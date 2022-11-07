Ref: EDENOR S.A. – Material Fact - Form 6-K

Ref: EDENOR S.A. - Material Fact

Resignation of Regular Director

Dear Sirs,

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor or the " Company ") in compliance with the current regulations, in order to inform that the Company has received the resignation of Mr. Juan Santiago Fraschina for reason of a strictly personal nature, as regular director, to which he was appointed by class B and C shareholders by the Ordinary General Meeting N° 77 of April 6th, 2022. The resignation received will be considered at the next board meeting.

Yours faithfully,

Silvana Coria

Market Relations Officer