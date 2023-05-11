Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION - Form 6-K

NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION
Issuers Division
Dear Sirs:
In compliance with the provisions of section 63 of the Listing Regulations of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., I hereby inform you that at this Company's Board of Directors meeting held today, the following documents were approved: Condensed Interim Financial Statements, Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to the Financial Statements and Informative Summary, relating to the three-month interim period ended March 31, 2023.
The results of the period (stated in millions of Argentine pesos) are as follows:
|
Loss for the period
|
Attributable to the shareholders of the Company
|
Loss
|
(9,962)
|
Other comprehensive income for the period
|
Attributable to the shareholders of the Company
|
|
0
|
Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
Attributable to the shareholders of the Company
|
Loss
|
(9,962)
The detail of Equity (stated in millions of Argentine pesos) is as follows:
|
Detail of Equity
|
|
Share Capital - Nominal Value (1)
|
906
|
Share Capital - Adjustment to Capital (2)
|
135,381
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,827
|
Acquisition cost of the Company's own shares
|
(10,924)
|
Statutory Reserve
|
9,233
|
Discretionary Reserve
|
89,419
|
Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(989)
|
Retained Earnings
|
(81,839)
|
Total attributable to the owners of the Company
|
143,014
|
Total Equity
|
143,014
|
(1)
|
Includes 31 relating to treasury shares.
|
(2)
|
Includes 2,843 relating to treasury shares.
Disclaimer
EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:39 UTC.