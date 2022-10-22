Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTEL   CLP371151059

EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.

(ENTEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
2935.90 CLP   -5.09%
03:23pChile's Entel to sell fiber optic assets for $358 million
RE
08/01Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/26EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chile's Entel to sell fiber optic assets for $358 million

10/22/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean the windows of the office building of Chilean telecommunications company Entel at the district of San Isidro in Lima

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean telecoms giant Entel said on Saturday it would sell the assets of its fiber optic business, which provides services to homes, to local company ON*NET Fibra in a deal worth $358 million.

The sale, led by investment banks BNP Paribas, Santander and financial adviser Scotiabank, is subject to approval by Chile's economic regulator, expected in the first half of 2023.

Entel and ON*NET Fibra signed an agreement as part of the deal that will enable Entel to continue offering internet services for residences on ON*NET's network, Entel said in a statement.

"By selling our network, rather than leaving the fixed market, we are increasing coverage rapidly to offer our internet services to the home at efficient costs and without the need to invest the sums required for a fiber deployment with this coverage," the statement added.

Following the closing of this transaction, ON*NET Fibra is expected to reach more than 4.3 million homes in 2024.

Entel has operations in Chile and Peru and has more than 20 million mobile subscribers.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.03% 46.38 Real-time Quote.-23.68%
EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. -5.09% 2935.9 End-of-day quote.1.98%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.78% 5129.5 Real-time Quote.-1.95%
All news about EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.
03:23pChile's Entel to sell fiber optic assets for $358 million
RE
08/01Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
05/26EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. : Ex-di..
FA
05/26EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. : Ex-di..
FA
05/03Equinix Buys Four Data Centers In Chile; Shares Climb
MT
05/03Equinix, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Data Center in Peru from Empresa Nac..
CI
05/03Equinix, Inc. completed the acquisition of Four Data Centers from Empresa Nacional de T..
CI
05/02Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
04/25EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A. : Ex-di..
FA
03/20Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A.(SNSE:EN..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 888 B 2 979 M 2 979 M
Net income 2022 403 B 416 M 416 M
Net Debt 2022 1 804 B 1 861 M 1 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,20x
Yield 2022 27,4%
Capitalization 887 B 914 M 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 11 948
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 935,90 CLP
Average target price 4 470,40 CLP
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Büchi Buc Chief Executive Officer
Felipe Ureta Prieto Manager-Finance & Management Control
Sebastián Domínguez Philippi Vice President-Finance
Juan José Hurtado Vicuña Chairman
Alfredo Parot Donoso Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESA NACIONAL DE TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.1.98%914
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-31.97%148 460
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.06%93 881
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.77%88 048
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 767