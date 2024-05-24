(Alliance News) - Empresaria Group PLC on Friday said that it has acquired the remaining 20% of Empresaria Philippines Holdings Ltd, taking its shareholding to 100%.

According to the Crawley, England-based recruitment company, Empresaria Philippines is the UK holding company of its Philippines subsidiary, Monroe Consulting Philippines Inc.

The share consideration is GBP400,000, half of which will be paid on completion, and half on or within twelve months of completion. The shares have been bought from Monica Viladot Medina, the former managing director of Monroe Philippines who left the group in May 2024.

Shares in Empresaria Group were down 1.3% at 38.50 pence each in London on Friday.

