Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Legal Information 2 Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 3 Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position 4 Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 6 Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows 7 Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements: 1 | General information 9 2 | Regulatory framework 10 3 | Basis of preparation 11 4 | Accounting policies 12 5 | Financial risk management 13 6 | Critical accounting estimates and judgments 15 7 | Contingencies and lawsuits 15 8 | Revenue from sales and energy purchases 16 9 | Expenses by nature 18 10 | Other operating income (expense), net 19 11 | Net finance costs 19 12 | Basic and diluted loss per share 20 13 | Property, plant and equipment 21 14 | Right-of-use assets 23 15 | Inventories 23 16 | Other receivables 23 17 | Trade receivables 24 18 | Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 24 19 | Cash and cash equivalents 25 20 | Share capital and additional paid-in capital 25 21 | Allocation of profits 25 22 | Trade payables 26 23 | Other payables 26 24 | Borrowings 27 25 | Salaries and social security taxes payable 28 26 | Income tax and deferred tax 29 27 | Tax liabilities 30 28 | Provisions 30 29 | Related-party transactions 30 30 | Shareholders' Meeting 31 31 | Events after the reporting period 31 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Glossary of Terms The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements. Terms Definitions ADS American Depositary Shares AMBA Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area BCRA Central Bank of Argentina BNA Banco de la Nación Argentina CABA City of Buenos Aires CAMMESA Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A. (the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market) CNV National Securities Commission CPD Distribution Own Cost edenor Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ENRE National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity FACPCE Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences GWh Gigawatt hour IAS International Accounting Standards IASB International Accounting Standards Board IFRIC International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards IGJ Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations) MEM Wholesale Electricity Market MULC Single Free Foreign Exchange Market PEN Federal Executive Power RECPAM Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency RTI Tariff Structure Review SACME S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía SE Energy Secretariat VAD Distribution Added Value 1 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Legal Information Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce: · of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992 · of the last amendment to the By-laws: April 10, 2023 (Note 30) Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087 Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940 Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51% CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 (amounts stated in pesos) Class of shares Subscribed and paid-in

(See Note 20) Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share Class A 462,292,111 Class B (1) 442,210,385 Class C (2) 1,952,604 906,455,100 (1) Includes 30,994,291 treasury shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (2) Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred. 2 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Note 03.31.23 03.31.22 Revenue 8 69,809 62,094 Energy purchases 8 (50,419) (36,723) Subtotal 19,390 25,371 Transmission and distribution expenses 9 (17,962) (16,119) Gross margin 1,428 9,252 Selling expenses 9 (7,699) (7,219) Administrative expenses 9 (5,857) (4,909) Other operating income 10 2,130 2,293 Other operating expense 10 (1,538) (2,564) Operating profit (11,536) (3,147) Financial income 11 1 17 Financial costs 11 (37,827) (16,989) Other financial costs 11 3,000 (3,137) Net financial costs (34,826) (20,109) Monetary gain (RECPAM) 40,488 24,064 Profit before taxes (5,874) 808 Income tax 26 (4,088) (6,565) Loss for the period (9,962) (5,757) Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (9,962) (5,757) Comprehensive loss for the period (9,962) (5,757) Basic and diluted loss per share: Loss per share (argentine pesos per share) 12 (11.39) (6.58) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 3 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Note 03.31.23 12.31.22 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 485,794 481,988 Interest in joint ventures 26 26 Right-of-use assets 14 778 861 Other receivables 16 3 4 Total non-current assets 486,601 482,879 Current assets Inventories 15 9,276 7,837 Other receivables 16 24,852 22,763 Trade receivables 17 42,070 34,074 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 18 30,404 34,939 Cash and cash equivalents 19 7,067 1,984 Total current assets 113,669 101,597 TOTAL ASSETS 600,270 584,476 4 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form(continued) (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Note 03.31.23 12.31.22 EQUITY Share capital and reserve attributable to the owners of the Company Share capital 20 875 875 Adjustment to share capital 20 132,538 132,538 Treasury stock 20 31 31 Adjustment to treasury stock 20 2,843 2,843 Additional paid-in capital 20 1,827 1,827 Cost treasury stock (10,924) (10,924) Legal reserve 9,233 9,233 Voluntary reserve 89,419 89,419 Other comprehensive loss (989) (989) Accumulated losses (81,839) (71,877) TOTAL EQUITY 143,014 152,976 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Trade payables 22 1,026 1,120 Other payables 23 20,248 21,288 Borrowings 24 23,608 17,696 Deferred revenue 3,666 4,477 Salaries and social security payable 25 1,030 939 Benefit plans 2,433 2,265 Deferred tax liability 26 139,101 135,013 Provisions 28 5,749 6,760 Total non-current liabilities 196,861 189,558 Current liabilities Trade payables 22 240,428 218,882 Other payables 23 7,689 7,697 Borrowings 24 1,056 224 Deferred revenue 44 54 Salaries and social security payable 25 7,281 11,369 Benefit plans 234 285 Tax liabilities 27 1,986 1,604 Provisions 28 1,677 1,827 Total current liabilities 260,395 241,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES 457,256 431,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 600,270 584,476 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 5 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Share capital Adjustment to share capital Treasury stock Adjustment to treasury stock Additional paid-in capital Cost treasury stock Legal reserve Voluntary reserve Other reserve Other comprehen- sive loss Accumulated (losses) profits Total equity Balance at December 31, 2021 875 132,525 31 2,856 1,816 (10,924) 9,233 89,419 - (472) (50,613) 174,746 Loss for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - - (5,757) (5,757) Balance at March 31, 2022 875 132,525 31 2,856 1,816 (10,924) 9,233 89,419 - (472) (56,370) 168,989 Other Reserve Constitution - Share-bases compensation plan - - - - - - - - 11 - - 11 Payment of Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based compensation plan - 13 - (13) 11 - - - (11) - - - Other comprehensive results - - - - - - - - - (517) - (517) Loss for the nine-month complementary period - - - - - - - - - - (15,507) (15,507) Balance at December 31, 2022 875 132,538 31 2,843 1,827 (10,924) 9,233 89,419 - (989) (71,877) 152,976 Loss for the three-month period - - - - - - - - - - (9,962) (9,962) Balance at March 31, 2023 875 132,538 31 2,843 1,827 (10,924) 9,233 89,419 - (989) (81,839) 143,014 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 6 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Note 03.31.23 03.31.22 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (9,962) (5,757) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plants and equipments 13 6,090 5,560 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 14 267 300 Loss on disposals of property, plants and equipments 13 90 152 Net accrued interest 11 37,826 16,960 Income from customer surcharges 10 (1,002) (919) Exchange difference 11 136 122 Income tax 26 4,088 6,565 Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables, net of recovery 9 720 800 Adjustment to present value of receivables 11 95 91 Provision for contingencies 28 488 1,682 Changes in fair value of financial assets 11 (4,594) 1,774 Accrual of benefit plans 9 910 540 Income from non-reimbursable customer contributions 10 (12) (24) Other financial results 11 1,363 1,150 Monetary gain (RECPAM) (40,488) (24,064) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables (13,786) (3,074) Increase in other receivables (6,763) (476) Increase in inventories (1,353) (92) Increase in deferred revenue 1 2 Increase in trade payables 28,432 10,092 Decrease in salaries and social security payable (1,800) (1,025) Decrease in benefit plans (338) (184) Increase (Decrease) in tax liabilities 667 (339) Increase in other payables 614 1,373 Decrease in provisions 28 (95) (406) Net cash flows generated by operating activities 1,594 10,803 7 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS edenor Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form(continued) (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3) Note 03.31.23 03.31.22 Cash flows from investing activities Payment of property, plant and equipments (8,918) (4,696) Sale (Purchase) net of Mutual funds and negotiable instruments 6,024 (2,669) Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,894) (7,365) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 6,655 - Payment of lease liability (442) (384) Payment of Corporate Notes issuance expenses (228) - Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities 5,985 (384) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,685 3,054 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 19 1,984 7,522 Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents 416 571 Result from exposure to inflation (18) (2) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,685 3,054 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19 7,067 11,145 Supplemental cash flows information Non-cash activities Adquisition of advances to suppliers, property, plant and equipment through increased trade payables (1,068) (788) Adquisition of advances to suppliers, right-of-use assets through increased trade payables (185) (333) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements. 8 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 1 | General information Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (hereinafter "edenor" or "the Company") is a corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of Argentina, with legal address at 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave - City of Buenos Aires, Argentine Republic, whose shares are traded on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The corporate purpose of edenor is to engage in the distribution and sale of electricity within the concession area. Furthermore, among other activities, the Company may subscribe or acquire shares of other electricity distribution companies, subject to the approval of the regulatory agency, assign the use of the network to provide electricity transmission or other voice, data and image transmission services, and render advisory, training, maintenance, consulting, and management services and know-how related to the distribution of electricity both in Argentina and abroad. These activities may be conducted directly by edenor or through subsidiaries or related companies. In addition, the Company may act as trustee of trusts created under Argentine laws. The Company's economic and financial situation In the last few fiscal years, the Company recorded negative working capital, mainly as a consequence of the insufficient adjustments of the electricity rate since February 2019 -which did not comply with the terms agreed upon in the last RTI-, and the constant increase of both the operating costs and the costs of the investments necessary to maintain the quality of the service; all this in addition to the inflationary context in which the Argentine economy has been since mid-2018. Although in the last two years the values of the Company's electricity rate schedules suffered changes, they have been insufficient to cover the economic and financial needs of the Distribution Company in a context of growing inflation, with the annual rate surpassing 100%, inasmuch as most of them implied only the passing through of the seasonal prices without improving revenues from the CPD. Nevertheless, and in spite of the aforementioned context with constant increases in operating costs, the investments necessary, both for the operation of the network and for maintaining and even improving the quality of the service, have been made. Additionally, the country's macroeconomic situation with the increase in the rate of inflation, the widening of the gap between the official dollar exchange rate and the dollar exchange rate quoted in financial or free markets, and the consequences of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund make it difficult to envisage a clear-cut trend of the economy in the short term. This complex and vulnerable economic context is aggravated by the currency restrictions imposed by the BCRA pursuant to which the BCRA's prior authorization is required for certain transactions, such as the Company's transactions associated with the payment of imports of goods that are necessary for the provision of the service and the payments to service the financial debt. As a consequence of the described context, the Company witnessed an even greater deterioration of its economic and financial equation due to the long overdue adjustment of rates and the increase in costs on the Company's operating structure and supplies. Therefore, it became necessary to partially postpone payments to CAMMESA for energy purchased in the MEM as from the maturities taking place in March 2020; payment obligations which were partially regularized, but as of March 31, 2023 accumulated a past due principal balance of $ 71,533, plus interest and charges for $111,597. In this regard, the maturities taking place in March and April 2023 were paid in full. 9 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Despite the previously detailed situation, it is worth pointing out that, in general terms, the quality of the electricity distribution service has been improved, both in duration and frequency of power cuts. In view of the continuous increase of the costs associated with the provision of the service, as well as the need for additional investments to meet the demand, the Company has taken, and continues to analyze, different measures aimed at mitigating the negative effects of this situation on its financial structure, thereby minimizing the impact on the sources of employment, on the execution of the investment plan and on the carrying out of the necessary operation, maintenance and improvement-related works in order to maintain the provision of the public service, object of the concession, in a satisfactory manner in terms of quality and reliability. Due to that which has been previously described, the Company's Board of Directors believes there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon edenor's ability to continue as a going concern, which may result in the Company's being obliged to defer certain payment obligations or unable to meet expectations for salary increases or the increases recorded in third-party costs. Nevertheless, taking into consideration the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement in December 2022 and the issuance of ENRE Resolution No. 241/2023, which authorized increases in the VAD of 107.8% and 73.7% as from April and June, respectively (Note 2.b to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022), these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue to operate as a going concern and do not include the adjustments or reclassifications that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties, inasmuch as this Distribution Company has historically been provided with transitional solutions that have made it possible to partially restore the economic and financial equation and ensure the operation of its distribution networks, due to the essential service it provides. Nota 2 |Regulatory framework At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there exist the following changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022: a) Electricity rate situation On April 25, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 363/2023, the ENRE resolved to commence as from June 1, 2023 the Tariff Structure Review (RTI) Process for electricity distribution companies under national jurisdiction, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 24,065 and Law No. 27,541 on Social Solidarity and Productive Reactivation in the framework of the Public Emergency, as amended and complemented. Furthermore, on April 29, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 323/2023, the SE approved the Winter Seasonal Programming for the MEM submitted by CAMMESA, relating to the May 1, 2023-October 31, 2023 period. In line with that, on May 4, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 399/2023, the ENRE approved the values of the Company's electricity rate schedule effective from the billing relating to the reading of meters subsequent to 12:00 AM on May 1, 2023. b) Memorandum of Agreement on Regularization of Payment Obligations - Debt for the purchase of energy in the MEM With regard to the Memorandum of Agreement entered into by the Company, the Federal Government, the ENRE and CAMMESA on December 29, 2022, at the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the defined Payment plan is still pending ratification by the Energy Secretariat. 10 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Pursuant to Article Six of the Memorandum of Agreement, the payment of all the obligations when due has as a condition precedent that the ENRE grant an increase in the VAD, which also implies the approval of the payment schedule, independently of the readjustment of the electricity rate; therefore, the event required in order for the substitution of the debt (novation) to take place has not completely occurred and the impact thereof is not recognized in the current period. c) Framework Agreement By virtue of the Agreement described in Note 2.d to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, in January 2021 the Company received a first disbursement for $ 1,500, which was specifically used for complying with the Preventive and Corrective Maintenance Work Plan for the Electricity Distribution Network. The Distribution Company used the funds only after the ENRE certified compliance with both the degree of completion of the works included in the referred to plan and the related financial milestones. As of March 31, 2023, negotiations are still underway between the Company and the Energy Secretariat concerning the other disbursements stipulated in the agreement, which total an additional $1,000 relating to the second and third disbursements, plus a fourth disbursement in accordance with that which the ENRE will validate and inform about the vulnerable neighborhoods' total consumption between August and December 2020. At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the Company has used a total of $ 3,044, of which $ 1,544 is pending crediting, relating to the reports on progress of the works performed. Furthermore, with regard to the "Agreement on Recognition of Electricity Consumption in Vulnerable Neighborhoods of the Province of Buenos Aires", entered into by the parties in order to settle the amounts relating to the cost of the consumption of electricity recorded by the collective meters, January-December 2021 period, on March 21, 2023, the Federal Government's portion was effectively settled in accordance with CAMMESA's statement of accounts. Nota 3 |Basis of preparation These condensed interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They were approved for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on May 10, 2023. By means of General Resolution No. 622/2013, the CNV provided for the application of Technical Resolution No. 26 of the FACPCE, which adopts the IFRS issued by the IASB, for those entities that are included in the public offering system of Law No. 17,811, as amended, whether on account of their capital or their corporate notes, or have requested authorization to be included in the aforementioned system. These condensed interim financial statements include all the necessary information in order for the users to properly understand the relevant facts and transactions that have occurred subsequent to the issuance of the last Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and until the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements. The Company's Management estimates that they include all the necessary adjustments to fairly present the results of operations for each period. The results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and its comparative period as of March 31, 2022 do not necessarily reflect the Company's results in proportion to the full fiscal year. Therefore, the condensed interim financial statements should be read together with the audited Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022 prepared under IFRS. 11 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Company's condensed interim financial statements are measured in pesos (the legal currency in Argentina) restated in accordance with that mentioned in this Note, which is also the presentation currency. Comparative information The balances as of December 31 and March 31, 2022, as the case may be, disclosed in these condensed interim financial statements for comparative purposes, arise as a result of restating the annual Financial Statements and the Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of those dates, respectively, to the purchasing power of the currency at March 31, 2023, as a consequence of the restatement of financial information described hereunder. Furthermore, certain amounts of the financial statements presented in comparative form have been reclassified in order to maintain consistency of presentation with the amounts of the current periods. Restatement of financial information The condensed interim financial statements, including the figures relating to the previous year/period, have been stated in terms of the measuring unit current at March 31, 2023, in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies", using the indexes published by the FACPCE. The inflation rate applied for the January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023 period was 21.7%. Nota 4 |Accounting policies The accounting policies adopted for these condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the Financial Statements for the last financial year, which ended on December 31, 2022. Detailed below are the accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB in the last few years that are effective as of March 31, 2023 and have been adopted by the Company: - IFRS 17 "Insurance contracts", issued in May 2017 and amended in June 2020 and December 2021. It replaces IFRS 4, introduced as an interim standard in 2004, which allowed entities to account for insurance contracts using their local accounting requirements, resulting in multiple application approaches. IFRS 17 sets the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of insurance contracts. - IAS 1 "Presentation of financial statements", amended in January and July 2020, February 2021 and October 2022. It incorporates amendments to the classification of liabilities as current or non-current. It also incorporates the requirement that an entity disclose its material accounting policies rather than its significant accounting policies. It explains how a company can identify a material accounting policy. - IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors", amended in February 2021. It replaces the definition of accounting estimates. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are monetary amounts in the financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty. 12 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - IAS 12 "Income tax", amended in May 2021. It clarifies how an entity accounts for deferred tax on transactions such as leases and decommissioning obligations. There are no new IFRS or IFRIC applicable as from this period that have a material impact on the Company's condensed interim financial statements. Nota 5 |Financial risk management Nota 5.1 | Financial risk factors The Company's activities and the market in which it operates expose the Company to a number of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, cash flows interest rate risk, fair value interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. Additionally, the difficulty in obtaining financing in international or national markets could affect some of the Company's business variables, such as interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and the access to sources of financing. With regard to the Company's risk management policies, there have been no significant changes since the last fiscal year end. a. Market risks i. Currency risk As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's balances in foreign currency are as follow: Currency Amount in foreign currency Exchange rate (1) Total

03.31.22 Total

12.31.21 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Other receivables USD 33.5 208.610 6,988 4,157 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss USD 63.3 208.610 13,205 17,600 Cash and cash equivalents USD 0.5 208.610 104 42 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 20,297 21,799 TOTAL ASSETS 20,297 21,799 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings USD 113.0 209.010 23,608 17,696 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 23,608 17,696 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables USD 11.8 209.010 2,466 3,818 EUR 0.3 226.154 68 46 CHF 0.3 228.747 69 - Borrowings USD 5.1 209.010 1,056 224 Other payables USD 1.3 209.010 274 278 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,933 4,366 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,541 22,062 (1) The exchange rates used are the BNA exchange rates in effect as of March 31, 2023 for United States dollars (USD), Euros (EUR) and Swiss francs (CHF). 13 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ii. Fair value estimate The Company classifies the measurements of financial instruments at fair value using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the relevance of the variables used for carrying out such measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels: · Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

· Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from the prices).

· Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (i.e. unobservable inputs). The table below shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: LEVEL 1 At March 31, 2023 Assets Other receivables: Assigned assets and in custody 6,721 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Negotiable instruments 2,598 Mutual funds 27,806 Cash and cash equivalents: Mutual funds 6,004 Total assets 43,129 LEVEL 1 At December 31, 2022 Assets Other receivables: Assigned assets and in custody 5,691 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Negotiable instruments 16,696 Mutual funds 18,243 Cash and cash equivalents Mutual funds 928 Total assets 41,558 iii. Interest rate risk Interest rate risk is the risk of fluctuation in the fair value or cash flows of an instrument due to changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to interest rate risk is mainly related to its long-term debt obligations. 14 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Indebtedness at floating rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on its cash flows. Indebtedness at fixed rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on the fair value of its liabilities. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 all the loans were obtained at fixed interest rates. The Company's policy is to keep the largest percentage of its indebtedness in instruments that accrue interest at fixed rates. Nota 6 |Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires the Company's Management to make estimates and assessments concerning the future, exercise critical judgment and make assumptions that affect the application of the accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses. These estimates and judgments are permanently evaluated and are based upon past experience and other factors that are reasonable under the existing circumstances. Future actual results may differ from the estimates and assessments made at the date of preparation of these condensed interim financial statements. In the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements, there were no changes in either the critical judgments made by the Company when applying its accounting policies or the sources of estimation uncertainty used with respect to those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Nota 7 |Contingencies and lawsuits The provision for contingencies has been recorded to face situations existing at the end of each period that may result in a loss for the Company if one or more future events occurred or failed to occur. At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there are no significant changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, except for the following: - AFIP's Income Tax claim, Undocumented outflows and VAT On March 30, 2023, the Federal Court of Appeals of San Martín revoked the lower court decision and admitted the arguments contained in the appeal filed by the AFIP (Federal Administration of Public Revenues). Therefore, the case is sent back to the Court of original jurisdiction for further investigation. In the Company's opinion, strong and sufficient arguments exist to make its position prevail at the judicial stage. Consequently, no liabilities whatsoever have been recorded for this matter as of March 31, 2023. 15 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 8 | Revenue from sales and energy purchases We provide below a brief description of the main services provided by the Company: Sales of electricity Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1) Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is less than 10 kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into different residential categories based on consumption. This segment also includes a category for public lighting. Users are categorized by the Company according to their consumption. Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial customers (T2) Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is equal to or greater than 10 Kilowatts but less than 50 Kilowatts. The Company agrees with the user the supply capacity. Large demand segment (T3) Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is greater than 50 Kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into categories according to the supply voltage -low, medium or high-, from voltages of up to 1 Kilovolt to voltages greater than 66 Kilovolts. Other: (Shantytowns/ Wheeling system) Revenue is recognized to the extent that a renewal of the Framework Agreement has been formalized for the period in which the service was accrued. In the case of the service related to the Wheeling system, revenue is recognized when the Company allows third parties (generators and large users) to access the available transmission capacity within its distribution system upon payment of a wheeling fee. The KWh price relating to the Company's sales of electricity is determined by the ENRE by means of the periodic publication of electricity rate schedules (Note 2), for those distributors that are regulated by the aforementioned Regulatory Authority, based on the rate setting and adjustment process set forth in the Concession Agreement. Other services Right of use of poles Revenue is recognized to the extent that the rental value of the right of use of the poles used by the Company's electricity network has been agreed upon for the benefit of third parties. Connection and reconnection charges Relate to revenue accrued for the carrying out of the electricity supply connection of new customers or the reconnection of already existing users. 16 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Energy purchases Energy purchase The Company bills its users the cost of its purchases of energy, which includes charges for purchases of energy and power. The Company purchases electric power at seasonal prices approved by the SE. The price of the Company's electric power reflects the costs of transmission and other regulatory charges. Energy losses Energy losses are equivalent to the difference between energy purchased and energy sold. These losses can be classified into technical and non-technical losses. Technical losses represent the energy lost during transmission and distribution within the network as a consequence of the natural heating of the conductors and transformers that carry electricity from power generation plants to users. Non-technical losses represent the remainder of the Company's energy losses and are mainly due to the illegal use of its services or the theft of energy. Energy losses require that the Company purchase additional energy in order to meet the demand and its Concession Agreement allows it to recover from its users the cost of these purchases up to a loss factor specified in its concession for each rate category. The current loss factor recognized in the tariff by virtue of its concession amounts to approximately 9.1%. 03.31.23 03.31.22 GWh $ GWh $ Sales of electricity Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1) 3,856 41,801 3,040 34,893 Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial (T2) 431 7,189 391 6,356 Large demand segment (T3) 989 17,644 936 17,436 Other: (Shantytowns/Wheeling system)

1,212 2,832 1,103 2,994 Subtotal - Sales of electricity 6,488 69,466 5,470 61,679 Other services Right of use of poles 323 377 Connection and reconnection charges 20 38 Subtotal - Other services 343 415 Total - Revenue 69,809 62,094 03.31.23 03.31.22 GWh $ GWh $ Energy purchases (1) 7,726 (50,419) 6,351 (36,723) (1) As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the cost of energy purchases includes technical and non-technical energy losses for 1,238 GWh and 881 GWh, respectively.

17 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 9 | Expenses by nature The detail of expenses by nature is as follows: Expenses by nature at 03.31.23 Description Transmission and distribution expenses Selling expenses Administrative expenses Total Salaries and social security taxes 6,446 865 1,942 9,253 Pension plans 634 85 191 910 Communications expenses 161 261 1 423 Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables - 720 - 720 Supplies consumption 1,265 - 139 1,404 Leases and insurance - - 297 297 Security service 287 26 163 476 Fees and remuneration for services 3,598 1,699 2,253 7,550 Public relations and marketing - 635 - 635 Advertising and sponsorship - 327 - 327 Reimbursements to personnel - - 1 1 Depreciation of property, plants and equipments 4,790 714 586 6,090 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 27 53 187 267 Directors and Supervisory Committee members' fees - - 27 27 ENRE penalties 753 1,419 - 2,172 Taxes and charges - 895 51 946 Other 1 - 19 20 At 03.31.23 17,962 7,699 5,857 31,518 The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2023 for $ 1,354.5. Expenses by nature at 03.31.22 Description Transmission and distribution expenses Selling expenses Administrative expenses Total Salaries and social security taxes 6,329 964 1,780 9,073 Pension plans 377 57 106 540 Communications expenses 101 300 - 401 Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables - 800 - 800 Supplies consumption 1,132 - 112 1,244 Leases and insurance 2 - 338 340 Security service 354 40 28 422 Fees and remuneration for services 2,385 1,629 1,714 5,728 Public relations and marketing - 409 - 409 Advertising and sponsorship - 211 - 211 Reimbursements to personnel - - - - Depreciation of property, plants and equipments 4,373 652 535 5,560 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 30 60 210 300 Directors and Supervisory Committee members' fees - - 22 22 ENRE penalties 1,036 1,175 - 2,211 Taxes and charges - 922 49 971 Other - - 15 15 At 03.31.22 16,119 7,219 4,909 28,247 The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2022 for $ 1,236.5. 18 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 10 | Other operating income (expense), net Note 03.31.23 03.31.22 Other operating income Income from customer surcharges 1,002 919 Commissions on municipal taxes collection 216 211 Fines to suppliers 33 29 Services provided to third parties 241 141 Income from non-reimbursable customer contributions 12 24 Expense recovery - 19 Construction plan Framework agreement 2.c 605 938 Other 21 12 Total other operating income 2,130 2,293 Other operating expense Gratifications for services (124) (67) Cost for services provided to third parties (243) (38) Severance paid (26) (22) Debit and Credit Tax (612) (579) Provision for contingencies 28 (488) (1,682) Disposals of property, plant and equipment (16) (152) Other (29) (24) Total other operating expense (1,538) (2,564) Nota 11 |Net finance costs 03.31.23 03.31.22 Financial income Financial interest 1 17 Financial costs Commercial interest (34,007) (14,409) Interest and other (3,818) (2,565) Fiscal interest (2) (3) Bank fees and expenses - (12) Total financial costs (37,827) (16,989) Other financial results Changes in fair value of financial assets 4,594 (1,774) Exchange differences (136) (122) Adjustment to present value of receivables (95) (91) Other financial costs (*) (1,363) (1,150) Total other financial costs 3,000 (3,137) Total net financial costs (34,826) (20,109) (*) As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, $ 1,363 and $ 1,150, respectively, relate to EDELCOS S.A. technical assistance. 19 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 12 | Basic and diluted loss per share Basic The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the holders of the Company's equity instruments by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, excluding common shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares. The basic loss per share coincides with the diluted loss per share, inasmuch as there exist neither preferred shares nor Corporate Notes convertible into common shares. 03.31.23 03.31.22 Loss for the period attributable to the owners of the Company (9,962) (5,757) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 875 875 Basic and diluted loss per share - in pesos (11.39) (6.58) 20 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 13 | Property, plant and equipment Lands and buildings Substations High, medium and low voltage lines Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers Construction in process Supplies and spare parts Total At 12.31.22 Cost 13,517 126,514 314,200 138,244 35,857 109,347 1,466 739,145 Accumulated depreciation (3,075) (46,085) (129,906) (58,692) (19,399) - - (257,157) Net amount 10,442 80,429 184,294 79,552 16,458 109,347 1,466 481,988 Additions 12 - 20 909 73 8,972 - 9,986 Disposals (17) - (56) (17) - - - (90) Transfers 283 315 3,800 1,514 125 (6,155) 118 - Depreciation for the period (134) (1,149) (2,653) (1,374) (780) - - (6,090) Net amount 03.31.23 10,586 79,595 185,405 80,584 15,876 112,164 1,584 485,794 At 03.31.23 Cost 13,791 126,829 317,814 140,639 36,056 112,164 1,584 748,877 Accumulated depreciation (3,205) (47,234) (132,409) (60,055) (20,180) - - (263,083) Net amount 10,586 79,595 185,405 80,584 15,876 112,164 1,584 485,794 · During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 1,354.5. 21 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Lands and buildings Substations High, medium and low voltage lines Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers Construction in process Supplies and spare parts Total At 12.31.21 Cost 13,464 120,882 301,015 130,801 28,290 103,429 1,144 699,025 Accumulated depreciation (2,868) (41,783) (120,480) (53,779) (16,826) - - (235,736) Net amount 10,596 79,099 180,535 77,022 11,464 103,429 1,144 463,289 Additions 32 - 9 193 193 5,057 - 5,484 Disposals - - (125) (27) - - - (152) Transfers 35 10 4,853 1,164 1,221 (8,227) 944 - Depreciation for the period (69) (1,042) (2,549) (1,275) (625) - - (5,560) Net amount 03.31.22 10,594 78,067 182,723 77,077 12,253 100,259 2,088 463,061 At 03.31.22 Cost 13,531 120,892 305,672 132,114 29,704 100,259 2,088 704,260 Accumulated depreciation (2,937) (42,825) (122,949) (55,037) (17,451) - - (241,199) Net amount 10,594 78,067 182,723 77,077 12,253 100,259 2,088 463,061 · During the period ended March 31, 2022, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 1,236.5. 22 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 14 | Right-of-use assets The leases recognized as right-of-use assets in accordance with IFRS 16 are disclosed below: 03.31.23 12.31.22 Right-of-use assets by leases 778 861 The development of right-of-use assets is as follows: 03.31.23 03.31.22 Balance at beginning of year 861 1,009 Additions 184 333 Depreciation for the period (267) (300) Balance at end of the period 778 1,042 Nota 15 |Inventories 03.31.23 12.31.22 Supplies and spare-parts 9,276 7,836 Advance to suppliers - 1 Total inventories 9,276 7,837 Nota 16 |Other receivables Note 03.31.23 12.31.22 Non-current: Related parties 29.c 3 4 Current: Framework agreement (1) 2.c 1,544 3,371 Assigned assets and in custody (2) 6,721 5,691 Judicial deposits 213 254 Security deposits 111 120 Prepaid expenses 186 463 Advances to personnel 46 2 Financial credit 7 17 Advances to suppliers 302 375 Tax credits 15,555 11,965 Debtors for complementary activities 216 494 Other 4 64 Allowance for the impairment of other receivables (53) (53) Total current 24,852 22,763 (1) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $ 1,544 and $ 1,847 relate to the Framework Agreement signed in December 2020 related to the Works Plan of the AMBA's network, and $ 1,524 relates to the Framework Agreement signed in December 2022 related to the Recognition of consumption in vulnerable neighborhoods, respectively. (2) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, relate to Securities issued by private companies for NV 14,771,500 and NV 11,771,500, respectively, and cash deriving from the collection of securities for USD 2,924,022 assigned to and in possession of Global Valores S.A., respectively. The Company retains the risks and rewards of the aforementioned assets and may make use of them at any time, at its own request. 23 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The value of the Company's other financial receivables approximates their fair value. The non-current other receivables are measured at amortized cost, which does not differ significantly from their fair value. The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of other receivables is as follows: 03.31.23 03.31.22 Balance at beginning of year 53 69 Increase 12 18 Result from exposure to inlfation (12) (8) Recovery - (18) Balance at end of the period 53 61 Nota 17 |Trade receivables 03.31.23 12.31.22 Sales of electricity - Billed 22,369 19,490 Receivables in litigation 97 349 Allowance for the impairment of trade receivables (4,777) (5,641) Subtotal 17,689 14,198 Sales of electricity - Unbilled 23,195 18,666 PBA & CABA government credit 1,184 1,207 Fee payable for the expansion of the transportation and others 2 3 Total Trade receivables 42,070 34,074 The value of the Company's trade receivables approximates their fair value. The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of trade receivables is as follows: 03.31.23 03.31.22 Balance at beginning of the year 5,641 14,242 Increase 708 800 Decrease (554) (22) Result from exposure to inlfation (1,018) (2,012) Balance at end of the period 4,777 13,008 Nota 18 |Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 03.31.23 12.31.22 Negotiable instruments 2,598 16,696 Mutual funds 27,806 18,243 Total Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 30,404 34,939 24 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 19 | Cash and cash equivalents 03.31.23 12.31.22 03.31.22 Cash and banks 1,063 1,056 3,305 Mutual funds 6,004 928 7,840 Total cash and cash equivalents 7,067 1,984 11,145 Nota 20 |Share capital and additional paid-in capital Share capital Additional paid-in capital Total Balance at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 136,287 1,816 138,103 Payment of Other reserve constitution - Share-bases compensation plan - 11 11 Balance at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 136,287 1,827 138,114 As of March 31, 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to 906,455,100 shares, divided into 462,292,111 common, book-entry Class A shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; 442,210,385 common, book-entry Class B shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; and 1,952,604 common, book-entry Class C shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share. On April 20, 2023, the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the conversion of 355,945 Class C shares into Class B shares, in the framework of the termination of the Employee Stock Ownership Program, which was authorized by the CNV. Nota 21 |Allocation of profits The restrictions on the distribution of dividends by the Company are those provided for by the Business Organizations Law and the negative covenants established by the Corporate Notes program. If the Company's Debt Ratio were higher than 3.75, the negative covenants included in the Corporate Notes program, which establish, among other issues, the Company's impossibility to make certain payments, such as dividends, would apply. Additionally, in accordance with Title IV, Chapter III, section 3.11.c of the CNV, the amounts subject to distribution will be restricted to the amount equivalent to the acquisition cost of the Company's own shares. 25 CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Nota 22 | Trade payables 03.31.23 12.31.22 Non-current Customer guarantees 701 735 Customer contributions 325 385 Total non-current 1,026 1,120 Current Payables for purchase of electricity - CAMMESA 190,468 173,694 Provision for unbilled electricity purchases - CAMMESA 42,544 28,468 Suppliers 6,314 15,722 Related parties 29.c 463 249 Advance to customer 604 707 Customer contributions 34 41 Discounts to customers 1 1 Total current 240,428 218,882 (1) As of March 31, 2023, includes $ 4,707 relating to post-dated checks issued by the Company in favor of CAMMESA. The fair values of non-current customer contributions as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amount to $ 38.9 and $ 47.4, respectively. The fair values are determined based on estimated discounted cash flows in accordance with a representative market rate for this type of transactions. The applicable fair value category is Level 3. The value of the rest of the financial liabilities included in the Company's trade payables approximates their fair value. Nota 23 |Other payables Note 03.31.23 12.31.22 Non-current ENRE penalties and discounts(1) 20,131 21,240 Financial Lease Liability(2) 117 48 Total Non-current 20,248 21,288 Current ENRE penalties and discounts 6,924 6,797 Related parties 29.c 295 324 Advances for works to be performed 13 16 Financial Lease Liability (2) 437 558 Other 20 2 Total Current 7,689 7,697 (1) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $ 19,840 and $ 20,921, relate to penalties payable to users as stipulated in Article 2 of the Agreement on the Regularization of Payment Obligations signed in May 2019. The value of the Company's other financial payables approximates their fair value. 