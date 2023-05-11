Advanced search
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
2023-05-09
208.20 ARS   -1.21%
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : TRANSLATION FROM SPANISH - Form 6-K
PU
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : EDENOR SURPASSES INVESTMENT LEVEL OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S 1Q BY 82% - Form 6-K
PU
05:52pEmpresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : NATIONAL SECURITIES COMMISSION - Form 6-K
PU
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : TRANSLATION FROM SPANISH - Form 6-K

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
TRANSLATION FROM SPANISH

MINUTES No. 483: In the City of Buenos Aires, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 hs, are meeting through the Microsoft Teams system, which allows the simultaneous transmission of sound, images and words during the entire meeting of the members of the Board of Directors of EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA ("Edenor" or the "Company"). Mr. Edgardo Volosin are present, while through the Microsoft Teams system there are Mr. Neil Bleasdale, Esteban Macek, Ricardo Nicolas Mallo Huergo, Eduardo Marcelo Vila, Federico Zin, Víctor Hugo Quevedo, Hernan Ferrera, Federico Alejandro D'Angelo Campos, Lucas Gobbo, and Alejandro Vanoli Long Biocca. The members of the Supervisory Committee, Messrs. Carlos Cvitanich, Javier Errecondo and Lisandro Vazquez Giménez, are also present. Also, Mrs. María José Van Morlegan, Director of Legal and Regulatory Affairs and [...]. Next, the SECOND ITEM of the Agenda is considered: 2) CONSIDERATION OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2023. [...] The Chairman moves: (i) To approve all the documentation submitted for consideration in this item of the Agenda; (ii) To take note of the reports accompanying the approved condensed interim Financial Statements; and (iii) To authorize his person, in his capacity as Chairman of the Company to sign the Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2023. The Board of Directors by unanimous vote of those present, RESOLVES to approve the motions of the Chairman, with the statements of Messrs. Hernan Ferrera, Federico Alejandro D'Angelo Campos, Lucas Gobbo, and Alejandro Vanoli Long Biocca with respect to abstaining from any mention in said financial statements of claims of the Company against the National Government. […] Finally, Mr. Carlos Cvitanich, member of the Supervisory Committee, takes the floor and states that the meeting has been held with sufficient quorum and in accordance with the applicable legal regulations. At 10:30, there being no further business to discuss, the meeting is concluded.

Undersigning Attendees: Neil Bleasdale, Esteban Macek, Edgardo Volosin, Ricardo Nicolas Mallo Huergo, Eduardo Marcelo Vila, Federico Zin, Víctor Hugo Quevedo, Hernan Ferrera, Federico Alejandro D'Angelo Campos, Lucas Gobbo, and Alejandro Vanoli Long Biocca.

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 21:49:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
