  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Empresaria Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMR   GB00B0358N07

EMPRESARIA GROUP PLC

(EMR)
  Report
Empresaria : Garrick Cooper joins the Empresaria Leadership Team as President, North America

08/02/2021 | 11:02am EDT
​Garrick Cooper joins the group as President, North America further strengthening our leadership team. Garrick brings with him over 23 years of experience in the staffing solutions industry across a range of areas with a focus on providing exceptional contract and professional search solutions for clients in a variety of industries.

Prior to joining Empresaria, Garrick was Vice President, Technical atVolt Workforce Solutionswhere he was responsible for the direction of sales and delivery teams spanning North America. Garrick has extensive experience in recruiting, sales, operations and program management and in delivering effective and innovative recruiting solutions to clients.

Garrick will be responsible for the development of the Group's operations and delivery of our strategy in North America.

Rhona Driggs, CEO of Empresaria, commented:

'I am delighted to welcome Garrick to Empresaria and I am excited about the expertise and experience he brings to the Group in a market where we see great opportunity to grow.'

Disclaimer

Empresaria Group plc published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
