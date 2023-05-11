Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION - Form 6-K

NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION

Issuers Division

Dear Sirs:

In compliance with the provisions of section 63 of the Listing Regulations of Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., I hereby inform you that at this Company's Board of Directors meeting held today, the following documents were approved: Condensed Interim Financial Statements, Statement of Financial Position, Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss), Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to the Financial Statements and Informative Summary, relating to the three-month interim period ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the period (stated in millions of Argentine pesos) are as follows:

Loss for the period Attributable to the shareholders of the Company Loss (9,962)

Other comprehensive income for the period Attributable to the shareholders of the Company 0

Total comprehensive loss for the period Attributable to the shareholders of the Company Loss (9,962)

The detail of Equity (stated in millions of Argentine pesos) is as follows:

Detail of Equity Share Capital - Nominal Value (1) 906 Share Capital - Adjustment to Capital (2) 135,381 Additional paid-in capital 1,827 Acquisition cost of the Company's own shares (10,924) Statutory Reserve 9,233 Discretionary Reserve 89,419 Other Comprehensive Loss (989) Retained Earnings (81,839) Total attributable to the owners of the Company 143,014 Total Equity 143,014

(1) Includes 31 relating to treasury shares.