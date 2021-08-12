Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empresaria Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   GB00B0358N07

EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC

(EMR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/11 11:35:22 am
81 GBX   --.--%
02:51aEMPRESARIA : ​Investor Presentation - Interim Results 2021
PU
02:51aEMPRESARIA : Interim Statement 2021
PU
08/05Empresaria Group plc Appoints Garrick Cooper as President, North America
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresaria : ​Investor Presentation - Interim Results 2021

08/12/2021 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

2021 Half Year Results

August 2021

Rhona Driggs

Tim Anderson

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Contents

Overview

Financial review

Sector analysis

Outlook

Appendices

3

9

12

19

21

2

Overview

3

A global diversified staffing Group

  • Healthcare increased to 8% of Group NFI
  • APAC reduced to 34% of Group NFI due to impact of aviation industry
  • 75% of net fee income from outside of UK
  • Temp/perm split in line with prior year - excluding aviation, temporary proportion has increased

Professional (28%, 2020: 31%)

IT (23%, 2020: 24%)

Healthcare (8%, 2020: 4%)

Property, Construction &

Engineering (1%, 2020: 1%)

Commercial (29%, 2020: 28%)

Offshore Recruitment Services (11%, 2020: 12%)

All charts show percentage of Group net fee income

Permanent (33%, 2020: 34%)

Temporary and Contract (58%, 2020: 57%)

Offshore Recruitment Services (9%, 2020: 9%)

UK (25%, 2020: 25%)

Continental Europe (24%, 2020: 21%)

Asia Pacific (34%, 2020: 38%)

Americas (17%, 2020: 16%)

4

Overview

  • Strong recovery in profits - adjusted profit before tax up 67% on prior year and 8% ahead of 2019
  • Progress on net fee income recovery
    • Q2 up 30% on prior year with growth in all sectors
    • Q1 down 19% v prior year reflecting strong pre-COVID comparator
    • H1 up 1% on prior year, up 4% in constant currency
  • Operational investments including appointment of regional leadership roles and continued technology rollout
  • Demand returning to pre-pandemic levels in many markets with skills shortages at a 15 year high

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Empresaria Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 06:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC
02:51aEMPRESARIA : ​Investor Presentation - Interim Results 2021
PU
02:51aEMPRESARIA : Interim Statement 2021
PU
08/05Empresaria Group plc Appoints Garrick Cooper as President, North America
CI
08/02EMPRESARIA : Garrick Cooper joins the Empresaria Leadership Team as President, N..
PU
07/29London Indexes Boosted by Positive Welcome to Most Earnings
DJ
07/29BEN VAN BEURDEN : London Shares Rise as Miners, Oil Stocks Gain; S&N, BT Fall
DJ
07/29Empresaria Group plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 30 J..
CI
06/23EMPRESARIA : IMS Group awarded “Dream Companies To Work For”
PU
05/13EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12EMPRESARIA : 2021 AGM Voting Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 262 M 364 M 364 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 21,4 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 39,2 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 1 764
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Empresaria Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rhona Lynne Driggs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Victor Martin Chairman
Charles Kenneth Zachary Miles Independent Non-Executive Director
Penelope Anne Freer Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC76.09%54
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.34.48%87 642
PAYCHEX, INC.25.31%41 694
TRINET GROUP, INC.11.38%5 822
BENEFIT ONE INC.23.28%5 485
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-11.09%2 745