Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82% - Form 6-K

EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82%

Buenos Aires, May 10, 2023, The Board of Directors of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("Edenor") approved today its financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which show a loss of ARS 9,962 million.

Despite the operating loss recorded in the first three months of 2023, including a 24% loss in the gross margin in real terms, the Company is optimistic that the recent electricity rate adjustments, which implied the granting of a Distribution Added Value of 107.8% for April and of 73.7% for June, will help set the course for the sector's normalization.

The Company continues to make every effort to maintain the quality levels of the electricity service, with record results in terms of its customers' perception of the Company's performance and with the technical service quality global indicators, including SAIDI and SAIFI, being the best the Company has ever achieved in its history.