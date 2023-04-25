Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Consent Solicitation Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR) Announces Results of its Consent Solicitation

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDENOR)

Announces Results of its Consent Solicitation

(CUSIP Nos. 29244AAL6/P3710FAM6; ISIN Nos.

US29244AAL61/USP3710FAM60)

Buenos Aires, April 25, 2023 - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (the "Issuer") announced today that it has successfully consummated its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") relating to its 9.75% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") thanks to the support of the required majority of holders, made upon the terms and conditions described in the Issuer's Consent Solicitation Statement, dated April 10, 2023 (the "Statement").

Morrow Sodali International LLC served as the information, tabulation agent and proxy agent (the "Information, Tabulation and Proxy Agent") in the Consent Solicitation. In such capacity, the Information, Tabulation and Proxy Agent has attended the Holders' Meeting that took place on April 25, 2023, and consented to and approved the Proposed Waiver on behalf of the Holders of the Notes who participated in the Consent Solicitation.

Accordingly, the Proposed Waiver will become effective and operative immediately upon execution thereof as to all Holders at the Consent Effective Time, allowing the Issuer to grant the CAMMESA Pledge once the noteholders of the 2024 local notes provide their consent as per the 2022 Agreement and the other conditions precedent set forth in that agreement are satisfied.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Proposed Waiver or otherwise. The Consent Solicitation was made solely through the Statement referred to above and related materials.

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Statement.