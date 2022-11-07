Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDN   ARENOR010020

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA

(EDN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
109.55 ARS   +0.55%
04:46pRef : EDENOR S.A. – Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
11/02Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima : BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ref: EDENOR S.A. – Material Fact - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
Ref: EDENOR S.A. - Material Fact

Resignation of Regular Director

Dear Sirs,

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor or the "Company") in compliance with the current regulations, in order to inform that the Company has received the resignation of Mr. Juan Santiago Fraschina for reason of a strictly personal nature, as regular director, to which he was appointed by class B and C shareholders by the Ordinary General Meeting N° 77 of April 6th, 2022. The resignation received will be considered at the next board meeting.

Yours faithfully,

Silvana Coria

Market Relations Officer

Disclaimer

EDENOR - Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
