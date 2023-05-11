Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Financial statements 31.03.2023
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND FOR THE
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Legal Information
2
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:
1
|
General information
9
2
|
Regulatory framework
10
3
|
Basis of preparation
11
4
|
Accounting policies
12
5
|
Financial risk management
13
6
|
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
15
7
|
Contingencies and lawsuits
15
8
|
Revenue from sales and energy purchases
16
9
|
Expenses by nature
18
10
|
Other operating income (expense), net
19
11
|
Net finance costs
19
12
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
20
13
|
Property, plant and equipment
21
14
|
Right-of-use assets
23
15
|
Inventories
23
16
|
Other receivables
23
17
|
Trade receivables
24
18
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
24
19
|
Cash and cash equivalents
25
20
|
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
25
21
|
Allocation of profits
25
22
|
Trade payables
26
23
|
Other payables
26
24
|
Borrowings
27
25
|
Salaries and social security taxes payable
28
26
|
Income tax and deferred tax
29
27
|
Tax liabilities
30
28
|
Provisions
30
29
|
Related-party transactions
30
30
|
Shareholders' Meeting
31
31
|
Events after the reporting period
31
Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Glossary of Terms
The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Terms
Definitions
ADS
American Depositary Shares
AMBA
Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area
BCRA
Central Bank of Argentina
BNA
Banco de la Nación Argentina
CABA
City of Buenos Aires
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)
CNV
National Securities Commission
CPD
Distribution Own Cost
edenor
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
ENRE
National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
GWh
Gigawatt hour
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IGJ
Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)
MEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
MULC
Single Free Foreign Exchange Market
PEN
Federal Executive Power
RECPAM
Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency
RTI
Tariff Structure Review
SACME
S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía
SE
Energy Secretariat
VAD
Distribution Added Value
1
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
Legal Information
Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Legal address: 6363 Av. del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires
Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
of the last amendment to the By-laws: April 10, 2023 (Note 30)
Term of the Corporation:
August 3, 2087
Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations):
1,559,940
Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12 th Floor - CABA
Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology
Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes:
51%
CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2023
(amounts stated in pesos)
Class of shares
Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share
Class A Class B (1) Class C (2)
Subscribed and
paid-in
(See Note 20)
462,292,111
442,210,385
1,952,604
906,455,100
Includes 30,994,291 treasury shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares that have not been transferred.
2
C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M
F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.23
03.31.22
Revenue
8
69,809
62,094
Energy purchases
8
(50,419)
(36,723)
Subtotal
19,390
25,371
Transmission and distribution expenses
9
(17,962)
(16,119)
Gross margin
1,428
9,252
Selling expenses
9
(7,699)
(7,219)
Administrative expenses
9
(5,857)
(4,909)
Other operating income
10
2,130
2,293
Other operating expense
10
(1,538)
(2,564)
Operating profit
(11,536)
(3,147)
Financial income
11
1
17
Financial costs
11
(37,827)
(16,989)
Other financial costs
11
3,000
(3,137)
Net financial costs
(34,826)
(20,109)
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
40,488
24,064
Profit before taxes
(5,874)
808
Income tax
26
(4,088)
(6,565)
Loss for the period
(9,962)
(5,757)
Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(9,962)
(5,757)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(9,962)
(5,757)
Basic and diluted loss per share:
Loss per share (argentine pesos per share)
12
(11.39)
(6.58)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
3
Disclaimer
EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Sales 2023
300 B
1 314 M
1 314 M
Net income 2023
-47 110 M
-206 M
-206 M
Net Debt 2023
13 831 M
60,5 M
60,5 M
P/E ratio 2023
-3,23x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
182 B
797 M
797 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,65x
EV / Sales 2024
0,42x
Nbr of Employees
4 658
Free-Float
44,9%
Chart EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
208,20 ARS
Average target price
52,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target
-75,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.