  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empresaria Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   GB00B0358N07

EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC

(EMR)
Empresaria : ​Empresaria Chairman, Tony Martin, awarded Honorary Associateship from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons

10/14/2021 | 06:52am EDT
​Empresaria Chairman, Tony Martin, has been awarded an Honorary Associateship from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in recognition of his significant involvement within the veterinary profession. This prestigious honour is given only to those who make a special contribution to the sector. Tony founded the Anthony V Martin Charitable Foundation in 2001 and has distributed over £10m of funds to charities working within the veterinary profession. The Foundation enables significant collaboration with domestic and international charities and is committed to providing life-saving veterinary care, food, and sanctuary to promote the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of animals. The Foundation's support has been even more critical over the past year as fundraising events have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tony takes a personal interest in all the Foundation's charity partners and his dedication over many years has resulted in positive change in education, legislation, and cultural beliefs.

Tony on receiving this award said:

'This recognition is deeply appreciated. The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons is well respected around the world for the standards it has created for animal welfare and for developing new treatments. The Foundation is dedicated to animal welfare issues and projects and has helped to finance some of the leading projects in this space and will hopefully continue to do so into the future.'

The full awards ceremony can be viewed here.

Financials
Sales 2021 274 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2021 1,50 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2021 22,1 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 42,8 M 58,4 M 58,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 41,7%
Managers and Directors
Rhona Lynne Driggs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Victor Martin Chairman
Charles Kenneth Zachary Miles Independent Non-Executive Director
Penelope Anne Freer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC88.04%58
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.64.34%102 324
PAYCHEX, INC.26.06%42 355
BENEFIT ONE INC.87.21%8 011
TRINET GROUP, INC.23.57%6 559
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.24.91%3 381