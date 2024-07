Empresa Regional de Servicio Publico de Electricidad Electro Norte Medio SA - HIDRANDINA is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company operates in a concession area of over 890 square kilometers through the regions of Ancash, La Libertad and Cajamarca. The Company is also involved in the generation and sub-transmission of electric energy and the provision of complementary services to the general public. In addition, the Company is a member of Grupo Distriluz Peru, a group which comprises such controlled entities as Electronorte SA, Electrocentro SA, Electronoroeste SA and Hidrandina SA. As of December 31, 2011, Fondo Nacional de Financiamiento de la Actividad Empresarial del Estado (FONAFE) was the Company’s majority shareholder with 95.18% of its interest.

Sector Electric Utilities