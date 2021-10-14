Empresaria : ​Empresaria Chairman, Tony Martin, awarded Honorary Associateship from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons

​Empresaria Chairman, Tony Martin, has been awarded an Honorary Associateship from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in recognition of his significant involvement within the veterinary profession. This prestigious honour is given only to those who make a special contribution to the sector. Tony founded the Anthony V Martin Charitable Foundation in 2001 and has distributed over £10m of funds to charities working within the veterinary profession. The Foundation enables significant collaboration with domestic and international charities and is committed to providing life-saving veterinary care, food, and sanctuary to promote the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of animals. The Foundation's support has been even more critical over the past year as fundraising events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tony takes a personal interest in all the Foundation's charity partners and his dedication over many years has resulted in positive change in education, legislation, and cultural beliefs.

Tony on receiving this award said:

'This recognition is deeply appreciated. The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons is well respected around the world for the standards it has created for animal welfare and for developing new treatments. The Foundation is dedicated to animal welfare issues and projects and has helped to finance some of the leading projects in this space and will hopefully continue to do so into the future.'

The full awards ceremony can be viewed here.