CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND FOR THE
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
PRESENTED IN COMPARATIVE FORM
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Legal Information
2
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
3
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
4
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
6
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements:
1
|
General information
9
2
|
Regulatory framework
10
3
|
Basis of preparation
11
4
|
Accounting policies
12
5
|
Financial risk management
13
6
|
Critical accounting estimates and judgments
15
7
|
Contingencies and lawsuits
15
8
|
Revenue from sales and energy purchases
17
9
|
Expenses by nature
19
10
|
Other operating income (expense), net
20
11
|
Net finance costs
20
12
|
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share
21
13
|
Property, plant and equipment
22
14
|
Right-of-use assets
24
15
|
Inventories
24
16
|
Other receivables
24
17
|
Trade receivables
25
18
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
25
19
|
Cash and cash equivalents
25
20
|
Share capital and additional paid-in capital
26
21
|
Allocation of profits
26
22
|
Trade payables
26
23
|
Other payables
27
24
|
Borrowings
28
25
|
Salaries and social security taxes payable
30
26
|
Income tax and deferred tax
30
27
|
Tax liabilities
31
28
|
Provisions
31
29
|
Related-party transactions
32
30
|
Shareholders' Meeting
32
31
|
Events after the reporting period
33
Report on review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Glossary of Terms
The following definitions, which are not technical ones, will help readers understand some of the terms used in the text of the notes to the Company's Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
Terms
Definitions
AMBA
Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area
BCRA
Central Bank of Argentina
BNA
Banco de la Nación Argentina
CABA
City of Buenos Aires
CAMMESA
Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico S.A.
(the company in charge of the regulation and operation of the wholesale electricity market)
CNV
National Securities Commission
CPD
Distribution Own Cost
edenor
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
ENRE
National Regulatory Authority for the Distribution of Electricity
FACPCE
Argentine Federation of Professional Councils in Economic Sciences
GWh
Gigawatt hour
IAS
International Accounting Standards
IASB
International Accounting Standards Board
IFRIC
International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee
IFRS
International Financial Reporting Standards
IGJ
Inspección General de Justicia (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations)
MEM
Wholesale Electricity Market
MWh
Megawatt hour
PBA
Province of Buenos Aires
PEN
Federal Executive Power
RECPAM
Gain (Loss) on exposure to the changes in the purchasing power of the currency
RT
Electricity Rate Review
SACME
S.A. Centro de Movimiento de Energía
SE
Energy Secretariat
VAD
Distribution Added Value
1
Legal Information
Corporate name: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
Legal address: 6363 Av. Del Libertador Ave., City of Buenos Aires
Main business: Distribution and sale of electricity in the area and under the terms of the Concession Agreement by which this public service is regulated
Date of registration with the Public Registry of Commerce:
- of the Articles of Incorporation: August 3, 1992
- of the last amendment to the Bylaws: April 10, 2023
Term of the Corporation: August 3, 2087
Registration number with the "Inspección General de Justicia" (the Argentine governmental regulatory agency of corporations): 1,559,940
Parent company: Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
Legal address: 1252 Maipú Ave., 12th Floor - CABA
Main business of the parent company: Investment company and provider of services related to the distribution of electricity, renewable energies and development of sustainable technology
Interest held by the parent company in capital stock and votes: 51%
CAPITAL STRUCTURE AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 (amounts stated in pesos)
Subscribed and
Class of shares
paid-in
(See Note 20)
Common, book-entry shares, face value 1 and
1 vote per share
Class A
462,292,111
Class B (1)
442,566,330
Class C (2)
1,596,659
906,455,100
- Includes 30,852,251 treasury shares as of March 31, 2024 (Note 20).
- Relates to the Employee Stock Ownership Program Class C shares (Note 20).
2
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.24
03.31.23
Revenue
8
276,157
270,771
Energy purchases
8
(160,419)
(195,559)
Distribution margin
115,738
75,212
Transmission and distribution expenses
9
(73,673)
(69,671)
Gross profit
42,065
5,541
Selling expenses
9
(41,175)
(29,861)
Administrative expenses
9
(24,066)
(22,716)
Other operating income
10
5,433
8,262
Other operating expense
10
(4,461)
(5,963)
Operating result
(22,204)
(44,737)
Financial income
11
115
5
Financial costs
11
(113,589)
(146,720)
Other financial results
11
(100,576)
11,638
Net financial costs
(214,050)
(135,077)
Monetary gain (RECPAM)
221,494
157,031
Loss before taxes
(14,760)
(22,783)
Income tax
26
65,627
(15,856)
Income (Loss) for the period
50,867
(38,639)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable
to:
Owners of the parent
50,867
(38,639)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
50,867
(38,639)
Basic and diluted income (loss) per share:
Income (Loss) per share (argentine pesos per share)
12
58.13
(44.16)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
3
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position as of March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Interest in joint ventures
Right-of-use asset
Other receivables
Total non-current assets
Current assets Inventories Other receivables Trade receivables Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Cash and cash equivalents Total current assets TOTAL ASSETS
Note
03.31.24
12.31.23
13
1,953,999
1,930,124
86
86
14
6,249
5,367
16
3
4
1,960,337
1,935,581
15
76,248
60,369
16
53,231
51,621
17
205,224
100,975
18
144,310
125,281
19
25,207
13,840
504,220
352,086
2,464,557
2,287,667
4
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
as of March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form (continued)
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
EQUITY
Share capital and reserve attributable to the
owners of the Company
Share capital
20
Adjustment to share capital
20
Treasury stock
20
Adjustment to treasury stock
20
Additional paid-in capital
20
Cost treasury stock
Legal reserve
Voluntary reserve
Other comprehensive loss
Accumulated losses
TOTAL EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
22
Other payables
23
Borrowings
24
Deferred revenue
Salaries and social security payable
25
Benefit plans
Deferred tax liability
26
Provisions
28
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
22
Other payables
23
Borrowings
24
Deferred revenue
Salaries and social security payable
25
Benefit plans
Tax liabilities
27
Provisions
28
Total current liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
03.31.2412.31.23
875
875
516,633
516,633
31
31
11,077
11,077
7,150
7,150
(42,365)
(42,365)
35,814
35,814
346,826
346,826
(5,256)
(5,256)
(154,584)
(205,451)
716,201
665,334
1,843
2,422
277,657
240,963
127,285
67,236
20,621
20,430
3,887
3,713
8,466
7,463
660,176
725,803
10,943
14,951
1,110,878
1,082,981
458,837
365,329
87,524
44,486
52,903
76,816
50
76
26,736
40,386
578
876
7,816
7,033
3,034
4,350
637,478
539,352
1,748,356
1,622,333
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2,464,557
2,287,667
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
5
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Adjust-
Adjust-
Accumula-
Total
ment to
ment to
Additional
Cost
Other
ted
equity
Share
share
Treasury
treasury
paid-in
treasury
Legal
Voluntary
Other
comprehen-
(losses)
capital
capital
stock
stock
capital
stock
reserve
reserve
reserve
sive results
profits
Balance at December 31, 2022
875
516,581
31
11,129
7,086
(42,365)
35,814
346,826
-
(3,831)
(278,792)
593,354
Loss for the three-month period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(38,639)
(38,639)
Balance at March 31, 2023
875
516,581
31
11,129
7,086
(42,365)
35,814
346,826
-
(3,831)
(317,431)
554,715
Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based compensation plan
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
64
-
-
64
Payment of Other Reserve Constitution - Share-based
-
52
-
(52)
64
-
-
-
(64)
-
-
-
compensation plan
Other comprehensive results
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,425)
-
(1,425)
Income for the nine-month complementary period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
111,980
111,980
Balance at December 31, 2023
875
516,633
31
11,077
7,150
(42,365)
35,814
346,826
-
(5,256)
(205,451)
665,334
Income for the three-month period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50,867
50,867
Balance at March 31, 2024
875
516,633
31
11,077
7,150
(42,365)
35,814
346,826
-
(5,256)
(154,584)
716,201
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
6
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024
presented in comparative form
(Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Cash flows from operating activities
Income (Loss) for the period
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment Depreciation of right-of-useassets Loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment Net accrued interest Income from customer surcharges Exchange difference Income tax Allowance for the impairment of trade and other receivables Adjustment to present value of receivables Provision for contingencies Changes in fair value of financial assets and financial liabilities Accrual of benefit plans Loss on integration in kind of Corporate Notes Income from non-reimbursablecustomer contributions
Other financial costs Monetary gain (RECPAM)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade receivables Increase in other receivables Increase in inventories Increase in deferred revenue Increase in trade payables Increase (Decrease) in salaries and social security payable Decrease in benefit plans Increase in tax liabilities Increase in other payables Decrease in provisions Net cash flows generated by operating activities
Note
03.31.24
03.31.23
50,867
(38,639)
13
24,977
23,621
14
1,623
1,037
13
236
349
11
113,122
146,714
10
(4,224)
(3,885)
11
2,434
527
26
(65,627)
15,856
9
442
2,789
11
1,160
368
28
1,940
1,891
11
91,795
(17,820)
9
3,838
3,531
11
975
-
10
(60)
(46)
11
4,212
5,287
(221,494)
(157,031)
(130,770)
(53,472)
(17,740)
(26,232)
(11,197)
(5,248)
154
4
152,260
110,280
1,538
(6,982)
(294)
(1,311)
3,166
2,587
25,286
2,382
28
(610)
(368)
28,009
6,189
7
edenor
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024
presented in comparative form (continued) (Stated in millions of constant pesos - Note 3)
Note
03.31.24
03.31.23
Cash flows from investing activities
Payment of property, plants and equipments
(42,704)
(34,590)
(Purchase) Sale net of Mutual funds and negotiable instruments
(47,770)
23,358
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(90,474)
(11,232)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings
79,592
25,813
Payment of lease liability
(2,410)
(1,714)
Payment of interests from borrowings
(1,406)
-
Payment of Corporate Notes issuance expenses
(2,336)
(884)
Net cash flows generated by financing activities
73,440
23,215
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
10,975
18,172
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
19
13,840
7,695
Exchange difference in cash and cash equivalents
544
1,614
Result from exposure to inflation
(152)
(70)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
10,975
18,172
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
19
25,207
27,411
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements.
8
