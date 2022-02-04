Empresaria : awarded 3rd place in the ‘Top 100 Staffing Firms to Work For in 2022'

03 February 2022 by Erin Smyth

​Empresaria has been awarded 3rd place in the 'Top 100 Staffing Firms to Work For in 2022', by Candidate.ly (the client portal for Bullhorn) in coordination with the World Staffing Summit.

The Top 100 Staffing Firms to Work For, is voted for by employees and the public and this year's winners were announced during the World Staffing Summit on January 28th. In total 556 companies were nominated in 2022 and 3995 votes were cast for the top 10 companies.

With a headcount of 2,700, Empresaria operates across 6 sectors from 19 country locations worldwide.The Group's 'Stronger Together' initiative introduced in 2019 has focused on building a culture of collaboration across what was traditionally a siloed collection of brands.

Through group wide initiatives, such as DE&I, training and leadership programmes, relationships have been built across brands allowing the Group to deliver a more centralised customer experience across a large global geographical footprint and diverse businesses.

The personal development of employees has benefitted hugely from the perspective and expertise of others within the Group. Being part of Empresaria not only provides employees with the input and inspiration of industry leaders and experts, but also access to the very best and latest technology and software, enabling a competitive advantage in the industry.

The Group recently implemented a new regional structure and appointed three senior regional leaders to better leverage synergies and cross-selling potential, enhance operating models to scale the businesses more effectively and drive a performance-based culture.

​

Rhona Driggs, CEO Empresaria, spoke on the Group's recognition:

'We are absolutely delighted to be awarded 3rd place in the Top 100 Staffing Firms to work for in 2022. This is a true testament to the focus we have placed on driving a collaborative and positive culture across the Group over the past few years. Through our 'Stronger Together' initiative we have implemented key initiatives aimed at bringing the Group closer together. These include the implementation of our global internal collaboration platform (Workplace), training & development programs and the launch of our Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committee to ensure we create an environment where everyone can feel safe, heard and respected at work. I am proud of what we have achieved as a Group in a short period of time and look forward to continuing to make Empresaria a great workplace.'

​

See the full list of Top 100 Staffing Firms to Work For.