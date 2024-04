Empresa Electricidad del Peru ELECTROPERU SA is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and sale of electric energy, as well as it supplies to the National Interconnected Electric System. The Company’s facilities include the Mantaro hydroelectric complex, which comprises two hydroelectric plants located in the department of Huancavelica with a total installed capacity of over 1000 megawatts (MW), and the Tumbes thermal power station with a total installed capacity of over 18 megawatts (MW).

Sector Independent Power Producers