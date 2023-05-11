Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial statements 31.03.2023

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

Legal Information

Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires

Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992

of the last amendment to the By-laws: April 10, 2023 (Note 30)

Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087

Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940

Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA

Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology

Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%