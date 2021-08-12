Empresaria : Interim Statement 2021

12 August 2021 Empresaria Group plc ("Empresaria" or "Group") Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Adjusted profit before tax up 67% and investing in future growth Empresaria Group plc (AIM: EMR), the global specialist staffing group, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Overview of the half year % % % change % change 2021 2020 change (CC)2 2019 change (CC)2 Revenue £129.8m £136.1m -5% -3% £175.5m -26% -24% Net fee income £28.4m £28.2m +1% +4% £36.3m -22% -19% Adjusted operating profit1 £4.3m £3.0m +43% +54% £4.3m -% +8% Operating profit/(loss) £2.7m £(0.6)m £2.9m -7% Adjusted profit before tax1 £4.0m £2.4m +67% £3.7m +8% Profit/(loss) before tax £2.4m £(1.2)m £2.3m +4% Adjusted, diluted earnings 4.1p 1.9p +116% 3.3p +24% per share1 Diluted earnings/(loss) per 1.6p (2.7)p 1.4p +14% share Strong recovery in profits reflecting market recovery and benefits of operational investments - adjusted profit before tax up 67% on prior year and 8% ahead of 2019

Progress on net fee income recovery Q2 up 30% on prior year with growth across all sectors Q1 down 19% on prior year against a strong pre-COVID comparator H1 up 1% on prior year, up 4% in constant currency Revenue and net fee income declined against 2019, primarily due to the exit from loss- making operations and impact of challenges in the aviation industry

As expected, net debt has increased reflecting working capital outflows as demand has recovered. Adjusted net debt of £16.5m (31 December 2020: £13.6m), with headroom remaining strong at £12.4m

Demand returning to pre-pandemic levels in many markets with skills shortages at a 15 year high

pre-pandemic levels in many markets with skills shortages at a 15 year high Operational investments and initiatives positioning the Group for long-term growth

long-term growth Development of regional structure to accelerate growth with the appointment of highly experienced industry experts to regional leadership roles Ongoing investment in technology - two more businesses live on Bullhorn in the first half

Adjusted to exclude amortisation of intangible assets identified in business combinations, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, exceptional items, fair value charge on acquisition of non-controlling shares and, in the case of earnings, any related tax. The constant currency (CC) movement is calculated by translating the 2020 and 2019 results at the 2021 exchange rates. Chief Executive Officer, Rhona Driggs, commented: "We have had an outstanding first half performance delivering a 67% year-on-year increase in adjusted profit before tax. Our H1 results reflect not only an improving global economic environment but evidence the operational improvements we have put in place and the acceleration of many of these initiatives last year. These results would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and perseverance of our teams around the world. They have clearly demonstrated their commitment to providing our

clients and candidates with outstanding service. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, I am thankful to our teams for their ongoing support as we continue on our journey to evolve the Group and strengthen our businesses. I am pleased to have welcomed three new members to our senior leadership team in 2021. These appointments illustrate our ability to attract top talent and demonstrate the Group's potential and ambition and will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our growth strategies. Profits for the full year are now expected to be significantly ahead of prior year and current market expectations. We enter the second half of the year with cautious optimism as there continues to be a high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing impact of COVID-19, and restrictions remain, or are increasing, in a number of the Group's markets. We are confident that we will continue to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise." Investor presentation In line with Empresaria's commitment to ensuring appropriate communication structures are in place for all sections of its shareholder base, management will deliver an online results presentation open to all existing and potential investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on Thursday 12 August 2021 at 4:30pm UK time. Questions can be submitted pre-event through the platform or at any time during the live presentation. Management may not be in a position to answer every question it receives but will address those it can while remaining within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. Q&A responses will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform. Investors can sign up for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/empresaria-group- plc/register-investor. Those who have already registered and requested to meet the Company will be automatically invited. - Ends - Enquiries: Empresaria Group plc via Alma PR Rhona Driggs, Chief Executive Officer Tim Anderson, Chief Financial Officer Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser and 020 7496 3000 Broker) Shaun Dobson / James Moat Alma PR (Financial PR) 020 3405 0205 Sam Modlin empresaria@almapr.com David Ison Hilary Buchanan The investor presentation of these results will be made available during the course of today on Empresaria's website: www.empresaria.com Notes for editors: Empresaria Group plc is a global specialist staffing group offering temporary and contract recruitment, permanent recruitment and offshore recruitment services across 6 sectors:

Professional, IT, Healthcare, Property, Construction & Engineering, Commercial and Offshore Recruitment Services. Empresaria operates from locations across the world including the 4 largest staffing markets of the US, Japan, UK and Germany along with a strong presence elsewhere in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Empresaria is listed on AIM under ticker EMR. For more information visit www.empresaria.com. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements This document may contain forward-looking statements which are made in good faith and are based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. You can sometimes, but not always, identify these statements by the use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "should", "may", "assume" and other similar words. By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive and speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Empresaria undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Finance and operating review The Group has delivered a strong recovery in profits in the first half of 2021 with adjusted profit before tax up 67% to £4.0m. In the second quarter net fee income was up 30% on prior year as trading continued to recover while in the first quarter net fee income was 19% down on a strong 2020 comparator. Total first half net fee income grew by 1% (4% in constant currency). Ongoing benefits from diversification Our diversification by geography and sector has continued to provide benefits in the first part of 2021. The majority of our operations are seeing good recovery from COVID-19 including some stand-out successes, such as our Healthcare sector, which has had a record first half, driven by demand from the COVID-19 vaccination and testing programmes. This has enabled us to more than offset weaker results elsewhere such as in our aviation staffing business. The aviation industry continues to struggle and is not expected to fully recover in the short- term. Our performance elsewhere has enabled us to invest in restructuring and broadening our service offering to ensure we are well placed when this industry recovers. In Germany, our temporary recruitment business has performed strongly, benefitting from the improving market. This has helped make up for lower results in our logistics recruitment business, which had a very strong 2020, but has been experiencing significant challenges in finding workers as the labour market recovers, primarily due to the lack of available talent and difficulty in attracting candidates across borders. Impact of operational initiatives demonstrated We have had a continued focus on delivering improved efficiency in our operations with some notable successes in 2021. In our US healthcare business, an efficient operating model, utilising our offshore recruitment services operation in India, has enabled us to maximise the benefits in delivering to high demand from the COVID-19 testing and vaccination programmes. We are also increasingly leveraging our internal offshore services elsewhere in the Group to help improve efficiencies and speed of delivery as well as supporting our back-office functions. At the end of 2020 we restructured our temporary recruitment operations in Germany and this has enabled them to more effectively take advantage of returning demand and deliver a strong first half with significant improvements in profitability. Over the last 18 months, we have moved a number of our operations to a more focused sales and delivery model which has enabled them to operate more efficiently and maximise their client and candidate facing activities. The benefits of this have been evident in 2021 such as in our Professional sector operations in APAC. Continuing to invest in the future We have continued to invest in the Group to deliver on our long-term ambitions. In the last few months, we have appointed highly experienced industry professionals to regional leadership roles in APAC, UK Europe and, most recently, North America. The addition of these proven industry leaders will enable the Group to accelerate the implementation of its strategy and growth plans. We have continued to invest in technology with two more businesses going live on our core technology platform as we continue to implement this across the globe. As we add more businesses, we expect the benefits to accelerate, providing greater efficiencies, greater ability to cross-sell, and access to a global database.

Outlook We are encouraged by our strong start to 2021 and as a result, profits for the full year are now expected to be significantly ahead of the prior year and current market expectations. However, we remain cognisant of the ongoing challenges in some of our key markets and sectors. As a global business we operate in many markets where lockdown restrictions remain in place or are increasing, and where vaccination rollouts have been slower. Globally, the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 remain uncertain and we expect this to continue to present challenges in the short-term. However, we have demonstrated success in establishing strong COVID-19 protocols to keep our staff safe and healthy while continuing to deliver to our clients and our candidates and this proven success gives us confidence in navigating these challenges to take advantage of market opportunities as they arise. Sector Performance Adjusted operating profit by sector 6 months 6 months Year ended ended % change ended 31 30 June 30 June (constant December £'m 2021 2020 % change currency) 2020 Professional 0.5 0.5 -% -% 0.2 IT 1.6 1.2 +33% +45% 1.8 Healthcare 0.9 0.1 +800% +800% 0.4 Property, Construction & Engineering (0.1) (0.1) -% -% (0.2) Commercial 2.0 1.5 +33% +33% 4.6 Offshore Recruitment Services 1.8 1.4 +29% +38% 2.6 Central costs (2.4) (1.6) +50% +50% (3.2) Group 4.3 3.0 +43% +54% 6.2 Performance in each of the sectors is analysed below. The increase in central costs reflects the unwinding of certain cost saving measures implemented last year, the impact of lower charges for share based payments and bonuses in 2020 and the investments made in 2021 such as the addition of regional roles.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.