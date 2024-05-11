CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND FOR THE

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Legal Information

2

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

3

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:

1

|

General information

9

2

|

Regulatory framework

10

3

|

Basis of preparation

11

4

|

Accounting policies

12

5

|

Financial risk management

13

6

|

Critical accounting estimates and judgments

15

7

|

Contingencies and lawsuits

15

8

|

Revenue from sales and energy purchases

17

9

|

Expenses by nature

19

10

|

Other operating income (expense), net

20

11

|

Net finance costs

20

12

|

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

21

13

|

Property, plant and equipment

22

14

|

Right-of-use assets

24

15

|

Inventories

24

16

|

Other receivables

24

17

|

Trade receivables

25

18

|

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

25

19

|

Cash and cash equivalents

25

20

|

Share capital and additional paid-in capital

26

21

|

Allocation of profits

26

22

|

Trade payables

26

23

|

Other payables

27

24

|

Borrowings

28

25

|

Salaries and social security taxes payable

30

26

|

Income tax and deferred tax

30

27

|

Tax liabilities

31

28

|

Provisions

31

29

|

Related-party transactions

32

30

|

Shareholders' Meeting

32

31

|

Events after the reporting period

33

Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Glossary of Terms

The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Terms

Definitions

AMBA

Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area

BCRA

Central Bank of Argentina

BNA

Banco de la Nación Argentina

CABA

City of Buenos Aires

CAMMESA

Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.

(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)

CNV

National Securities Commission

CPD

Distribution Own Cost

edenor

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

ENRE

National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity

FACPCE

Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences

GWh

Gigawatt hour

IAS

International Accounting Standards

IASB

International Accounting Standards Board

IFRIC

International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee

IFRS

International Financial Reporting Standards

IGJ

Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)

MEM

Wholesale Electricity Market

MWh

Megawatt hour

PBA

Province of Buenos Aires

PEN

Federal Executive Power

RECPAM

Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency

RT

Electricity Rate Review

SACME

S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía

SE

Energy Secretariat

VAD

Distribution Added Value

1

Legal Information

Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

Legal address: 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires

Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated

Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:

  • of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
  • of the last amendment to the Bylaws: April 10, 2023

Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087

Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940

Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.

Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA

Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology

Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 (amounts stated in pesos)

Subscribed and

Class of shares

paid-in

(See Note 20)

Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and

1 vote per share

Class A

462,292,111

Class B (1)

442,566,330

Class C (2)

1,596,659

906,455,100

  1. Includes 30,852,251 treasury shares as of March 31, 2024 (Note 20).
  2. Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares (Note 20).

2

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Note

03.31.24

03.31.23

Revenue

8

276,157

270,771

Energy purchases

8

(160,419)

(195,559)

Distribution margin

115,738

75,212

Transmission and distribution expenses

9

(73,673)

(69,671)

Gross profit

42,065

5,541

Selling expenses

9

(41,175)

(29,861)

Administrative expenses

9

(24,066)

(22,716)

Other operating income

10

5,433

8,262

Other operating expense

10

(4,461)

(5,963)

Operating result

(22,204)

(44,737)

Financial income

11

115

5

Financial costs

11

(113,589)

(146,720)

Other financial results

11

(100,576)

11,638

Net financial costs

(214,050)

(135,077)

Monetary gain (RECPAM)

221,494

157,031

Loss before taxes

(14,760)

(22,783)

Income tax

26

65,627

(15,856)

Income (Loss) for the period

50,867

(38,639)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable

to:

Owners of the parent

50,867

(38,639)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

50,867

(38,639)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:

Income (Loss) per share (argentine pesos per share)

12

58.13

(44.16)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

3

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Interest in joint ventures

Right-of-use asset

Other receivables

Total non-current assets

Current assets Inventories Other receivables Trade receivables Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets TOTAL ASSETS

Note

03.31.24

12.31.23

13

1,953,999

1,930,124

86

86

14

6,249

5,367

16

3

4

1,960,337

1,935,581

15

76,248

60,369

16

53,231

51,621

17

205,224

100,975

18

144,310

125,281

19

25,207

13,840

504,220

352,086

2,464,557

2,287,667

4

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

as of March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form (continued)

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Note

EQUITY

Share capital and reserve attributable to the

owners of the Company

Share capital

20

Adjustment to share capital

20

Treasury stock

20

Adjustment to treasury stock

20

Additional paid-in capital

20

Cost treasury stock

Legal reserve

Voluntary reserve

Other comprehensive loss

Accumulated losses

TOTAL EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Trade payables

22

Other payables

23

Borrowings

24

Deferred revenue

Salaries and social security payable

25

Benefit plans

Deferred tax liability

26

Provisions

28

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

22

Other payables

23

Borrowings

24

Deferred revenue

Salaries and social security payable

25

Benefit plans

Tax liabilities

27

Provisions

28

Total current liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

03.31.2412.31.23

875

875

516,633

516,633

31

31

11,077

11,077

7,150

7,150

(42,365)

(42,365)

35,814

35,814

346,826

346,826

(5,256)

(5,256)

(154,584)

(205,451)

716,201

665,334

1,843

2,422

277,657

240,963

127,285

67,236

20,621

20,430

3,887

3,713

8,466

7,463

660,176

725,803

10,943

14,951

1,110,878

1,082,981

458,837

365,329

87,524

44,486

52,903

76,816

50

76

26,736

40,386

578

876

7,816

7,033

3,034

4,350

637,478

539,352

1,748,356

1,622,333

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2,464,557

2,287,667

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

5

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Adjust-

Adjust-

Accumula-

Total

ment to

ment to

Additional

Cost

Other

ted

equity

Share

share

Treasury

treasury

paid-in

treasury

Legal

Voluntary

Other

comprehen-

(losses)

capital

capital

stock

stock

capital

stock

reserve

reserve

reserve

sive results

profits

Balance at December 31, 2022

875

516,581

31

11,129

7,086

(42,365)

35,814

346,826

-

(3,831)

(278,792)

593,354

Loss for the three-month period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(38,639)

(38,639)

Balance at March 31, 2023

875

516,581

31

11,129

7,086

(42,365)

35,814

346,826

-

(3,831)

(317,431)

554,715

Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based compensation plan

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

64

-

-

64

Payment of Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based

-

52

-

(52)

64

-

-

-

(64)

-

-

-

compensation plan

Other comprehensive results

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,425)

-

(1,425)

Income for the nine-month complementary period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

111,980

111,980

Balance at December 31, 2023

875

516,633

31

11,077

7,150

(42,365)

35,814

346,826

-

(5,256)

(205,451)

665,334

Income for the three-month period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

50,867

50,867

Balance at March 31, 2024

875

516,633

31

11,077

7,150

(42,365)

35,814

346,826

-

(5,256)

(154,584)

716,201

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

6

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

presented in comparative form

(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Cash flows from operating activities

Income (Loss) for the period

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right-of-useassets Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment Net accrued interest Income from customer surcharges Exchange difference Income tax Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables Adjustment to present value of receivables Provision for contingencies Changes in fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities Accrual of benefit plans Loss on integration in kind of Corporate Notes Income from non-reimbursablecustomer contributions

Other financial costs Monetary gain (RECPAM)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables Increase in other receivables Increase in inventories Increase in deferred revenue Increase in trade payables Increase (Decrease) in salaries and social security payable Decrease in benefit plans Increase in tax liabilities Increase in other payables Decrease in provisions Net cash flows generated by operating activities

Note

03.31.24

03.31.23

50,867

(38,639)

13

24,977

23,621

14

1,623

1,037

13

236

349

11

113,122

146,714

10

(4,224)

(3,885)

11

2,434

527

26

(65,627)

15,856

9

442

2,789

11

1,160

368

28

1,940

1,891

11

91,795

(17,820)

9

3,838

3,531

11

975

-

10

(60)

(46)

11

4,212

5,287

(221,494)

(157,031)

(130,770)

(53,472)

(17,740)

(26,232)

(11,197)

(5,248)

154

4

152,260

110,280

1,538

(6,982)

(294)

(1,311)

3,166

2,587

25,286

2,382

28

(610)

(368)

28,009

6,189

7

edenor

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

presented in comparative form (continued) (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)

Note

03.31.24

03.31.23

Cash flows from investing activities

Payment of property, plants and equipments

(42,704)

(34,590)

(Purchase) Sale net of Mutual funds and negotiable instruments

(47,770)

23,358

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(90,474)

(11,232)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from borrowings

79,592

25,813

Payment of lease liability

(2,410)

(1,714)

Payment of interests from borrowings

(1,406)

-

Payment of Corporate Notes issuance expenses

(2,336)

(884)

Net cash flows generated by financing activities

73,440

23,215

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

10,975

18,172

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

19

13,840

7,695

Exchange difference in cash and cash equivalents

544

1,614

Result from exposure to inflation

(152)

(70)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

10,975

18,172

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

19

25,207

27,411

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

8

