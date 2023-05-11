Advanced search
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
208.20 ARS   -1.21%
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : TRANSLATION FROM SPANISH - Form 6-K
PU
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82% - Form 6-K
PU
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION - Form 6-K
PU
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82% - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82%

Buenos Aires, May 10, 2023, The Board of Directors of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. ("Edenor") approved today its financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, which show a loss of ARS 9,962 million.

Despite the operating loss recorded in the first three months of 2023, including a 24% loss in the gross margin in real terms, the Company is optimistic that the recent electricity rate adjustments, which implied the granting of a Distribution Added Value of 107.8% for April and of 73.7% for June, will help set the course for the sector's normalization.

The Company continues to make every effort to maintain the quality levels of the electricity service, with record results in terms of its customers' perception of the Company's performance and with the technical service quality global indicators, including SAIDI and SAIFI, being the best the Company has ever achieved in its history.

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 300 B 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net income 2023 -47 110 M -206 M -206 M
Net Debt 2023 13 831 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 -3,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 182 B 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 658
Free-Float 44,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 208,20 ARS
Average target price 52,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil Arthur Bleasdale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
German Ranftl Director-Finance & Control
Michael Farrell Technical Director
Diego Poggetti Director-Information Technology
Pablo Perez Director-Operations & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA52.58%797
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.03%155 581
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.59%82 500
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.73%81 391
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.80%76 402
ENEL S.P.A.21.13%67 949
