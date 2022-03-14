Empresas CMPC S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q21

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that should be considered as good faith estimates. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outside of CMPC's control that could cause CMPC's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks include in particular those described in CMPC's Financial Statements, Note 3 ("Risk Management").
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are delivered. CMPC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them based on developments which differ from those anticipated.
SUSTAINABLE LEADER IN PULP & PAPER
Sustainable Leader
in Pulp & Paper
MISSION
Our mission is to produce and market in a sustainable manner - on the basis of man- made plantations - wood, pulp, paper, packaging and tissue and personal care products of first-rate quality that are competitive.
We seek to be sustainable over time to achieve good economic performance and create shared value opportunities with our stakeholders.
CORPORATE PURPOSE
CREATE
COEXIST
CONSERVE
the best solutions for
with our stakeholders to
our environment, because
the real needs of
generate opportunities for
we understand that our work
individuals.
mutual development.
depends on natural
resources.
Relevant positioning
in each business area
CMPC
SalesUS$6,323mm
EBITDA (margin %) US$1,695mm(26.8%)
Pulp
Softys
Biopackaging
US$3,108mm
US$2,195mm
US$1,020mm
Sales
Sales
Sales
US$1,388mm(44.6%)
US$181mm(8.2%)
US$176mm (17.2%)
EBITDA (margin %)
EBITDA (margin %)
EBITDA (margin %)
2nd
LatAm producer
5th
Global Producer
2nd
Global Producer
TISSUE
SACK KRAFT
MARKET PULP
LatAm exporter
8th
Global Producer
1st
TISSUE
BOXBOARD
Source: CMPC, LTM information as of December 2021.
