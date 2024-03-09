Since February 16, 2024, an increase of the VAD of 319.2% and an automatic monthly update mechanism were granted.

Revenues:They reached ARS 120,423 million in 4Q23 (-17% in constant currency vs 4Q22), accumulating an increase of 9% during 2023. This was mainly due to the tariff delay vs. inflation.Our clients amounted to 3.3 million in 2023 (+1% vs 2022).

Energy Purchases: The cost of energy purchases declined 32% in real terms vs. 4Q22 to ARS 75,848 million (-32% vs 4Q22), in part due to lower demand, impacted by warmer temperatures compared to the same period of the previous year. For the full year, costs increased 3%, driven by higher demand.

Distribution Margin: In the fourth quarter, the Distribution Margin rose 34% compared to the same period of the previous year to ARS 44,575 million, mainly due to delays in tariff adjustments in a high inflation context partially offset by lower volumes of energy sold. For the full year, the Distribution Margin increased 24% vs 2022.

Financial Results: A loss of ARS 88,149 million in 4Q23 financial results was in line with the levels of 4Q22 in real terms.

Net Results: Despite a loss of ARS 32,743 million in 4Q23, cumulative profit for the full year was ARS 48,371 million.

Investments: In 4Q23, ARS 32,426 million was invested, reaching a total of ARS 123,628 million in 2023 (+17% vs 2022).These figures underline our unwavering commitment to improving service quality, which is evident in the strong improvements that have been achieved in our SAIDI (Service Interruption Duration) and SAIFI (Service Interruption Frequency) indicators.

7