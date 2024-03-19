

For the month of March, 2024

EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (EDENOR)

(DISTRIBUTION AND MARKETING COMPANY OF THE NORTH )

(Translation of Registrant's Name Into English)

Argentina

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

Av. del Libertador 6363,

12th Floor,

City of Buenos Aires (A1428ARG),

Tel: 54-11-4346-5000

(Address of principal executive offices)

March 19th ,2024

Messrs.

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission

Issuers´ Management Office

25 de Mayo 175

City of Buenos Aires

Messrs.

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS S.A.

Sarmiento 299

City of Buenos Aires

Ref: Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A

Material fact

Risk Rating

Dear Sirs:

I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.

(indistinctly, "Edenor" or the "Company") in accordance with the provisions of CNV Rules, in order to inform that yesterday, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") upgraded the long-term local and foreign currency rating of Edenor along with several other Argentine corporate and infrastructure entities from "CCC-" to "CCC", with a stable outlook.

S&P also highlighted that revised up Edenor's stand-alone credit profile to "CCC" from

"CCC-".

The rating change of the aforementioned companies is related to the upgrade made by S&P last March 15th of Argentina's long-term foreign currency rating from "CCC-" to "CCC", as well as the modification of the transfer and convertibility rating (T&C) of the country from "CCC-" to "CCC".

Yours faithfully,

Solange Barthe Dennin

Market Relations Officer.

