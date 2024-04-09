March 22, 2024 The Bank of New York, 101 Barclay Street, New York, New York 10286 Attention: American Depositary Receipt Administration Facsimile: +1 (212) 571-3050 EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (EDENOR S.A.) CALL FOR A GENERAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF EDENOR The Shareholders of Class A, B and C of EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor S.A) (or the "Company") (CUIT 30- 65511620-2) are summoned to an General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held remotely through "Microsoft Teams" from the corporate headquarters located at Avenida del Libertador 6363, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, on April 25, 2024, at 10 a.m. on the first call, and at 11 a.m. on the second call to deliberate upon the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, in order to consider the following items: 1°) Appointment of two shareholders to sign and approve the Minutes of the Meeting; 2°) Consideration of the Board of Directors' Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report, General Balance Sheet, Statement of Income, Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to the Financial Statements, Schedules and supplementary information, Informative Report and Information as required under BYMA´s Regulations and under CNV´s Rules, Reports of the Certifying Accountant and the Supervisory Committee as of December 31, 2023; 3°) Allocation of Net profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023;

4°) Consideration of compensation payable to members of the Board of Directors (AR$ 559,540,159.19) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which resulted in a credit computable under the terms of CNV regulations (Art. 5 Section I Chapter III of Title II); 5°) Consideration of the Board of Directors' performance during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; 6°) Consideration of the Company`s Supervisory Committee's performance during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; 7°) Consideration of compensation payable to members of the Supervisory Committee for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023; 8°) Appointment of twelve (12) regular directors and twelve (12) alternate directors; seven regular directors and seven (7) alternate directors per Class A shares, five (5) regular directors and five (5) alternate directors per Classes B and C shares, jointly ; 9°) Appointment of three (3) regular members and three (3) alternate members of the Supervisory Committee, two (2) regular members and two (2) alternate members per Class A shares and one (1) regular member and one (1) alternate member per Classes B and C shares, jointly; 10°) Determine the compensation of the Certified Public Accountant who served during Fiscal Year 2023. 11°) Appointment of a Certified Public Accountant who shall certify the Financial Statements of the fiscal year commenced on January 1, 2024. Determination of the Certified Public Accountant compensation; 12°) Consideration of the budget of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors' Executive Board for the fiscal year 2024; 13°) Consideration of the extension of the maturity of the Simple Notes Program (not convertible into shares) for up to U$S750,000,000 (US dollars seven hundred and fifty million) (or its equivalent in other currencies) (the "Program") for a period of 5 years and its annual update. Consideration of the renewal of the delegation of powers in the Board of Directors, with the Board of Directors being entitled to sub-delegate those powers; 14°) Consideration of the extension of the period for holding treasury shares by the Company, acquired pursuant to section 64 of law N° 26,831;

15°) Consideration of the Amendment of Sections 4, 16 and 25 of the Bylaws, ad referéndum of the National Regulatory Entity (ENRE) ´s approval. Preparation of a new Amended Text; 16°) Granting of authorizations to carry out any proceedings and filings required to obtain relevant registrations; NOTE 1: To be registered in the record of attendance to meetings, shareholders must obtain a certificate of their status from Caja de Valores S.A., and submit it by e-mail to legales.corporativo@edenor.com or in person at Floor 10 (Legal and Regulatory Affairs Department) of the corporate headquarters, until April 19, inclusive, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. At this moment, they may request the documentation to be considered at the previously convened Shareholders' Meeting. NOTE 2: In accordance with the provisions of General Resolution No. 465/2004 of the Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission, upon registration to attend the Shareholders´ Meeting, the following shareholder´s information shall be provided: full name in the case of individuals or corporate name in the case of legal entities, type and number of Identity Document in the case of individuals or incorporation registration information in the case of legal entities expressly identifying the Registry where the legal entity is registered and its jurisdiction; domicile -specifying its type. Same information shall be provided by the attendee in his/her capacity as the shareholder's representative. NOTE 3: Shareholders are requested to connect/present themselves no less than 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Meeting, in order to accredit their legal status. NOTE 4: Item 14 and 15 of the Agenda will be dealt with at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. NOTE 5: The Company informs that the Microsoft Teams platform allows: a) all participants have free access to the Shareholders´ Meeting; b) it is possible to participate with vote and voice through simultaneous transmission of sound, images and words during the Meeting, ensuring the principle of equal treatment to all participants; and c) the Shareholders´ Meeting is digitally recorded and a digital copy is kept and available. Likewise, shareholders and/or other participants who so wish may participate in person. PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE GENERAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS´MEETING Proposal for the First Item on the Agenda: It is proposed to the Shareholders´Meeting to appoint the representatives of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A. and Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social (FGS-ANSES) to sign the Minutes. Proposal for the Second Item on the Agenda:

It is proposed to the Shareholders´ Meeting to approve the Financial Statements and supporting documents submitted to the Meeting´s consideration under this Item of the Agenda. Proposal for the Third Item on the Agenda: In compliance with current legal provisions, given that the result of the year showed a profit of AR$48,371 million, subject to the adjustments provided for by RG CNV 777, which will be calculated and informed according to the applicable indexes that are available prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, and taking into account that the accumulated result of previous years shows a loss of AR$183,873 million, it is proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting to allocate the negative result of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023 to the unappropriated earnings account, which, after this assignment, shows a negative balance of AR$135,502 million. Proposal for the Fourth Item on the Agenda: The Board resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to approve the amount of AR$559,540,159.19 as fees and technical-administrative remuneration for all items to the members of the Board of Directors, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors considers that such remunerations are adequate and reasonable since they take into account the responsibilities of each director, the performance of special commissions and/or technical-administrative functions where applicable, the time dedicated to their duties, and are adjusted with market standards and the particular circumstances of the Company. In compliance with the provisions of Section 110 inc. e) of the Capital Market Law, the Audit Committee is requested to issue a ruling regarding the reasonableness of the fee proposal for the members of the Board of Directors. Proposal for the Fifth Item on the Agenda: The Board of Directors abstains from making a proposal on its performance. Proposal for the Sixth Item on the Agenda: The Board of Directors abstains from making a suggestion of vote on this item. Proposal for the Seventh Item on the Agenda:

The Board resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company to approve the amount of AR$21,852,000 as fees to the members of the Supervisory Committee, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Proposal for the Eighth Item on the Agenda: The Board of Directors abstains from making a proposal on this item. Shareholders who propose directors for designation are reminded to inform to the Shareholders´ Meeting whether the candidates they are independent or not, in accordance with the CNV Rules (T.O. 2013). Proposal for the Ninth Item on the Agenda: The Board of Directors abstains from suggesting a vote to the shareholders in accordance with Section 79 of Law 26.831. Proposal for the Tenth Item on the Agenda: It is proposed to the Shareholders´ Meeting a remuneration to the certified public accountant for tasks corresponding to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the amount of AR$235,980,847 and U$S 30.000 (equivalent to AR$24,253,500 at the FX BNA 808.45) for tasks in Argentina and abroad, respectively, given the Company's status as issuer before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Proposal for the Eleventh Item on the Agenda: The Board resolved to propose to the Shareholders´ Meeting to appoint Price Waterhouse Co. S.R.L., a member of Price Waterhouse Coopers, appointing Mr. Raúl Leonardo Viglione ID 17,254,854 as regular certified public accountant and Messrs. Fernando Rodriguez and Ezequiel Mirazón as alternate certified public accountants for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and to postpone the approval of fees payable to the Independent Auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, to the next Annual Shareholders´ Meeting to be held. In compliance with the provisions of Section 110 inc. a) of the Capital Market Law, the Audit Committee is requested to issue a ruling regarding the reasonableness of the appointment proposal. Proposal for the Twelfth Item on the Agenda: The Board suggested to propose the budget approved at the Audit Committee at its meeting held on March 7, 2024, equivalent to Argentine Pesos thirty million