Ref: EDENOR S.A. – Material Fact - Form 6-K

Resignation of Regular Director
I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor or the "Company") in compliance with the current regulations, in order to inform that the Company has received the resignation of Mr. Juan Santiago Fraschina for reason of a strictly personal nature, as regular director, to which he was appointed by class B and C shareholders by the Ordinary General Meeting N° 77 of April 6th, 2022. The resignation received will be considered at the next board meeting.
Silvana Coria
Market Relations Officer
