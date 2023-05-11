Advanced search
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial statements 31.03.2023

05/11/2023 | 11:34am EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND FOR THE

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

Legal Information

2

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:

1

|

General information

9

2

|

Regulatory framework

10

3

|

Basis of preparation

11

4

|

Accounting policies

12

5

|

Financial risk management

13

6

|

Critical accounting estimates and judgments

15

7

|

Contingencies and lawsuits

15

8

|

Revenue from sales and energy purchases

16

9

|

Expenses by nature

18

10

|

Other operating income (expense), net

19

11

|

Net finance costs

19

12

|

Basic and diluted loss per share

20

13

|

Property, plant and equipment

21

14

|

Right-of-use assets

23

15

|

Inventories

23

16

|

Other receivables

23

17

|

Trade receivables

24

18

|

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

24

19

|

Cash and cash equivalents

25

20

|

Share capital and additional paid-in capital

25

21

|

Allocation of profits

25

22

|

Trade payables

26

23

|

Other payables

26

24

|

Borrowings

27

25

|

Salaries and social security taxes payable

28

26

|

Income tax and deferred tax

29

27

|

Tax liabilities

30

28

|

Provisions

30

29

|

Related-party transactions

30

30

|

Shareholders' Meeting

31

31

|

Events after the reporting period

31

Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

Glossary of Terms

The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Terms

Definitions

ADS

American Depositary Shares

AMBA

Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area

BCRA

Central Bank of Argentina

BNA

Banco de la Nación Argentina

CABA

City of Buenos Aires

CAMMESA

Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.

(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)

CNV

National Securities Commission

CPD

Distribution Own Cost

edenor

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

ENRE

National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity

FACPCE

Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences

GWh

Gigawatt hour

IAS

International Accounting Standards

IASB

International Accounting Standards Board

IFRIC

International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IGJ

Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)

MEM

Wholesale Electricity Market

MULC

Single Free Foreign Exchange Market

PEN

Federal Executive Power

RECPAM

Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency

RTI

Tariff Structure Review

SACME

S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía

SE

Energy Secretariat

VAD

Distribution Added Value

1

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

Legal Information

Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires

Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

  • of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
  • of the last amendment to the By-laws: April 10, 2023 (Note 30)

Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087

Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940

Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA

Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology

Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 (amounts stated in pesos)

Class of shares

Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share

Class A Class B (1) Class C (2)

Subscribed and

paid-in

(See Note 20)

462,292,111

442,210,385

1,952,604

906,455,100

  1. Includes 30,994,291 treasury shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
  2. Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.

2

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Note

03.31.23

03.31.22

Revenue

8

69,809

62,094

Energy purchases

8

(50,419)

(36,723)

Subtotal

19,390

25,371

Transmission and distribution expenses

9

(17,962)

(16,119)

Gross margin

1,428

9,252

Selling expenses

9

(7,699)

(7,219)

Administrative expenses

9

(5,857)

(4,909)

Other operating income

10

2,130

2,293

Other operating expense

10

(1,538)

(2,564)

Operating profit

(11,536)

(3,147)

Financial income

11

1

17

Financial costs

11

(37,827)

(16,989)

Other financial costs

11

3,000

(3,137)

Net financial costs

(34,826)

(20,109)

Monetary gain (RECPAM)

40,488

24,064

Profit before taxes

(5,874)

808

Income tax

26

(4,088)

(6,565)

Loss for the period

(9,962)

(5,757)

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(9,962)

(5,757)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(9,962)

(5,757)

Basic and diluted loss per share:

Loss per share (argentine pesos per share)

12

(11.39)

(6.58)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

3

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
