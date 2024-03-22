UNITED STATES
Material fact
Risk Rating
I hereby address you on behalf of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A.
(indistinctly, "Edenor" or the "Company") in accordance with the provisions of CNV Rules, in order to inform you that today, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") raised the national scale rating to Edenor from "CCC" to "raB+", with a stable outlook.
