Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND FOR THE
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Legal Information
2
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:
1 |
General information
9
2 |
Regulatory framework
10
3 |
Basis of preparation
11
4 |
Accounting policies
12
5 |
Financial risk management
13
6 |
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
15
7 |
Contingencies and lawsuits
15
8 |
Revenue from sales and energy purchases
16
9 |
Expenses by nature
18
10 |
Other operating income (expense), net
19
11 |
Net finance costs
19
12 |
Basic and diluted loss per share
20
13 |
Property, plant and equipment
21
14 |
Right-of-use assets
23
15 |
Inventories
23
16 |
Other receivables
23
17 |
Trade receivables
24
18 |
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
24
19 |
Cash and cash equivalents
25
20 |
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
25
21 |
Allocation of profits
25
22 |
Trade payables
26
23 |
Other payables
26
24 |
Borrowings
27
25 |
Salaries and social security taxes payable
28
26 |
Income tax and deferred tax
29
27 |
Tax liabilities
30
28 |
Provisions
30
29 |
Related-party transactions
30
30 |
Shareholders' Meeting
31
31 |
Events after the reporting period
31
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Glossary of Terms
The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Terms
Definitions
ADS
American Depositary Shares
AMBA
Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area
BCRA
Central Bank of Argentina
BNA
Banco de la Nación Argentina
CABA
City of Buenos Aires
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)
CNV
National Securities Commission
CPD
Distribution Own Cost
edenor
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
ENRE
National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
GWh
Gigawatt hour
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IGJ
Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)
MEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
MULC
Single Free Foreign Exchange Market
PEN
Federal Executive Power
RECPAM
Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency
RTI
Tariff Structure Review
SACME
S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía
SE
Energy Secretariat
VAD
Distribution Added Value
1
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Legal Information
Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires
Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
·
of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
·
of the last amendment to the By-laws: April 10, 2023 (Note 30)
Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087
Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940
Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA
Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology
Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
AS OF MARCH 31, 2023
(amounts stated in pesos)
Class of shares
Subscribed and paid-in
(See Note 20)
Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share
Class A
462,292,111
Class B (1)
442,210,385
Class C (2)
1,952,604
906,455,100
(1)
Includes 30,994,291 treasury shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
(2)
Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.
2
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
03.31.22
Revenue
8
69,809
62,094
Energy purchases
8
(50,419)
(36,723)
Subtotal
19,390
25,371
Transmission and distribution expenses
9
(17,962)
(16,119)
Gross margin
1,428
9,252
Selling expenses
9
(7,699)
(7,219)
Administrative expenses
9
(5,857)
(4,909)
Other operating income
10
2,130
2,293
Other operating expense
10
(1,538)
(2,564)
Operating profit
(11,536)
(3,147)
Financial income
11
1
17
Financial costs
11
(37,827)
(16,989)
Other financial costs
11
3,000
(3,137)
Net financial costs
(34,826)
(20,109)
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
40,488
24,064
Profit before taxes
(5,874)
808
Income tax
26
(4,088)
(6,565)
Loss for the period
(9,962)
(5,757)
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(9,962)
(5,757)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(9,962)
(5,757)
Basic and diluted loss per share:
Loss per share (argentine pesos per share)
12
(11.39)
(6.58)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
3
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
12.31.22
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
13
485,794
481,988
Interest in joint ventures
26
26
Right-of-use assets
14
778
861
Other receivables
16
3
4
Total non-current assets
486,601
482,879
Current assets
Inventories
15
9,276
7,837
Other receivables
16
24,852
22,763
Trade receivables
17
42,070
34,074
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
18
30,404
34,939
Cash and cash equivalents
19
7,067
1,984
Total current assets
113,669
101,597
TOTAL ASSETS
600,270
584,476
4
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form(continued)
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
12.31.22
EQUITY
Share capital and reserve attributable to the owners of the Company
Share capital
20
875
875
Adjustment to share capital
20
132,538
132,538
Treasury stock
20
31
31
Adjustment to treasury stock
20
2,843
2,843
Additional paid-in capital
20
1,827
1,827
Cost treasury stock
(10,924)
(10,924)
Legal reserve
9,233
9,233
Voluntary reserve
89,419
89,419
Other comprehensive loss
(989)
(989)
Accumulated losses
(81,839)
(71,877)
TOTAL EQUITY
143,014
152,976
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
22
1,026
1,120
Other payables
23
20,248
21,288
Borrowings
24
23,608
17,696
Deferred revenue
3,666
4,477
Salaries and social security payable
25
1,030
939
Benefit plans
2,433
2,265
Deferred tax liability
26
139,101
135,013
Provisions
28
5,749
6,760
Total non-current liabilities
196,861
189,558
Current liabilities
Trade payables
22
240,428
218,882
Other payables
23
7,689
7,697
Borrowings
24
1,056
224
Deferred revenue
44
54
Salaries and social security payable
25
7,281
11,369
Benefit plans
234
285
Tax liabilities
27
1,986
1,604
Provisions
28
1,677
1,827
Total current liabilities
260,395
241,942
TOTAL LIABILITIES
457,256
431,500
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
600,270
584,476
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
5
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Share capital
Adjustment to share capital
Treasury stock
Adjustment to treasury stock
Additional paid-in capital
Cost treasury stock
Legal reserve
Voluntary reserve
Other reserve
Other comprehen- sive loss
Accumulated (losses) profits
Total equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
875
132,525
31
2,856
1,816
(10,924)
9,233
89,419
-
(472)
(50,613)
174,746
Loss for the three-month period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,757)
(5,757)
Balance at March 31, 2022
875
132,525
31
2,856
1,816
(10,924)
9,233
89,419
-
(472)
(56,370)
168,989
Other Reserve Constitution - Share-bases compensation plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11
-
-
11
Payment of Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based compensation plan
-
13
-
(13)
11
-
-
-
(11)
-
-
-
Other comprehensive results
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(517)
-
(517)
Loss for the nine-month complementary period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15,507)
(15,507)
Balance at December 31, 2022
875
132,538
31
2,843
1,827
(10,924)
9,233
89,419
-
(989)
(71,877)
152,976
Loss for the three-month period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,962)
(9,962)
Balance at March 31, 2023
875
132,538
31
2,843
1,827
(10,924)
9,233
89,419
-
(989)
(81,839)
143,014
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
6
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
03.31.22
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
(9,962)
(5,757)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation of property, plants and equipments
13
6,090
5,560
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
14
267
300
Loss on disposals of property, plants and equipments
13
90
152
Net accrued interest
11
37,826
16,960
Income from customer surcharges
10
(1,002)
(919)
Exchange difference
11
136
122
Income tax
26
4,088
6,565
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables, net of recovery
9
720
800
Adjustment to present value of receivables
11
95
91
Provision for contingencies
28
488
1,682
Changes in fair value of financial assets
11
(4,594)
1,774
Accrual of benefit plans
9
910
540
Income from non-reimbursable customer contributions
10
(12)
(24)
Other financial results
11
1,363
1,150
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
(40,488)
(24,064)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade receivables
(13,786)
(3,074)
Increase in other receivables
(6,763)
(476)
Increase in inventories
(1,353)
(92)
Increase in deferred revenue
1
2
Increase in trade payables
28,432
10,092
Decrease in salaries and social security payable
(1,800)
(1,025)
Decrease in benefit plans
(338)
(184)
Increase (Decrease) in tax liabilities
667
(339)
Increase in other payables
614
1,373
Decrease in provisions
28
(95)
(406)
Net cash flows generated by operating activities
1,594
10,803
7
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023
presented in comparative form(continued)
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
03.31.22
Cash flows from investing activities
Payment of property, plant and equipments
(8,918)
(4,696)
Sale (Purchase) net of Mutual funds and negotiable instruments
6,024
(2,669)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(2,894)
(7,365)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
6,655
-
Payment of lease liability
(442)
(384)
Payment of Corporate Notes issuance expenses
(228)
-
Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities
5,985
(384)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,685
3,054
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
19
1,984
7,522
Exchange differences in cash and cash equivalents
416
571
Result from exposure to inflation
(18)
(2)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,685
3,054
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
19
7,067
11,145
Supplemental cash flows information
Non-cash activities
Adquisition of advances to suppliers, property, plant and equipment through increased trade payables
(1,068)
(788)
Adquisition of advances to suppliers, right-of-use assets through increased trade payables
(185)
(333)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
8
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
1 |General information
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (hereinafter "edenor" or "the Company") is a corporation (sociedad anónima) organized under the laws of Argentina, with legal address at 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave - City of Buenos Aires, Argentine Republic, whose shares are traded on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The corporate purpose of edenor is to engage in the distribution and sale of electricity within the concession area. Furthermore, among other activities, the Company may subscribe or acquire shares of other electricity distribution companies, subject to the approval of the regulatory agency, assign the use of the network to provide electricity transmission or other voice, data and image transmission services, and render advisory, training, maintenance, consulting, and management services and know-how related to the distribution of electricity both in Argentina and abroad. These activities may be conducted directly by edenor or through subsidiaries or related companies. In addition, the Company may act as trustee of trusts created under Argentine laws.
The Company's economic and financial situation
In the last few fiscal years, the Company recorded negative working capital, mainly as a consequence of the insufficient adjustments of the electricity rate since February 2019 -which did not comply with the terms agreed upon in the last RTI-, and the constant increase of both the operating costs and the costs of the investments necessary to maintain the quality of the service; all this in addition to the inflationary context in which the Argentine economy has been since mid-2018.
Although in the last two years the values of the Company's electricity rate schedules suffered changes, they have been insufficient to cover the economic and financial needs of the Distribution Company in a context of growing inflation, with the annual rate surpassing 100%, inasmuch as most of them implied only the passing through of the seasonal prices without improving revenues from the CPD. Nevertheless, and in spite of the aforementioned context with constant increases in operating costs, the investments necessary, both for the operation of the network and for maintaining and even improving the quality of the service, have been made.
Additionally, the country's macroeconomic situation with the increase in the rate of inflation, the widening of the gap between the official dollar exchange rate and the dollar exchange rate quoted in financial or free markets, and the consequences of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund make it difficult to envisage a clear-cut trend of the economy in the short term.
This complex and vulnerable economic context is aggravated by the currency restrictions imposed by the BCRA pursuant to which the BCRA's prior authorization is required for certain transactions, such as the Company's transactions associated with the payment of imports of goods that are necessary for the provision of the service and the payments to service the financial debt.
As a consequence of the described context, the Company witnessed an even greater deterioration of its economic and financial equation due to the long overdue adjustment of rates and the increase in costs on the Company's operating structure and supplies. Therefore, it became necessary to partially postpone payments to CAMMESA for energy purchased in the MEM as from the maturities taking place in March 2020; payment obligations which were partially regularized, but as of March 31, 2023 accumulated a past due principal balance of $ 71,533, plus interest and charges for $111,597. In this regard, the maturities taking place in March and April 2023 were paid in full.
9
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Despite the previously detailed situation, it is worth pointing out that, in general terms, the quality of the electricity distribution service has been improved, both in duration and frequency of power cuts. In view of the continuous increase of the costs associated with the provision of the service, as well as the need for additional investments to meet the demand, the Company has taken, and continues to analyze, different measures aimed at mitigating the negative effects of this situation on its financial structure, thereby minimizing the impact on the sources of employment, on the execution of the investment plan and on the carrying out of the necessary operation, maintenance and improvement-related works in order to maintain the provision of the public service, object of the concession, in a satisfactory manner in terms of quality and reliability.
Due to that which has been previously described, the Company's Board of Directors believes there is material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt upon edenor's ability to continue as a going concern, which may result in the Company's being obliged to defer certain payment obligations or unable to meet expectations for salary increases or the increases recorded in third-party costs.
Nevertheless, taking into consideration the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement in December 2022 and the issuance of ENRE Resolution No. 241/2023, which authorized increases in the VAD of 107.8% and 73.7% as from April and June, respectively (Note 2.b to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022), these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue to operate as a going concern and do not include the adjustments or reclassifications that might result from the outcome of these uncertainties, inasmuch as this Distribution Company has historically been provided with transitional solutions that have made it possible to partially restore the economic and financial equation and ensure the operation of its distribution networks, due to the essential service it provides.
Nota
2 |Regulatory framework
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there exist the following changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022:
a)
Electricity rate situation
On April 25, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 363/2023, the ENRE resolved to commence as from June 1, 2023 the Tariff Structure Review (RTI) Process for electricity distribution companies under national jurisdiction, in compliance with the provisions of Law No. 24,065 and Law No. 27,541 on Social Solidarity and Productive Reactivation in the framework of the Public Emergency, as amended and complemented.
Furthermore, on April 29, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 323/2023, the SE approved the Winter Seasonal Programming for the MEM submitted by CAMMESA, relating to the May 1, 2023-October 31, 2023 period. In line with that, on May 4, 2023, by means of Resolution No. 399/2023, the ENRE approved the values of the Company's electricity rate schedule effective from the billing relating to the reading of meters subsequent to 12:00 AM on May 1, 2023.
b)
Memorandum of Agreement on Regularization of Payment Obligations - Debt for the purchase of energy in the MEM
With regard to the Memorandum of Agreement entered into by the Company, the Federal Government, the ENRE and CAMMESA on December 29, 2022, at the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the defined Payment plan is still pending ratification by the Energy Secretariat.
10
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Pursuant to Article Six of the Memorandum of Agreement, the payment of all the obligations when due has as a condition precedent that the ENRE grant an increase in the VAD, which also implies the approval of the payment schedule, independently of the readjustment of the electricity rate; therefore, the event required in order for the substitution of the debt (novation) to take place has not completely occurred and the impact thereof is not recognized in the current period.
c)
Framework Agreement
By virtue of the Agreement described in Note 2.d to the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, in January 2021 the Company received a first disbursement for $ 1,500, which was specifically used for complying with the Preventive and Corrective Maintenance Work Plan for the Electricity Distribution Network. The Distribution Company used the funds only after the ENRE certified compliance with both the degree of completion of the works included in the referred to plan and the related financial milestones.
As of March 31, 2023, negotiations are still underway between the Company and the Energy Secretariat concerning the other disbursements stipulated in the agreement, which total an additional $1,000 relating to the second and third disbursements, plus a fourth disbursement in accordance with that which the ENRE will validate and inform about the vulnerable neighborhoods' total consumption between August and December 2020.
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, the Company has used a total of $ 3,044, of which $ 1,544 is pending crediting, relating to the reports on progress of the works performed.
Furthermore, with regard to the "Agreement on Recognition of Electricity Consumption in Vulnerable Neighborhoods of the Province of Buenos Aires", entered into by the parties in order to settle the amounts relating to the cost of the consumption of electricity recorded by the collective meters, January-December 2021 period, on March 21, 2023, the Federal Government's portion was effectively settled in accordance with CAMMESA's statement of accounts.
Nota
3 |Basis of preparation
These condensed interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They were approved for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on May 10, 2023.
By means of General Resolution No. 622/2013, the CNV provided for the application of Technical Resolution No. 26 of the FACPCE, which adopts the IFRS issued by the IASB, for those entities that are included in the public offering system of Law No. 17,811, as amended, whether on account of their capital or their corporate notes, or have requested authorization to be included in the aforementioned system.
These condensed interim financial statements include all the necessary information in order for the users to properly understand the relevant facts and transactions that have occurred subsequent to the issuance of the last Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and until the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements. The Company's Management estimates that they include all the necessary adjustments to fairly present the results of operations for each period. The results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and its comparative period as of March 31, 2022 do not necessarily reflect the Company's results in proportion to the full fiscal year. Therefore, the condensed interim financial statements should be read together with the audited Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022 prepared under IFRS.
11
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company's condensed interim financial statements are measured in pesos (the legal currency in Argentina) restated in accordance with that mentioned in this Note, which is also the presentation currency.
Comparative information
The balances as of December 31 and March 31, 2022, as the case may be, disclosed in these condensed interim financial statements for comparative purposes, arise as a result of restating the annual Financial Statements and the Condensed Interim Financial Statements as of those dates, respectively, to the purchasing power of the currency at March 31, 2023, as a consequence of the restatement of financial information described hereunder. Furthermore, certain amounts of the financial statements presented in comparative form have been reclassified in order to maintain consistency of presentation with the amounts of the current periods.
Restatement of financial information
The condensed interim financial statements, including the figures relating to the previous year/period, have been stated in terms of the measuring unit current at March 31, 2023, in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies", using the indexes published by the FACPCE. The inflation rate applied for the January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023 period was 21.7%.
Nota
4 |Accounting policies
The accounting policies adopted for these condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the Financial Statements for the last financial year, which ended on December 31, 2022.
Detailed below are the accounting standards, amendments and interpretations issued by the IASB in the last few years that are effective as of March 31, 2023 and have been adopted by the Company:
- IFRS 17 "Insurance contracts", issued in May 2017 and amended in June 2020 and December 2021. It replaces IFRS 4, introduced as an interim standard in 2004, which allowed entities to account for insurance contracts using their local accounting requirements, resulting in multiple application approaches. IFRS 17 sets the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosure of insurance contracts.
- IAS 1 "Presentation of financial statements", amended in January and July 2020, February 2021 and October 2022. It incorporates amendments to the classification of liabilities as current or non-current. It also incorporates the requirement that an entity disclose its material accounting policies rather than its significant accounting policies. It explains how a company can identify a material accounting policy.
- IAS 8 "Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and errors", amended in February 2021. It replaces the definition of accounting estimates. Under the new definition, accounting estimates are monetary amounts in the financial statements that are subject to measurement uncertainty.
12
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- IAS 12 "Income tax", amended in May 2021. It clarifies how an entity accounts for deferred tax on transactions such as leases and decommissioning obligations.
There are no new IFRS or IFRIC applicable as from this period that have a material impact on the Company's condensed interim financial statements.
Nota
5 |Financial risk management
Nota
5.1 |Financial risk factors
The Company's activities and the market in which it operates expose the Company to a number of financial risks: market risk (including currency risk, cash flows interest rate risk, fair value interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
Additionally, the difficulty in obtaining financing in international or national markets could affect some of the Company's business variables, such as interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates and the access to sources of financing.
With regard to the Company's risk management policies, there have been no significant changes since the last fiscal year end.
a.
Market risks
i.
Currency risk
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's balances in foreign currency are as follow:
Currency
Amount in foreign currency
Exchange rate (1)
Total
03.31.22
Total
12.31.21
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Other receivables
USD
33.5
208.610
6,988
4,157
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
USD
63.3
208.610
13,205
17,600
Cash and cash equivalents
USD
0.5
208.610
104
42
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
20,297
21,799
TOTAL ASSETS
20,297
21,799
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Borrowings
USD
113.0
209.010
23,608
17,696
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
23,608
17,696
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
USD
11.8
209.010
2,466
3,818
EUR
0.3
226.154
68
46
CHF
0.3
228.747
69
-
Borrowings
USD
5.1
209.010
1,056
224
Other payables
USD
1.3
209.010
274
278
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,933
4,366
TOTAL LIABILITIES
27,541
22,062
(1)
The exchange rates used are the BNA exchange rates in effect as of March 31, 2023 for United States dollars (USD), Euros (EUR) and Swiss francs (CHF).
13
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ii.
Fair value estimate
The Company classifies the measurements of financial instruments at fair value using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the relevance of the variables used for carrying out such measurements. The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:
· Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
· Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from the prices).
· Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (i.e. unobservable inputs).
The table below shows the Company's financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:
LEVEL 1
At March 31, 2023
Assets
Other receivables:
Assigned assets and in custody
6,721
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
Negotiable instruments
2,598
Mutual funds
27,806
Cash and cash equivalents:
Mutual funds
6,004
Total assets
43,129
LEVEL 1
At December 31, 2022
Assets
Other receivables:
Assigned assets and in custody
5,691
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
Negotiable instruments
16,696
Mutual funds
18,243
Cash and cash equivalents
Mutual funds
928
Total assets
41,558
iii.
Interest rate risk
Interest rate risk is the risk of fluctuation in the fair value or cash flows of an instrument due to changes in market interest rates. The Company's exposure to interest rate risk is mainly related to its long-term debt obligations.
14
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Indebtedness at floating rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on its cash flows. Indebtedness at fixed rates exposes the Company to interest rate risk on the fair value of its liabilities. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 all the loans were obtained at fixed interest rates. The Company's policy is to keep the largest percentage of its indebtedness in instruments that accrue interest at fixed rates.
Nota
6 |Critical accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires the Company's Management to make estimates and assessments concerning the future, exercise critical judgment and make assumptions that affect the application of the accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses.
These estimates and judgments are permanently evaluated and are based upon past experience and other factors that are reasonable under the existing circumstances. Future actual results may differ from the estimates and assessments made at the date of preparation of these condensed interim financial statements.
In the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements, there were no changes in either the critical judgments made by the Company when applying its accounting policies or the sources of estimation uncertainty used with respect to those applied in the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Nota
7 |Contingencies and lawsuits
The provision for contingencies has been recorded to face situations existing at the end of each period that may result in a loss for the Company if one or more future events occurred or failed to occur.
At the date of issuance of these condensed interim financial statements, there are no significant changes with respect to the situation reported by the Company in the Financial Statements as of December 31, 2022, except for the following:
-
AFIP's Income Tax claim, Undocumented outflows and VAT
On March 30, 2023, the Federal Court of Appeals of San Martín revoked the lower court decision and admitted the arguments contained in the appeal filed by the AFIP (Federal Administration of Public Revenues). Therefore, the case is sent back to the Court of original jurisdiction for further investigation.
In the Company's opinion, strong and sufficient arguments exist to make its position prevail at the judicial stage. Consequently, no liabilities whatsoever have been recorded for this matter as of March 31, 2023.
15
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
8 |Revenue from sales and energy purchases
We provide below a brief description of the main services provided by the Company:
Sales of electricity
Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1)
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is less than 10 kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into different residential categories based on consumption. This segment also includes a category for public lighting. Users are categorized by the Company according to their consumption.
Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial customers (T2)
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is equal to or greater than 10 Kilowatts but less than 50 Kilowatts. The Company agrees with the user the supply capacity.
Large demand segment (T3)
Relates to the highest demand average recorded over 15 consecutive minutes that is greater than 50 Kilowatts. In turn, this segment is subdivided into categories according to the supply voltage -low, medium or high-, from voltages of up to 1 Kilovolt to voltages greater than 66 Kilovolts.
Other: (Shantytowns/
Wheeling system)
Revenue is recognized to the extent that a renewal of the Framework Agreement has been formalized for the period in which the service was accrued. In the case of the service related to the Wheeling system, revenue is recognized when the Company allows third parties (generators and large users) to access the available transmission capacity within its distribution system upon payment of a wheeling fee.
The KWh price relating to the Company's sales of electricity is determined by the ENRE by means of the periodic publication of electricity rate schedules (Note 2), for those distributors that are regulated by the aforementioned Regulatory Authority, based on the rate setting and adjustment process set forth in the Concession Agreement.
Other services
Right of use of poles
Revenue is recognized to the extent that the rental value of the right of use of the poles used by the Company's electricity network has been agreed upon for the benefit of third parties.
Connection and reconnection charges
Relate to revenue accrued for the carrying out of the electricity supply connection of new customers or the reconnection of already existing users.
16
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Energy purchases
Energy purchase
The Company bills its users the cost of its purchases of energy, which includes charges for purchases of energy and power. The Company purchases electric power at seasonal prices approved by the SE. The price of the Company's electric power reflects the costs of transmission and other regulatory charges.
Energy
losses
Energy losses are equivalent to the difference between energy purchased and energy sold. These losses can be classified into technical and non-technical losses. Technical losses represent the energy lost during transmission and distribution within the network as a consequence of the natural heating of the conductors and transformers that carry electricity from power generation plants to users. Non-technical losses represent the remainder of the Company's energy losses and are mainly due to the illegal use of its services or the theft of energy. Energy losses require that the Company purchase additional energy in order to meet the demand and its Concession Agreement allows it to recover from its users the cost of these purchases up to a loss factor specified in its concession for each rate category. The current loss factor recognized in the tariff by virtue of its concession amounts to approximately 9.1%.
03.31.23
03.31.22
GWh
$
GWh
$
Sales of electricity
Small demand segment: Residential use and public lighting (T1)
3,856
41,801
3,040
34,893
Medium demand segment: Commercial and industrial (T2)
431
7,189
391
6,356
Large demand segment (T3)
989
17,644
936
17,436
Other: (Shantytowns/Wheeling system)
1,212
2,832
1,103
2,994
Subtotal - Sales of electricity
6,488
69,466
5,470
61,679
Other services
Right of use of poles
323
377
Connection and reconnection charges
20
38
Subtotal - Other services
343
415
Total - Revenue
69,809
62,094
03.31.23
03.31.22
GWh
$
GWh
$
Energy purchases (1)
7,726
(50,419)
6,351
(36,723)
(1)
As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the cost of energy purchases includes technical and non-technical energy losses for 1,238 GWh and 881 GWh, respectively.
17
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
9 |Expenses by nature
The detail of expenses by nature is as follows:
Expenses by nature at 03.31.23
Description
Transmission and distribution expenses
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Total
Salaries and social security taxes
6,446
865
1,942
9,253
Pension plans
634
85
191
910
Communications expenses
161
261
1
423
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables
-
720
-
720
Supplies consumption
1,265
-
139
1,404
Leases and insurance
-
-
297
297
Security service
287
26
163
476
Fees and remuneration for services
3,598
1,699
2,253
7,550
Public relations and marketing
-
635
-
635
Advertising and sponsorship
-
327
-
327
Reimbursements to personnel
-
-
1
1
Depreciation of property, plants and equipments
4,790
714
586
6,090
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
27
53
187
267
Directors and Supervisory Committee members' fees
-
-
27
27
ENRE penalties
753
1,419
-
2,172
Taxes and charges
-
895
51
946
Other
1
-
19
20
At 03.31.23
17,962
7,699
5,857
31,518
The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2023 for $ 1,354.5.
Expenses by nature at 03.31.22
Description
Transmission and distribution expenses
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Total
Salaries and social security taxes
6,329
964
1,780
9,073
Pension plans
377
57
106
540
Communications expenses
101
300
-
401
Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables
-
800
-
800
Supplies consumption
1,132
-
112
1,244
Leases and insurance
2
-
338
340
Security service
354
40
28
422
Fees and remuneration for services
2,385
1,629
1,714
5,728
Public relations and marketing
-
409
-
409
Advertising and sponsorship
-
211
-
211
Reimbursements to personnel
-
-
-
-
Depreciation of property, plants and equipments
4,373
652
535
5,560
Depreciation of right-of-use asset
30
60
210
300
Directors and Supervisory Committee members' fees
-
-
22
22
ENRE penalties
1,036
1,175
-
2,211
Taxes and charges
-
922
49
971
Other
-
-
15
15
At 03.31.22
16,119
7,219
4,909
28,247
The expenses included in the chart above are net of the Company's own expenses capitalized in property, plant and equipment as of March 31, 2022 for $ 1,236.5.
18
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
10 |Other operating income (expense), net
Note
03.31.23
03.31.22
Other operating income
Income from customer surcharges
1,002
919
Commissions on municipal taxes collection
216
211
Fines to suppliers
33
29
Services provided to third parties
241
141
Income from non-reimbursable customer contributions
12
24
Expense recovery
-
19
Construction plan Framework agreement
2.c
605
938
Other
21
12
Total other operating income
2,130
2,293
Other operating expense
Gratifications for services
(124)
(67)
Cost for services provided to third parties
(243)
(38)
Severance paid
(26)
(22)
Debit and Credit Tax
(612)
(579)
Provision for contingencies
28
(488)
(1,682)
Disposals of property, plant and equipment
(16)
(152)
Other
(29)
(24)
Total other operating expense
(1,538)
(2,564)
Nota
11 |Net finance costs
03.31.23
03.31.22
Financial income
Financial interest
1
17
Financial costs
Commercial interest
(34,007)
(14,409)
Interest and other
(3,818)
(2,565)
Fiscal interest
(2)
(3)
Bank fees and expenses
-
(12)
Total financial costs
(37,827)
(16,989)
Other financial results
Changes in fair value of financial assets
4,594
(1,774)
Exchange differences
(136)
(122)
Adjustment to present value of receivables
(95)
(91)
Other financial costs (*)
(1,363)
(1,150)
Total other financial costs
3,000
(3,137)
Total net financial costs
(34,826)
(20,109)
(*) As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, $ 1,363 and $ 1,150, respectively, relate to EDELCOS S.A. technical assistance.
19
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
12 |Basic and diluted loss per share
Basic
The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the holders of the Company's equity instruments by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, excluding common shares purchased by the Company and held as treasury shares.
The basic loss per share coincides with the diluted loss per share, inasmuch as there exist neither preferred shares nor Corporate Notes convertible into common shares.
03.31.23
03.31.22
Loss for the period attributable to the owners of the Company
(9,962)
(5,757)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
875
875
Basic and diluted loss per share - in pesos
(11.39)
(6.58)
20
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
13 |Property, plant and equipment
Lands and buildings
Substations
High, medium and low voltage lines
Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms
Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers
Construction in process
Supplies and spare parts
Total
At 12.31.22
Cost
13,517
126,514
314,200
138,244
35,857
109,347
1,466
739,145
Accumulated depreciation
(3,075)
(46,085)
(129,906)
(58,692)
(19,399)
-
-
(257,157)
Net amount
10,442
80,429
184,294
79,552
16,458
109,347
1,466
481,988
Additions
12
-
20
909
73
8,972
-
9,986
Disposals
(17)
-
(56)
(17)
-
-
-
(90)
Transfers
283
315
3,800
1,514
125
(6,155)
118
-
Depreciation for the period
(134)
(1,149)
(2,653)
(1,374)
(780)
-
-
(6,090)
Net amount 03.31.23
10,586
79,595
185,405
80,584
15,876
112,164
1,584
485,794
At 03.31.23
Cost
13,791
126,829
317,814
140,639
36,056
112,164
1,584
748,877
Accumulated depreciation
(3,205)
(47,234)
(132,409)
(60,055)
(20,180)
-
-
(263,083)
Net amount
10,586
79,595
185,405
80,584
15,876
112,164
1,584
485,794
·
During the period ended March 31, 2023, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 1,354.5.
21
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Lands and buildings
Substations
High, medium and low voltage lines
Meters and Transformer chambers and platforms
Tools, Furniture, vehicles, equipment, communications and advances to suppliers
Construction in process
Supplies and spare parts
Total
At 12.31.21
Cost
13,464
120,882
301,015
130,801
28,290
103,429
1,144
699,025
Accumulated depreciation
(2,868)
(41,783)
(120,480)
(53,779)
(16,826)
-
-
(235,736)
Net amount
10,596
79,099
180,535
77,022
11,464
103,429
1,144
463,289
Additions
32
-
9
193
193
5,057
-
5,484
Disposals
-
-
(125)
(27)
-
-
-
(152)
Transfers
35
10
4,853
1,164
1,221
(8,227)
944
-
Depreciation for the period
(69)
(1,042)
(2,549)
(1,275)
(625)
-
-
(5,560)
Net amount 03.31.22
10,594
78,067
182,723
77,077
12,253
100,259
2,088
463,061
At 03.31.22
Cost
13,531
120,892
305,672
132,114
29,704
100,259
2,088
704,260
Accumulated depreciation
(2,937)
(42,825)
(122,949)
(55,037)
(17,451)
-
-
(241,199)
Net amount
10,594
78,067
182,723
77,077
12,253
100,259
2,088
463,061
·
During the period ended March 31, 2022, the Company capitalized as direct own costs $ 1,236.5.
22
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
14 |Right-of-use assets
The leases recognized as right-of-use assets in accordance with IFRS 16 are disclosed below:
03.31.23
12.31.22
Right-of-use assets by leases
778
861
The development of right-of-use assets is as follows:
03.31.23
03.31.22
Balance at beginning of year
861
1,009
Additions
184
333
Depreciation for the period
(267)
(300)
Balance at end of the period
778
1,042
Nota
15 |Inventories
03.31.23
12.31.22
Supplies and spare-parts
9,276
7,836
Advance to suppliers
-
1
Total inventories
9,276
7,837
Nota
16 |Other receivables
Note
03.31.23
12.31.22
Non-current:
Related parties
29.c
3
4
Current:
Framework agreement (1)
2.c
1,544
3,371
Assigned assets and in custody (2)
6,721
5,691
Judicial deposits
213
254
Security deposits
111
120
Prepaid expenses
186
463
Advances to personnel
46
2
Financial credit
7
17
Advances to suppliers
302
375
Tax credits
15,555
11,965
Debtors for complementary activities
216
494
Other
4
64
Allowance for the impairment of other receivables
(53)
(53)
Total current
24,852
22,763
(1)
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $ 1,544 and $ 1,847 relate to the Framework Agreement signed in December 2020 related to the Works Plan of the AMBA's network, and $ 1,524 relates to the Framework Agreement signed in December 2022 related to the Recognition of consumption in vulnerable neighborhoods, respectively.
(2)
As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, relate to Securities issued by private companies for NV 14,771,500 and NV 11,771,500, respectively, and cash deriving from the collection of securities for USD 2,924,022 assigned to and in possession of Global Valores S.A., respectively. The Company retains the risks and rewards of the aforementioned assets and may make use of them at any time, at its own request.
23
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The value of the Company's other financial receivables approximates their fair value.
The non-current other receivables are measured at amortized cost, which does not differ significantly from their fair value.
The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of other receivables is as follows:
03.31.23
03.31.22
Balance at beginning of year
53
69
Increase
12
18
Result from exposure to inlfation
(12)
(8)
Recovery
-
(18)
Balance at end of the period
53
61
Nota
17 |Trade receivables
03.31.23
12.31.22
Sales of electricity - Billed
22,369
19,490
Receivables in litigation
97
349
Allowance for the impairment of trade receivables
(4,777)
(5,641)
Subtotal
17,689
14,198
Sales of electricity - Unbilled
23,195
18,666
PBA & CABA government credit
1,184
1,207
Fee payable for the expansion of the transportation and others
2
3
Total Trade receivables
42,070
34,074
The value of the Company's trade receivables approximates their fair value.
The roll forward of the allowance for the impairment of trade receivables is as follows:
03.31.23
03.31.22
Balance at beginning of the year
5,641
14,242
Increase
708
800
Decrease
(554)
(22)
Result from exposure to inlfation
(1,018)
(2,012)
Balance at end of the period
4,777
13,008
Nota
18 |Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
03.31.23
12.31.22
Negotiable instruments
2,598
16,696
Mutual funds
27,806
18,243
Total Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
30,404
34,939
24
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
19 |Cash and cash equivalents
03.31.23
12.31.22
03.31.22
Cash and banks
1,063
1,056
3,305
Mutual funds
6,004
928
7,840
Total cash and cash equivalents
7,067
1,984
11,145
Nota
20 |Share capital and additional paid-in capital
Share capital
Additional paid-in capital
Total
Balance at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022
136,287
1,816
138,103
Payment of Other reserve constitution - Share-bases compensation plan
-
11
11
Balance at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023
136,287
1,827
138,114
As of March 31, 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to 906,455,100 shares, divided into 462,292,111 common, book-entry Class A shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; 442,210,385 common, book-entry Class B shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share; and 1,952,604 common, book-entry Class C shares with a par value of one peso each and the right to one vote per share.
On April 20, 2023, the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approved the conversion of 355,945 Class C shares into Class B shares, in the framework of the termination of the Employee Stock Ownership Program, which was authorized by the CNV.
Nota
21 |Allocation of profits
The restrictions on the distribution of dividends by the Company are those provided for by the Business Organizations Law and the negative covenants established by the Corporate Notes program.
If the Company's Debt Ratio were higher than 3.75, the negative covenants included in the Corporate Notes program, which establish, among other issues, the Company's impossibility to make certain payments, such as dividends, would apply.
Additionally, in accordance with Title IV, Chapter III, section 3.11.c of the CNV, the amounts subject to distribution will be restricted to the amount equivalent to the acquisition cost of the Company's own shares.
25
CONDENSED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nota
22 |Trade payables
03.31.23
12.31.22
Non-current
Customer guarantees
701
735
Customer contributions
325
385
Total non-current
1,026
1,120
Current
Payables for purchase of electricity - CAMMESA
190,468
173,694
Provision for unbilled electricity purchases - CAMMESA
42,544
28,468
Suppliers
6,314
15,722
Related parties
29.c
463
249
Advance to customer
604
707
Customer contributions
34
41
Discounts to customers
1
1
Total current
240,428
218,882
(1) As of March 31, 2023, includes $ 4,707 relating to post-dated checks issued by the Company in favor of CAMMESA.
The fair values of non-current customer contributions as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 amount to $ 38.9 and $ 47.4, respectively. The fair values are determined based on estimated discounted cash flows in accordance with a representative market rate for this type of transactions. The applicable fair value category is Level 3.
The value of the rest of the financial liabilities included in the Company's trade payables approximates their fair value.
Nota
23 |Other payables
Note
03.31.23
12.31.22
Non-current
ENRE penalties and discounts(1)
20,131
21,240
Financial Lease Liability(2)
117
48
Total Non-current
20,248
21,288
Current
ENRE penalties and discounts
6,924
6,797
Related parties
29.c
295
324
Advances for works to be performed
13
16
Financial Lease Liability (2)
437
558
Other
20
2
Total Current
7,689
7,697
(1) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $ 19,840 and $ 20,921, relate to penalties payable to users as stipulated in Article 2 of the Agreement on the Regularization of Payment Obligations signed in May 2019.
The value of the Company's other financial payables approximates their fair value.
EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:38 UTC.