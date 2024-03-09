EARNING RELEASE
Fourth Quarter 2023
March, 2024
Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 8, 2024 - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (NYSE / BYMA: EDN) ("edenor" or "the Company") Argentina's largest electricity distributor both in terms of number of customers and energy sales, announces its results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
All figures are stated in Argentine Pesos on a constant currency basis, and the information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except for what is expressly indicated in the Income Statement, which is expressed at historical values.
Ticket: EDN
Ratio: 20 Shares Class B= 1ADR
Number of Shares Net of Treasury
875.3 Million of Shares | 43.8 Million of ADRs
Total Shares
906.5 Million of Shares | 45.3 Million of ADRs
Market Capitalization
ARS 706,383,788,760 | USD 694,129,299.24
Price
ARS 807 | USD 15,86 03/07/24
Webcast
Information
On Monday, March 11th, 2024, at 12 pm Buenos Aires / 10 am New York time, the Company will host a webcast to discuss Edenor's 4Q23 results. The presentation will be given by Germán Ranftl, Edenor's Chief Financial Officer. Those interested in participating in the webcast are required to register by clicking here. Questions will be answered exclusively through the webcast system.
DATE: March 11,2024
TIME: 12 pm BA / 10 am Nueva York
4Q 2023
TO JOIN THE WEBCAST PLEASE
EARNINGS WEBCAST
Click aqui
Germán Ranftl
Solange Barthe
Lucila Ramallo
www.edenor.com
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Manager
Investor Relations Senior Analyst
investor@edenor.com
Tel: +54 (11) 43365511
AGENDA
- Regulatory Framework
- Financial Results
- Operating Indicators
- Financial Debt
- Sustainability, technology and innovation
- Highlights
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
FOURTH QUARTER 2023
01
REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
REGULATORY
FRAMEWORK
VAD + 319,2%
Automatic monthly rate adjustment
- New tariffs became effective as of 02-16-24, including an automatic monthly tariff adjustment:
- On 01-26-24 a Public Hearing was held to analyze electricity distribution tariffs.
- Resolution No. 102/2024 established the new tariffs including a VAD increase of 319.2%, applicable from 02-16-24. Likewise, an automatic monthly update mechanism (polynomial formula) applicable from May 2024 was included.
- The changes restored the economic financial equilibrium as expressed in the external auditor's report.
- The Five-Year Tariff Review process (2024-2028) continues with a deadline to be completed before the end of 2024.
- A Public Hearing was held on February 29, 2024, which was to define modifications to the
low-income subsidy regime, which has no effect on Edenor's VAD (pass-through).
SUMMARY OF RESULTS
FOURTH QUARTER 2023
02
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Since February 16, 2024, an increase of the VAD of 319.2% and an automatic monthly update mechanism were granted.
EDENOR investment spending rose a strong 17% yoy in 2023.
Revenues:They reached ARS 120,423 million in 4Q23 (-17% in constant currency vs 4Q22), accumulating an increase of 9% during 2023. This was mainly due to the tariff delay vs. inflation.Our clients amounted to 3.3 million in 2023 (+1% vs 2022).
Energy Purchases: The cost of energy purchases declined 32% in real terms vs. 4Q22 to ARS 75,848 million (-32% vs 4Q22), in part due to lower demand, impacted by warmer temperatures compared to the same period of the previous year. For the full year, costs increased 3%, driven by higher demand.
Distribution Margin: In the fourth quarter, the Distribution Margin rose 34% compared to the same period of the previous year to ARS 44,575 million, mainly due to delays in tariff adjustments in a high inflation context partially offset by lower volumes of energy sold. For the full year, the Distribution Margin increased 24% vs 2022.
Financial Results: A loss of ARS 88,149 million in 4Q23 financial results was in line with the levels of 4Q22 in real terms.
Net Results: Despite a loss of ARS 32,743 million in 4Q23, cumulative profit for the full year was ARS 48,371 million.
Investments: In 4Q23, ARS 32,426 million was invested, reaching a total of ARS 123,628 million in 2023 (+17% vs 2022).These figures underline our unwavering commitment to improving service quality, which is evident in the strong improvements that have been achieved in our SAIDI (Service Interruption Duration) and SAIFI (Service Interruption Frequency) indicators.
VOLUME OF ENERGY SALES
2023
2022
Variation
GWh
Part. %
Customers
GWh
Part. %
Customers % GWh % Customers
Residential *
10,833
46.0%
2,919,787
10,361
45.4%
2,886,189
4.6%
1.2%
Small commercial
2,153
9.1%
339,149
2,056
9.0%
339,470
5%
(0.1%)
Medium commercial
1,552
6.6%
31,310
1,529
6.7%
30,825
1.5%
1.6%
Industrial
3,680
15.6%
7,252
3,714
16.3%
7,050
(0.9%)
2.9%
Wheeling System
3,933
16.7%
724
3,776
16.5%
686
4.1%
5.5%
Others
Public lighting
599
2.5%
21
634
2.8%
21
(5.6%)
0.0%
Shantytowns and others
788
3.3%
631
755
3.3%
588
4.5%
7.3%
Total
23,538
100%
3,298,874
22,826
100%
3,264,829
3.1%
1.0%
4Q23
4Q22
Variation
GWh
Part. %
Customers
GWh
Part. %
Customers % GWh % Customers
Residential *
2,240
42.6%
2,919,787
2,393
43.8%
2,886,189
(6.4%)
1.2%
Small commercial
497
9.4%
339,149
497
9.1%
339,470
0.1%
(0.1%)
Medium commercial
371
7.1%
31,310
383
7.0%
30,825
(3.1%)
1.6%
Industrial
890
16.9%
7,252
924
16.9%
7,050
(3.7%)
2.9%
Wheeling System
971
18.5%
724
958
17.6%
686
1.3%
5.5%
Others
Public lighting
132
2.5%
21
138
2.5%
21
(4.6%)
0.0%
Shantytowns and others
160
3.1%
631
165
3.0%
588
(2.6%)
7.3%
Total
5,261
100%
3,298,874
5,457
100%
3,264,829
(3.6%)
1.0%
*4Q23: 703.823 customers benefit from Social Tariff
Energy sales volumes increased by
3,1% in 2023.
In 4Q23, energy sales volumes totaled 5,261 Gwh (-3.6% vs 4Q22), which was mainly led by a decrease in consumption of 6.4% in Residential Customers, although for the full year volumes increased 4.6%, due to higher temperatures in the first quarter.
Edenor's customer base reached 3.3 million customers (+1% vs 4Q22), due mainly to an increase in residential and industrial customers as a result of market discipline measures and the installation of 1,130 energy meters integrated into the fourth quarter, which were mostly intended to regularize clandestine connections.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Operating expenses rose 36% in 4Q23, mainly due to inflation.
A notable increase in operating expenses is attributable
mainly to higher, fees and remuneration for services and
greater depreciation expenses as a result of inflation.
At the end of December 2023, collectability was 95.82%,
with the year-end accrued bad debts of ARS 11,355 million.
EBITDA
❖ During 2023, EBITDA was a positive ARS 163.527 million, a sharp rise from the prior year. The main factors
were the following:
o Positive impacts ofARS 197,731 million as a result of the implemented payment plan with
CAMMESA per energy purchase costs.
o April and June tariff adjustments; and
o Further reduction in energy losses (14,9% in 4Q23 VS 15,6% in 4Q22).
❖ EBITDA for 4Q23 was a negative ARS 29,200 million compared to last year's fourth quarter positive result of
ARS 43,832 million for the same reasons mentioned above (lower demand, tariff delays, higher operating
expenses).
