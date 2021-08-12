Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial Statements 06.30.2021
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND FOR THE SIX AND THREE-MONTH
PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Legal Information
2
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:
1
|
General information
9
2
|
Regulatory framework
10
3
|
Basis of preparation
12
4
|
Accounting policies
13
5
|
Financial risk management
13
6
|
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
15
7
|
Contingencies and lawsuits
16
8
|
Revenue from sales and energy purchases
17
9
|
Expenses by nature
19
10
|
Other operating income (expense), net
20
11
|
Net financial costs
20
12
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
21
13
|
Property, plant and equipment
22
14
|
Right-of-use asset
24
15
|
Inventories
24
16
|
Other receivables
24
17
|
Trade receivables
25
18
|
Financial assets at amortized cost
25
19
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
26
20
|
Cash and cash equivalents
26
21
|
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
26
22
|
Allocation of profits
26
23
|
Trade payables
27
24
|
Other payables
27
25
|
Borrowings
28
26
|
Salaries and social security taxes payable
28
27
|
Income tax and deferred tax
29
28
|
Tax liabilities
30
29
|
Provisions
31
30
|
Related-party transactions
31
31
|
Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
32
32
|
Termination of agreement on real estate asset
32
33
|
Change of control
33
Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Glossary of Terms
The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Terms
Definitions
BCRA
Central Bank of Argentina
BICE
Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior
BNA
Banco de la Nación Argentina
CABA
City of Buenos Aires
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale
electricity market)
CNV
National Securities Commission
CPD
Company's Own Distribution Cost
CSJN
Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina
CTLL
Central Térmica Loma de la Lata S.A.
DNU
Executive Order issued on the grounds of Necessity and Urgency
EASA
Electricidad Argentina S.A.
edenor
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
ENRE
National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
FIDUS
FIDUS Sociedad de Garantías Recíprocas
GWh
Gigawatt/hour
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
ICBC
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
IEASA
Integración Energética Argentina S.A.
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IMF
International Monetary Fund
MEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
OSV
Orígenes Seguros de Vida S.A.
PBA
Province of Buenos Aires
PEN
Federal Executive Power
PESA
Pampa Energía S.A.
RDSA
Ribera Desarrollos S.A.
RECPAM
Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency
REM
Market Expectations Survey
RTI
Tariff Structure Review
SACME
S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía
SACDE
Sociedad Argentina de Construcción y Desarrollo Estratégico S.A.
SEGBA
Servicios Eléctricos del Gran Buenos Aires S.A.
WHO
World Health Organization
1
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Legal Information
Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires
Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated.
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
of the last amendment to the By-laws: May 28, 2007 - Note 31
Term of the Corporation:
August 3, 2087
Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations):
1,559,940
Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12 th Floor - CABA
Main business of the parent company:
Investment in Class "A" shares of edenor .
Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes:
51%
CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
(amounts stated in pesos)
Subscribed and
Class of shares
paid-in
(See Note 21)
Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and
1 vote per share
Class A
462,292,111
Class B (1)
442,210,385
Class C (2)
1,952,604
906,455,100
(1) Includes 31,134,420 and 31,380,871 treasury shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
for the six and three-month period ended June 30, 2021
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Revenue
Energy purchases
Subtotal
Transmission and distribution expenses
Gross margin
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Other operating income
Other operating expense
Loss from interest in joint ventures
Operating profit
Financial income
Financial costs
Other financial costs
Net financial costs
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
Profit (Loss) before taxes
Income tax
Loss for the period
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Comprehensive loss for the period
Basic and diluted loss per share:
Loss per share (argentine pesos per share)
Six months at
Three months at
Note
06.30.21
06.30.20
06.30.21
06.30.20
8
47,148
59,513
23,838
26,953
8
(29,557)
(38,051)
(15,423)
(17,738)
17,591
21,462
8,415
9,215
9
(11,490)
(12,584)
(5,720)
(6,833)
6,101
8,878
2,695
2,382
9
(5,035)
(6,817)
(2,332)
(4,120)
9
(3,089)
(2,835)
(1,618)
(1,523)
10
2,054
1,700
1,444
749
10
(1,671)
(1,146)
(841)
(635)
(3)
(1)
(3)
(1)
(1,643)
(221)
(655)
(3,148)
11
22
18
6
6
11
(10,183)
(4,404)
(5,273)
(2,477)
11
658
(2,123)
575
(935)
(9,503)
(6,509)
(4,692)
(3,406)
11,473
4,891
5,468
2,231
327
(1,839)
121
(4,323)
27
(11,963)
(853)
(11,030)
490
(11,636)
(2,692)
(10,909)
(3,833)
(11,636)
(2,692)
(10,909)
(3,833)
(11,636)
(2,692)
(10,909)
(3,833)
12
(13.30)
(3.08)
(12.47)
(4.38)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
