provided to third parties
|
|
|
113
|
|
164
|
Related parties
|
30.a
|
|
-
|
|
63
|
Recovery of provision for contingences
|
|
|
-
|
|
281
|
Income from non-reimbursable customer
contributions
|
|
|
20
|
|
7
|
Expense recovery
|
|
|
26
|
|
-
|
Construction plan Framework agreement
|
2.c
|
|
809
|
|
-
|
Other
|
|
|
53
|
|
56
|
Total other operating income
|
|
|
2,054
|
|
1,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gratifications for services
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
(38)
|
Cost for services provided to third parties
|
|
|
(32)
|
|
(59)
|
Severance paid
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
(14)
|
Debit and Credit Tax
|
|
|
(434)
|
|
(519)
|
Provision for contingencies
|
|
|
(945)
|
|
(415)
|
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(138)
|
|
(90)
|
Other
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
(11)
|
Total other operating expense
|
|
|
(1,671)
|
|
(1,146)
|
Note
|
11 |Net financial costs
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
|
Financial interest
|
|
22
|
|
18
|
Total financial income
|
|
22
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial costs
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial interest
|
|
(7,828)
|
|
(2,022)
|
Interest and other
|
|
(2,350)
|
|
(2,270)
|
Fiscal interest
|
|
(2)
|
|
(108)
|
Bank fees and expenses
|
|
(3)
|
|
(4)
|
Total financial costs
|
|
(10,183)
|
|
(4,404)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial results
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in fair value of financial assets
|
|
1,281
|
|
94
|
Net gain from the cancelattion of
Corporate Notes
|
|
3
|
|
67
|
Exchange differences
|
|
(919)
|
|
(2,056)
|
Adjustment to present value of receivables
|
|
(62)
|
|
(112)
|
Recovery of provision for credit RDSA (Note 32)
|
|
482
|
|
-
|
Other financial costs
|
|
(127)
|
|
(116)
|
Total other financial costs
|
|
658
|
|
(2,123)
|
Total net financial costs
|
|
(9,503)
|
|
(6,509)
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
12 |Basic and diluted (loss) profit per share
Basic
The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the holders of the Company's equity instruments by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, excluding common shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares.
The basic loss per share coincides with the diluted loss per share, inasmuch as there exist neither preferred shares nor Corporate Notes convertible into common shares.
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Loss for the period attributable to the owners of the Company
|
|
(11,636)
|
|
(2,692)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|
|
875
|
|
875
|
Basic and diluted loss per share - in pesos
|
|
(13.30)
|
|
(3.08)
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
13 |Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Lands and buildings
|
|
Substations
|
|
High, medium and low voltage lines
|
|
Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms
|
|
Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers
|
|
Construction in process
|
|
Supplies and spare parts
|
|
Total
|
At 12.31.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
4,565
|
|
39,408
|
|
100,403
|
|
43,875
|
|
7,853
|
|
35,117
|
|
404
|
|
231,625
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(896)
|
|
(13,188)
|
|
(38,818)
|
|
(17,154)
|
|
(5,141)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(75,197)
|
Net amount
|
|
3,669
|
|
26,220
|
|
61,585
|
|
26,721
|
|
2,712
|
|
35,117
|
|
404
|
|
156,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
9
|
|
1
|
|
24
|
|
189
|
|
585
|
|
5,224
|
|
138
|
|
6,170
|
Disposals
|
|
(6)
|
|
-
|
|
(13)
|
|
(117)
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(138)
|
Transfers
|
|
131
|
|
1,556
|
|
2,624
|
|
983
|
|
186
|
|
(5,513)
|
|
33
|
|
-
|
Depreciation for the period
|
(58)
|
|
(716)
|
|
(1,753)
|
|
(897)
|
|
(348)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(3,772)
|
Net amount 06.30.21
|
|
3,745
|
|
27,061
|
|
62,467
|
|
26,879
|
|
3,133
|
|
34,828
|
|
575
|
|
158,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 06.30.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
4,698
|
|
40,965
|
|
102,971
|
|
44,866
|
|
8,613
|
|
34,828
|
|
575
|
|
237,516
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(953)
|
|
(13,904)
|
|
(40,504)
|
|
(17,987)
|
|
(5,480)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(78,828)
|
Net amount
|
|
3,745
|
|
27,061
|
|
62,467
|
|
26,879
|
|
3,133
|
|
34,828
|
|
575
|
|
158,688
|
·
|
During the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 882.9.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
Lands and buildings
|
|
Substations
|
|
High, medium and low voltage lines
|
|
Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms
|
|
Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers
|
|
Construction in process
|
|
Supplies and spare parts
|
|
Total
|
At 12.31.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
4,077
|
|
37,565
|
|
106,944
|
|
45,565
|
|
6,819
|
|
38,532
|
|
414
|
|
239,916
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(780)
|
|
(11,698)
|
|
(35,172)
|
|
(15,268)
|
|
(4,317)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(67,235)
|
Net amount
|
|
3,297
|
|
25,867
|
|
71,772
|
|
30,297
|
|
2,502
|
|
38,532
|
|
414
|
|
172,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions
|
|
11
|
|
1,393
|
|
23
|
|
115
|
|
218
|
|
4,024
|
|
131
|
|
5,915
|
Disposals
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
(17)
|
|
(71)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(90)
|
Transfers
|
|
226
|
|
4,341
|
|
3,397
|
|
2,855
|
|
228
|
|
(10,907)
|
|
(140)
|
|
-
|
Depreciation for the period
|
(49)
|
|
(696)
|
|
(1,911)
|
|
(963)
|
|
(482)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4,101)
|
Net amount 06.30.20
|
|
3,485
|
|
30,903
|
|
73,264
|
|
32,233
|
|
2,466
|
|
31,649
|
|
405
|
|
174,405
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 06.30.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost
|
|
4,316
|
|
43,294
|
|
110,267
|
|
48,439
|
|
7,265
|
|
31,649
|
|
405
|
|
245,635
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
(831)
|
|
(12,391)
|
|
(37,003)
|
|
(16,206)
|
|
(4,799)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(71,230)
|
Net amount
|
|
3,485
|
|
30,903
|
|
73,264
|
|
32,233
|
|
2,466
|
|
31,649
|
|
405
|
|
174,405
|
·
|
During the period ended June 30, 2020, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 889.3.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
14 |Right-of-use asset
The leases recognized as right-of-use assets in accordance with IFRS 16 are disclosed below:
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Total right-of-use asset by leases
|
384
|
|
351
The development of right-of-use assets is as follows:
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
351
|
|
445
|
Additions
|
309
|
|
132
|
Depreciation for the period
|
(276)
|
|
(190)
|
Balance at end of the period
|
384
|
|
387
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplies and spare-parts
|
|
2,586
|
|
2,302
|
Advance to suppliers
|
|
1
|
|
43
|
Total inventories
|
|
2,587
|
|
2,345
|
Note
|
16 |Other receivables
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit for Real estate asset
|
32
|
|
32
|
|
2,694
|
Financial credit
|
|
|
9
|
|
17
|
Related parties
|
30.d
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
Allowance for the impairment of other receivables
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2,662)
|
Total non-current
|
|
|
44
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit for Real estate asset
|
32
|
|
22
|
|
45
|
Judicial deposits
|
|
|
72
|
|
96
|
Security deposits
|
|
|
47
|
|
48
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
129
|
|
53
|
Advances to personnel
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
Financial credit
|
|
|
14
|
|
23
|
Advances to suppliers
|
|
|
36
|
|
91
|
Tax credits
|
|
|
23
|
|
408
|
Related parties
|
30.d
|
|
1
|
|
23
|
Other
|
2
|
|
1
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
348
|
|
791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors for complementary activities
|
|
|
102
|
|
86
|
Allowance for the impairment of other receivables
|
|
|
(76)
|
|
(96)
|
Total current
|
|
|
374
|
|
781
The value of the Company's other financial receivables approximates their fair value.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The other non-current receivables are measured at amortized cost, which does not differ significantly from their fair value.
The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of other receivables is as follows:
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
|
|
2,758
|
|
3,735
|
Increase
|
|
|
3
|
|
68
|
Decrease
|
|
|
(1,726)
|
|
-
|
Result from exposure to inlfation
|
|
|
(473)
|
|
(449)
|
Recovery
|
|
|
(486)
|
|
(99)
|
Balance at end of the period
|
|
|
76
|
|
3,255
|
Note
|
17 |Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of electricity - Billed
|
|
|
13,301
|
|
15,408
|
Framework Agreement (1)
|
|
|
9
|
|
11
|
Receivables in litigation
|
|
|
295
|
|
375
|
Allowance for the impairment of trade receivables
|
|
|
(5,418)
|
|
(5,766)
|
Subtotal
|
|
|
8,187
|
|
10,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of electricity - Unbilled
|
|
|
8,358
|
|
7,278
|
PBA & CABA government credit
|
|
|
783
|
|
412
|
Fee payable for the expansion of the transportation and others
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
Total current
|
|
|
17,330
|
|
17,721
|
(1)
|
Additionally, as disclosed in Note 2.f) to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, the Province of Buenos Aires and the Federal Government have a debt with the Company, for the consumption of electricity by low-income neighborhoods and shantytowns. The indicated amount does not include interest and no revenue for this concept has been recognized by the Company.
The value of the Company's trade receivables approximates their fair value.
The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of trade receivables is as follows:
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Balance at beginning of the period
|
|
|
5,766
|
|
2,636
|
Increase
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
2,886
|
Decrease
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
(475)
|
Result from exposure to inlfation
|
|
|
(1,296)
|
|
(342)
|
Balance at end of the period
|
|
|
5,418
|
|
4,705
|
Note
|
18 |Financial assets at amortized cost
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
|
80
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
|
242
|
|
97
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
19 |Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government bonds
|
|
|
2,598
|
|
2,782
|
Money market funds
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
-
|
Total current
|
|
|
4,599
|
|
2,782
|
Note
|
20 |Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
|
06.30.20
|
Cash and banks
|
|
1,599
|
|
2,051
|
|
3,670
|
Money market funds
|
|
6,958
|
|
3,412
|
|
4,843
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
8,557
|
|
5,463
|
|
8,513
|
(1)
|
As of June 30, 2021, $691 is restricted for its use as stipulated in the Agreement on the Development of the Preventive and Corrective Maintenance Work Plan for the Electricity Distribution Network of the Metropolitan Area. Note 2.c).
|
Note
|
21 |Share capital and additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
Total
|
Balance at December 31, 2019 and 2020
|
|
47,701
|
|
631
|
|
48,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of Other reserve constitution - Share-bases compensation plan (Note 21)
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
|
47,701
|
|
636
|
|
48,337
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's share capital amounts to 906,455,100 shares, divided into 462,292,111 common, book-entry Class A shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; 442,210,385 common, book-entry Class B shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; and 1,952,604 common, book-entry Class C shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share.
On April 15, 2021, the Company awarded, as part of the Share-based Compensation Plan, 246,451 treasury shares to executive directors, managers and other personnel holding key executive positions in the Company.
|
Note
|
22 |Allocation of profits
The restrictions on the distribution of dividends by the Company are those provided for by the Business Organizations Law and the negative covenants established by the Corporate Notes program.
If the Company's Debt Ratio were higher than 3, the negative covenants included in the Corporate Notes program, which establish, among other issues, the Company's impossibility to make certain payments, such as dividends, would apply.
Additionally, in accordance with Title IV, Chapter III, section 3.11.c of the CNV, the amounts subject to distribution will be restricted to the amount equivalent to the acquisition cost of the Company's own shares.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer guarantees
|
|
|
316
|
|
344
|
Customer contributions
|
|
|
285
|
|
309
|
Total non-current
|
|
|
601
|
|
653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payables for purchase of electricity - CAMMESA
|
|
|
34,632
|
|
27,228
|
Provision for unbilled electricity purchases - CAMMESA
|
|
|
9,697
|
|
7,871
|
Suppliers
|
|
|
6,122
|
|
5,710
|
Advance to customer
|
|
|
475
|
|
452
|
Customer contributions
|
|
|
31
|
|
40
|
Discounts to customers
|
|
|
37
|
|
47
|
Total current
|
|
|
50,994
|
|
41,348
The fair values of non-current customer contributions as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 amount to $ 51.0 and $ 53.6, respectively. The fair values are determined based on estimated discounted cash flows in accordance with a representative market rate for this type of transactions. The applicable fair value category is Level 3.
The value of the rest of the financial liabilities included in the Company's trade payables approximates their fair value.
|
|
Note
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENRE penalties and discounts
|
|
|
7,939
|
|
7,795
|
Financial Lease Liability(1)
|
|
|
80
|
|
76
|
Total Non-current
|
|
|
8,019
|
|
7,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENRE penalties and discounts
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
3,350
|
Construction plan Framework agreement
|
2.c
|
|
691
|
|
-
|
Related parties
|
30.d
|
|
10
|
|
18
|
Advances for works to be performed
|
|
|
13
|
|
16
|
Financial Lease Liability (1)
|
|
|
335
|
|
371
|
Other
|
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Total Current
|
|
|
4,247
|
|
3,756
The value of the Company's other financial payables approximates their fair value.
|
(1)
|
The development of the financial lease liability is as follows:
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
447
|
|
378
|
Increase
|
309
|
|
132
|
Payments
|
(500)
|
|
(223)
|
Exchange difference and gain on net monetary position
|
159
|
|
242
|
Balance at end of the period
|
415
|
|
529
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate notes (1)
|
|
9,379
|
|
10,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Interest from corporate notes
|
|
163
|
|
179
|
(1)
|
Net of debt issuance, repurchase and redemption expenses.
The fair values of the Company's non-current borrowings as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 amount approximately to $ 8,183 and $ 8,488.8, respectively. Such values were determined on the basis of the estimated market price of the Company's Corporate Notes at the end of each period. The applicable fair value category is Level 1.
On July 16, 2021, within the framework of the change of control of the Company (Note 33), and as provided for in article 10.3 of the class 9 Corporate Notes prospectus, which provides that each holder of these instruments will be entitled to require that the Company repurchase all or any part thereof by submitting an Offer due to Change of Control, the Company's Board of Directors approved and informed the markets of the launching of the consent solicitation for consents of the holders of Corporate Notes due 2022.
In this regard, on July 30, 2021, the Company, given the majority support of the holders, obtained approval of the consent solicitation issued on July 16. Thus, edenor maintains the financial terms set forth in the respective Corporate Notes.
Moreover, in the month of April, 2021, the Company paid class 9 Corporate Notes for a total of USD 110,000 nominal value, equivalent to $ 10.5, received as collection of receivables.
|
Note
|
26 |Salaries and social security taxes payable
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Early retirements payable
|
|
7
|
|
30
|
Seniority-based bonus
|
|
394
|
|
351
|
Total non-current
|
|
401
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries payable and provisions
|
|
2,891
|
|
4,300
|
Social security payable
|
|
332
|
|
344
|
Early retirements payable
|
|
28
|
|
33
|
Total current
|
|
3,251
|
|
4,677
The value of the Company's salaries and social security taxes payable approximates their fair value.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
27 |Income tax and deferred tax
The detail of deferred tax assets and liabilities is as follows:
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
Tax loss carry forward
|
-
|
|
310
|
Trade receivables and other receivables
|
2,011
|
|
1,692
|
Trade payables and other payables
|
1,086
|
|
849
|
Salaries and social security payable
|
470
|
|
320
|
Benefit plans
|
88
|
|
95
|
Tax liabilities
|
45
|
|
23
|
Provisions
|
1,255
|
|
1,024
|
Deferred tax asset
|
4,955
|
|
4,313
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
|
Property, plants and equipments
|
(40,985)
|
|
(29,283)
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
(522)
|
|
(373)
|
Borrowings
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
Adjustment effect on tax inflation
|
(4,172)
|
|
(4,345)
|
Deferred tax liability
|
(45,681)
|
|
(34,004)
|
|
|
|
|
Net deferred tax liability
|
(40,726)
|
|
(29,691)
The detail of the income tax expense for the period includes two effects: (i) the current tax for the year payable in accordance with the tax legislation applicable to the Company; (ii) the effect of applying the deferred tax method on the temporary differences arising from the valuation of assets and liabilities in accordance with tax and accounting criteria.
On June 16, 2021, by means of Law No. 27,630, a change, among other measures, was introduced in the corporate income tax rate, applicable to fiscal years beginning from January 1, 2021. The tax will be determined according to the following scale:
|
Accumulated net taxable income
|
Amount to be paid $
|
Plus
%
|
On the amount exceeding $
|
From more than $
|
To $
|
$ 0
|
$ 5
|
$ 0
|
25%
|
$ 0
|
$ 5
|
$ 50
|
$ 1,25
|
30%
|
$ 5
|
$ 50
|
onwards
|
$ 14,75
|
35%
|
$ 50
The amounts of the detailed scale will be adjusted annually, beginning January 1, 2022, taking into consideration the annual variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC).
Based on the volume of its transactions and the taxable result for the period, the Company applied the 35% rate to calculate the current Income tax expense and determine the deferred tax assets and liabilities.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The detail of the income tax expense is as follows:
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Deferred tax
|
|
(3,786)
|
|
(1,163)
|
Change in the income tax rate
|
|
(7,473)
|
|
951
|
Current tax
|
|
(928)
|
|
(551)
|
Difference between provision and tax return
|
|
224
|
|
(90)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(11,963)
|
|
(853)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
Profit for the period before taxes
|
|
327
|
|
(1,839)
|
Applicable tax rate
|
|
35%
|
|
30%
|
Result for the period at the tax rate
|
|
(114)
|
|
552
|
Loss on net monetary position
|
|
(1,666)
|
|
(762)
|
Adjustment effect on tax inflation
|
|
(2,913)
|
|
(1,410)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(21)
|
|
(94)
|
Difference between provision and tax return
|
|
224
|
|
(90)
|
Change in the income tax rate
|
|
(7,473)
|
|
951
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(11,963)
|
|
(853)
The detail of the income tax payable is as follows:
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of income tax payable
|
|
928
|
|
-
|
Tax withholdings
|
|
(558)
|
|
-
|
Total current
|
|
370
|
|
-
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Non-current
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
Provincial, municipal and federal contributions and taxes
|
|
305
|
|
574
|
VAT payable
|
|
791
|
|
1,153
|
Tax withholdings
|
|
185
|
|
214
|
SUSS withholdings
|
11
|
|
13
|
Municipal taxes
|
|
176
|
|
291
|
Total current
|
|
1,468
|
|
2,245
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Contingencies
|
At 12.31.20
|
|
3,044
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases
|
|
698
|
|
247
|
Decreases
|
|
-
|
|
(185)
|
Result from exposure to inflation for the period
|
|
(666)
|
|
(99)
|
At 06.30.21
|
|
3,076
|
|
411
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 12.31.19
|
|
3,516
|
|
365
|
Increases
|
|
279
|
|
27
|
Decreases
|
|
(75)
|
|
22
|
Recovery
|
|
(172)
|
|
-
|
Result from exposure to inflation for the period
|
|
(415)
|
|
(45)
|
At 06.30.20
|
|
3,133
|
|
369
|
Note
|
30 |Related-party transactions
The following transactions were carried out with related parties:
|
Company
|
|
Concept
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PESA
|
|
Impact study
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
SACDE
|
|
Reimbursement expenses
|
|
-
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
63
|
Company
|
|
Concept
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PESA
|
|
Technical advisory services on financial matters
|
|
-
|
|
(127)
|
SACME
|
|
Operation and oversight of the electric power transmission system
|
|
(59)
|
|
(73)
|
OSV
|
|
Hiring life insurance for staff
|
|
-
|
|
(17)
|
SB&WM Abogados
|
|
Legal fees
|
|
(5)
|
|
-
|
FIDUS
|
|
Legal fees
|
|
-
|
|
(5)
|
ABELOVICH, POLANO& ASOC.
|
|
Legal fees
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
(223)
|
c.
|
Key Management personnel's remuneration
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
06.30.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries
|
|
341
|
|
207
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The balances with related parties are as follow:
|
d.
|
Receivables and payables
|
|
|
06.30.21
|
|
12.31.20
|
Other receivables - Non current
|
|
|
|
|
SACME
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other receivables - Current
|
|
|
|
|
FIDUS SGR
|
|
-
|
|
22
|
SACME
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other payables
|
|
|
|
|
SACME
|
|
(10)
|
|
(18)
(*) Balances held and transactions carried out as of December 31 and June 30, 2020, respectively, with the companies that comprised the Company's former controlling economic group (Pampa Energía S.A.) are disclosed for comparative purposes.
|
Note
|
31 |Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
The Company Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2021 resolved, among other issues, the following:
|
-
|
To approve edenor's Annual Report and Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020;
|
-
|
To allocate the $ 17,698 loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 (at the purchasing power of the currency at June 30, 2021 amounts to $ 22,163) to the partial absorption of the Discretionary reserve, under the terms of section 70, 3rd paragraph, of Business Organizations Law No. 19,550.
|
-
|
To approve the actions taken by the Directors and Supervisory Committee members, together with their respective remunerations;
|
-
|
To appoint the authorities and the external auditors for the current fiscal year.
|
Note
|
32 |Termination of agreement on real estate asset
With regard to the real estate asset to be constructed, acquired by the Company in November 2015, the subsequent termination of the agreement due to RDSA's default in August 2018 and the respective legal actions brought by the Company against the seller and the insurance company, and with respect to the settlement agreement dated September 30, 2019 that the Company entered into with Aseguradora de Cauciones S.A., at the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements there are no significant changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020, except for the following:
In the months of April and July, 2021, the Company received an additional payment for USD 200,000 relating to the USD 1 million receivable resulting from the agreement with Aseguradora de Cauciones S.A., with the remaining balance thus amounting to USD 430,000, which will be collected in three quarterly installments according to the new payment schedule agreed upon between the Company and the insurance company.
Furthermore, as of June 30, 2021, a gain has been recognized on recovery of allowance for $ 482, which is disclosed in Other financial income (costs), resulting from edenor's acceptance of the 'Offer for the Assignment of the Claim in litigation' made by Creaurban S.A.
|
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Note
|
33 |Change of control
On December 28, 2020, Pampa Energía S.A., the holder of 100% of edenor's Class A shares, representing 51% of edenor's share capital, entered into a share purchase and sale agreement, as the seller, with Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
By virtue of such agreement, Pampa Energía agreed, subject to certain conditions precedent such as the approval of both its shareholders' meeting and the ENRE, to sell control of edenor by transferring all the Class A Shares and votes in edenor.
In this regard, on February 17, 2021, the Shareholders' meeting of Pampa Energía approved the referred to transaction.
On June 23, 2021, by means of Resolution No. 207/2021, the ENRE authorized Pampa Energía S.A. to transfer all the Class A shares, representing 51% of the Company's share capital and votes, to Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. in accordance with the share purchase and sale agreement entered into on December 28, 2020.
The transfer of all the Class A shares, representing 51% of the Company's share capital and votes owned by Pampa Energía S.A., in favor of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. was completed shortly afterwards on June 30, 2021,
Within this context, after the aforementioned transfer, the Class A Directors tendered resignation; therefore, to fill the vacancies, the Company's Supervisory Committee appointed Messrs. Neil A. Bleasdale (Chairman), Esteban Macek (Vice-Chairman), Nicolás Mallo Huergo, Eduardo Vila, Edgardo Volosin, Federico Zin and Mariano C. Lucero as Directors and Messrs. Hugo Quevedo, Mariano C. Libarona, Daniel O. Seppacuercia, Diego Hernán Pino, Sebastián Álvarez and María Teresa Grieco as Alternate Directors.
Finally, as required by the regulations in effect and within the time periods set forth therein, Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. will announce the launching of a mandatory Public Tender Offer to all the holders of Class B and Class C common shares issued by the Company, including the holders of ADS in respect of the underlying Class B common shares, in accordance with the provisions of General Resolution No. 779/2018 of the National Securities Commission.
Free translation from the original in Spanish for publication in Argentina
REPORT ON CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS' REVIEW
To the Shareholders, President and Directors
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Edenor S.A.)
Legal address: Avenida del Libertador 6363
Autonomous City of Buenos Aires
Tax Code No. 30-65511620-2
Introduction
We have reviewed the condensed interim financial statements of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Edenor S.A.) (hereinafter 'Edenor S.A.' or 'the Company') including the condensed interim statement of financial position as of June 30, 2021, the related condensed interim statement of comprehensive income for the six and three months period ended June 30, 2021, the related condensed interim statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six months period then ended and the complementary selected notes.
The balances and other information related to fiscal year 2020 and its interim periods, are an integral part of the financial statements mentioned above; therefore, they must be considered in connection with these financial statements.
Board of Directors' responsibility
The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements, under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) adopted by the Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences (FACPCE), as the applicable accounting framework and incorporated by the National Securities Commission (CNV) to its standards, as they were approved by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and, therefore, it is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the condensed interim financial statements mentioned in the first paragraph in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim financial information'.
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, piso 8°, C1106ABG - Ciudad de Buenos Aires
T: +(54.11) 4850.6000, F: +(54.11) 4850.6100, www.pwc.com/ar
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L. es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una
de las firmas es una entidad legal separada que no actúa como mandataria de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red.
Auditors' responsibility
Our review was limited to the application of the procedures established in International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity', which was adopted as review standard in Argentina through Technical Pronouncement No. 33 of the FACPCE as was approved by International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB). A review of interim financial information consists in making inquiries of Company staff responsible for the preparation of the information included in the condensed interim financial statements and the application of analytical procedures and other review procedures. This review is substantially less in scope than an audit in accordance of International Standards on Auditing, consequently, this review does not allow us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Therefore, we do not express any opinion on the financial position, comprehensive income and cash flows of the Company.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed interim financial statements mentioned in the first paragraph of this report are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
Emphasis of matter paragraph
Without qualifying our opinion, we draw the attention to the situation explained in Note 1 in relation to the economic and financial situation of Edenor S.A. The Company's current economic and financial situation raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, piso 8°, C1106ABG - Ciudad de Buenos Aires
T: +(54.11) 4850.6000, F: +(54.11) 4850.6100, www.pwc.com/ar
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L. es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una
de las firmas es una entidad legal separada que no actúa como mandataria de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red.
Reports on compliance with regulations in force
In accordance with current regulations, we report that, in connection with Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Edenor S.A.):
|
a)
|
except for its lack of transcription to the book 'Inventories and Balances', the condensed interim financial statements of Edenor S.A. comply, in what is within our competence, with the provisions of the General Companies Law and in the relevant resolutions of the National Securities Commission;
|
b)
|
the condensed interim financial statements of Edenor S.A. arise from accounting records kept in their formal aspects in accordance with legal regulations, except for their lack of transcription to the Inventory and Balance Book, and the Daily Book (transcription to the Inventories and Balance CD ROM Book from April to June);
|
c)
|
we have read the summary of activity on which, as regards those matters that are within our competence, we have no observations to make;
|
d)
|
at June 30, 2021 the liabilities of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Edenor S.A.) accrued in favor of the Argentine Integrated Social Security System, according to the Company's accounting records, amounted to ARS$ 333,274,476.53, none of which was claimable at that date.
Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, August 10th, 2021
|
PRICE WATERHOUSE & CO. S.R.L.
(Socio)
|
C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A T°1 - F°17
|
Dr. Raúl Leonardo Viglione
Contador Público (UCA)
C.P.C.E.C.A.B.A. T° 196 F° 169
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, piso 8°, C1106ABG - Ciudad de Buenos Aires
T: +(54.11) 4850.6000, F: +(54.11) 4850.6100, www.pwc.com/ar
Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L. es una firma miembro de la red global de PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL). Cada una
de las firmas es una entidad legal separada que no actúa como mandataria de PwCIL ni de cualquier otra firma miembro de la red.
Disclaimer
