Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 06.30.2021

Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires

Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated.

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992

of the last amendment to the By-laws: May 28, 2007 - Note 31

Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087

Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940

Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA

Main business of the parent company: Investment in Class "A" shares of edenor.

Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (amounts stated in pesos)

Subscribed and Class of shares paid-in (See Note 21) Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share Class A 462,292,111 Class B (1) 442,210,385 Class C (2) 1,952,604 906,455,100

(1) Includes 31,134,420 and 31,380,871 treasury shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.