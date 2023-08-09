Energy Purchases: Energy procurements witnessed a 6% upswing, driven by increases in seasonal energy prices despite the lower consumption due to higher temperatures, resulting in a total of AR$ 61,765 million in 2Q23. This compares to AR$ 58,354 million recorded during the equivalent period in 2022.

Revenue from sales: Revenues from sales increased by 16%, reaching AR$ 91,940 million in 2Q23 in real terms, compared to AR$ 79,080 million in the second quarter of 2022. This growth can be primarily attributed to the increase in the Value Added Distribution (VAD) resulting from the new tariff tables in force during the second quarter of 2023. Despite a decrease in the volume of sales, which can be attributed to the higher temperatures experienced during 2Q23.

Gross Margin: During the second quarter of the year, there was an increase of 46% in the gross margin due to the tariff adjustment, a 16% increase in revenue from services and a 6% increase in energy purchases.

Financial Results: Financial results experienced a lower loss in the amount of AR$ 35,096 million in 2Q 2023, reducing its losses by 16%. This difference is mainly due to higher interest accrued on the debt incurred with CAMMESA, which as of June 30, 2023, accumulates an overdue principal balance of AR$ 71,705, plus interest and surcharges in the amount of AR$ 142,488. Since March 2023, CAMMESA invoices were paid in full.

Investments: Throughout the first half of 2023, our capital expenditures reached AR$ 27,709 million, marking a substantial 49% real-term increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, we invested AR$ 16,870 million, reflecting a remarkable 46% surge from the same quarter in the prior year. These figures underscore our unwavering commitment to the enhancement of service quality, evident in the improvements reflected in our SAIDI and SAIFI indices.

Trade Receivables: As of the conclusion of June 2023, our trade receivables collection stood at 95.28%, while the outstanding balance amounted to ARS 7,853 million. General customer satisfaction last measure was 89,3%.

Net Income: Recorded a loss of AR$ 4,819 million in 2Q23, marking a decrease of AR$ 9,282 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The variance can be primarily attributed to the tariff adjustments of 108% in April and 74% in June, alongside the rise in operating costs due to inflation.