(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND FOR THE

Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Events after the reporting period

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

Revenue from sales and energy purchases

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency

Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)

Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences

National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity

(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)

The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

C O N D E N S E D I N T E R I M

F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

Legal Information

Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

Legal address: 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires

Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992

of the last amendment to the Bylaws: April 10, 2023

Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087

Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940

Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA

Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology

Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 (amounts stated in pesos)

Subscribed and Class of shares paid-in (See Note 20) Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and 1 vote per share Class A 462,292,111 Class B (1) 442,566,330 Class C (2) 1,596,659 906,455,100

Includes 30,852,251 treasury shares as of March 31, 2024 (Note 20). Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares (Note 20).

2