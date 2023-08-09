Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : Second quarter 2023 - Earnings Release
Today at 05:43 pm
Share
Summary of Results
2023
EDENOR
1
Summary of Results
SECOND QUARTER 2023
www.edenor.com
Summary of Results
2023
EDENOR
2
Summary of Results
2023
Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 9th, 2023. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (NYSE / BYMA: EDN) ("edenor" or "the Company") Argentina's largest electricity distributor both in terms of number of customers and energy sales, informs its results for the second quarter of 2023. All figures are stated in Argentine Pesos on a constant currency basis, and the information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), except for what is expressly indicated in the Income Statement, which is expressed at historical values.
EDENOR3
Webcast
Information
On Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at 9 a.m Buenos Aires / 8 a.m New York time, there will be a webcast to analyze edenor's 2Q23 results. Said presentation will be given by German Ranftl, edenor's Chief Financial Officer.
Those interested in participating in the webcast are required to register by clicking here.Questions will be answered exclusively through the webcast system.
Questions will be answered exclusively through the webcast system.
2Q 2023
TO JOIN THE WEBCAST PLEASE
EARNINGS WEBCAST
Click Here
Summary of Results
2023
EDENOR
4
Edenor exceeds the investment level of the previous quarter by 49%.
*Result for exposures to change in purchasing power.
Revenue from sales: Revenues from sales increased by 16%, reaching AR$ 91,940 million in 2Q23 in real terms, compared to AR$ 79,080 million in the second quarter of 2022. This growth can be primarily attributed to the increase in the Value Added Distribution (VAD) resulting from the new tariff tables in force during the second quarter of 2023. Despite a decrease in the volume of sales, which can be attributed to the higher temperatures experienced during 2Q23.
Energy Purchases: Energy procurements witnessed a 6% upswing, driven by increases in seasonal energy prices despite the lower consumption due to higher temperatures, resulting in a total of AR$ 61,765 million in 2Q23. This compares to AR$ 58,354 million recorded during the equivalent period in 2022.
Gross Margin: During the second quarter of the year, there was an increase of 46% in the gross margin due to the tariff adjustment, a 16% increase in revenue from services and a 6% increase in energy purchases.
Financial Results: Financial results experienced a lower loss in the amount of AR$ 35,096 million in 2Q 2023, reducing its losses by 16%. This difference is mainly due to higher interest accrued on the debt incurred with CAMMESA, which as of June 30, 2023, accumulates an overdue principal balance of AR$ 71,705, plus interest and surcharges in the amount of AR$ 142,488. Since March 2023, CAMMESA invoices were paid in full.
Investments: Throughout the first half of 2023, our capital expenditures reached AR$ 27,709 million, marking a substantial 49% real-term increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022. In the second quarter of 2023, we invested AR$ 16,870 million, reflecting a remarkable 46% surge from the same quarter in the prior year. These figures underscore our unwavering commitment to the enhancement of service quality, evident in the improvements reflected in our SAIDI and SAIFI indices.
Trade Receivables: As of the conclusion of June 2023, our trade receivables collection stood at 95.28%, while the outstanding balance amounted to ARS 7,853 million. General customer satisfaction last measure was 89,3%.
Net Income: Recorded a loss of AR$ 4,819 million in 2Q23, marking a decrease of AR$ 9,282 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The variance can be primarily attributed to the tariff adjustments of 108% in April and 74% in June, alongside the rise in operating costs due to inflation.
Summary of Results
2023
EDENOR
5
Start of RTI
Process
(Integral Tariff Review)
Regulatory
Framework
On April 25, 2023, through ENRE Resolution No. 363/2023 approved to start the process as from June 1st.
The ENRE has published the schedule with the processes expected to be completed in 1Q24
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 21:42:45 UTC.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. is a public service company. The Company is engaged in electricity distribution in Argentina. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires. The Company's concession area of approximately 4,637 square kilometers is divided into three operating territories: Region I, which consists of over 251 square kilometers; Region II, which consists of approximately 1,761 square kilometers, and Region III, which consists of over 2,625 square kilometers. Region I includes Ciudad de Buenos Aires, San Isidro, Vicente Lopez, San Martin and Tres de Febrero districts. Region II includes La Matanza, Moron, Hurlingham, Ituzaingo, Merlo, Marcos Paz and Gral. Las Heras districts. Region III includes Pilar, Escobar, Tigre, San Fernando, San Miguel, Malvinas Argentinas, Jose C. Paz, Moreno and Gral. Rodriguez districts.