Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : 4T 2020 - Presentación de la Teleconferencia

EARNINGS RELEASE Fourth Quarter 2020

March 11, 2020

Sale of Edenor's Controlling Stake | December 28, 2020

• Pampa Energía sold it's controlling class A shares, representing 51% of capital stock, to Empresa de Energía Cono Sur

• Price of USD 95 million (in three installments) and 2.4% of Edenor's capital stock in class B shares

• Contingent payment of 50% of gains in case of sale during the first year after the closing of the transaction.

• Approved by Pampa Energías Shareholders on February 17th

• ENRE approval still pending

CBs Buyback Offer on account of the Change of Control

• CB holders will be entitled to repurchase all or any part of the CBs through the presentation of a Change of Control

• The offer will be made within 30 days of the change of control (Pampa and the ENRE approval), indicating the specific repurchase date, which will take place between 30 and 60 days after the sending of the notice of the change of control offer

• Banks specialized in debt restructuring have been contacted to evaluate the possible courses of action

Impairment of Long-lived Assets

• Recoverability analysis of the long-lived assets of the company was done

• Different scenarios of projected and discounted cash flows were used

• Based on this analysis a depreciation of property , plant and equipment for ARS17,396 million was recorded

Executive Order No. 1020/20 | December 16, 2020

• launch of the Integral Tariff Structure Review, which may not exceed two years of negotiations

• Transitory Renegotiation Agreements may be executed until reaching a Final Renegotiation Agreement

• ENRE's administrative intervention was postponed until December 31, 2021

• Tariff freeze was extended until March 31, 2021 or until the entry into effect of the new transitory tariff schemes

• January 19, 2021, the ENRE passed Resolution No. 16 launching the transitory tariff update procedure along with information requirements for the process

Call for Public Hearing on the Transitional Tariff Regime| February 24, 2021

• In order to inform and hear opinions regarding the Transitional Tariff Regime for Edenor and Edesur, the ENRE called a Public Hearing for March 30th, 2021.

• The Hearing will be done virtually

Regularization of Liabilities with CAMMESA| January 21, 2021

• Resolution No. 40, established the "Special Liabilities Regularization Regime" for debts held with CAMMESA and/or the MEM

• The "Special Liabilities Regularization Regime" enforces the outlined in the section 87 of the 2021 Budget Law

• On march 3, 2021 information requirements by Cammesa to the company were served

Agreement on Joint Regulatory Exercise | January 19, 2021

• Edenor expressed its conformity with the Agreement on the Joint Exercise of Regulation and Control of the Electricity Distribution Public Utility entered into by the Federal Government, the province and the city of Buenos Aires

• The agreement states that the Granting Authority in the Company's concession area will remain vested in the Federal Government

Framework Agreement Collection| December 22, 2021

• Agreement was met to guarantee electricity supply to low-income neighborhoods in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires

• As of year end 2020, the accumulated debt for shantytown consumption in the concession area of edenor was ARS 2,126 million

• Funds will be applied to a Works Plan associated with low-income neighborhoods to improve the quality of services provided there

• The first disbursement in the amount of AR$1,500 million has been received;

• The second disbursement, for AR$500 million, will be in the first quarter of 2021;

• The third disbursement, in the amount of AR$500 million, in the second quarter of 2021;

• The fourth disbursement for the remainder must still be validated by the ENRE and corresponds to the total consumption of shantytowns between the months of August and December 2020

Seasonal Programming Modification| February 24, 2021

• Stabilized price of energy of the Large Distribution Users (GUDI) was modified to equate it with the Large Users of the Wholesale Electricity Market for the period between 1 of February and April 30, 2020.

• Public health / education agencies large users category was created and exempted from the increase

• National Electricity Fund tax was increased from ARS 80 / MWh to ARS 160 / MWh. Then, through resolution Enre No. 270/2021, the price change of this tax was postponed for invoices issued as of March 1, 2021

• Edenor requested the ENRE the transfer of the higher value of energy to GUDIs into the tariff

Onerous Transfer of Receivable from Ribera Desarrollos SA |January 18, 2021

• Regarding RDSA's reorganization proceeding, Edenor expressed its conformity with one of the submitted alternatives, which requires making additional financial contributions

• Given the Company's complex economic and financial situation, and the necessity to focus resources in the investment plan, added to the uncertainty regarding the recoverability of the credit, the Board of Directors accepted the offer for the transfer of such credit for a total amount of ARS 400 million plus a contingent price subject to the execution of the project under certain conditions

• The partial recovery of the provision has not been recorded in the present financial statements

4Q RESULTS | GROSS MARGIN

(in ARS billion | %)

4Q2020

Net operating income (loss)

(2.1)

Revenue from salesEnergy purchasesGross marginOpex

Asset Impairment

Financial resultsIncome taxNet incomeOther Opex

RECPAM

(loss)

GROSS MARGIN

(in ARS million)

ENERGY SALES EVOLUTION

Turnover b/ type of customer │ QoQ

Energy Sales Breakdown | 4Q 2020

Customers Evolution

Residential

Small Commercial

Medium Commercial

Industrial

Wheeling System

Others

(in thousands)

4Q RESULTS | OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(in ARS billion | %)

4Q2020

Net operating income (loss)

(2.1)

Revenue from salesEnergy purchasesGross marginOpex

Asset Impairment

Financial resultsIncome taxNet incomeOther Opex

RECPAM

(loss)

OPEX

(in ARS million)

Allowance for the impairment of trade

Fees and remuneration for services

+50%

4Q19 | 559

4Q20 | 837

+17%

4Q19 | 1,931

4Q20 | 2,263

ENRE penalties

Supplies Consumption

-83%

4Q19 | 503

4Q20 | 85

4Q RESULTS | FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in ARS billion | %)

4Q2020

Net operating income (loss)

(2.1)

Revenue from salesEnergy purchasesGross marginOpex

Asset Impairment

Financial resultsIncome taxNet incomeOther Opex

RECPAM

(loss)

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in ARS million)

4Q RESULTS | NET INCOME

(in ARS billion | %)

4Q2020

Net operating income (loss)

(2.1)

Revenue from salesEnergy purchasesGross marginOpex

Asset Impairment

Financial resultsIncome taxNet incomeOther Opex

RECPAM

(loss)

EBITDA

(in ARS million)

Net operating income (+) Depreciations EBITDA

(+) Asset Impairment Adjusted EBITDA

4Q19

4Q20

(926) (20,490)

1,606 1,680

680 (18,810)

- 680

17,396 (1,414)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(in ARS million | %)

▪ Realignment of the investment plan

▪ Lower demand registered during the last 3 years

▪ No impact on the service equality levels

Capex Evolution

Capex Breakdown

Grid enhancements

Network maint. & improvements

New connections

Communications and telecontrol

Other investment projects

Legal requirements

Investments Highlights

• Commissioning of the Colegiales, Libertad and Jose C Paz substations, and the new El Cruce step-down transformer center for 240 MVA

• Two new capacitor banks, of 150 MVA each, were mounted in the Rodriguez substation

• 19 km of new high-voltage transmission lines were constructed and other 4.5 km were renewed

16

QUALITY OF SERVICE

SAIDI Path hrs │ year │ customer

SAIFI Path times │ year │ customer

RealRequested quality standards

ENERGY LOSSES

In Percentage

Per Quarter

TAM

20192020

INDEBTEDNESS

(in USD million)

Total Financial DebtON 2022

Net Debt

Risk Ratings - 2022 Corporate Bonds

LocalRating raCCC+

Global

CCC-

B - | Stable | Global

Local ($)

Local (USD)

Outlook NegativeDateDec.2020

Negative

Sep.2020

A.ar A-.ar Caa3

Negative Dec.2020 Negative

Global

Negative Dec.2020

Senior Note 2022

Amount | USD 98.3 MM Maturity | October 2022 Rate | 9.75%

Note: (1) @ December 2020