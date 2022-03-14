Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Empresas CMPC S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMPC   CL0000001314

EMPRESAS CMPC S.A.

(CMPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Empresas CMPC S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q21

03/14/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

March 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that should be considered as good faith estimates. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outside of CMPC's control that could cause CMPC's actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks include in particular those described in CMPC's Financial Statements, Note 3 ("Risk Management").

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are delivered. CMPC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them based on developments which differ from those anticipated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Colomba Henríquez

Juan José Ossul

Paola Figueira

colomba.henriquez@cmpc.cl

juanjose.ossul@cmpc.cl

paola.figueira@cmpc.cl

+56 2 2441 2791

+56 2 2441 2713

+56 2 2441 2616

SUSTAINABLE LEADER IN PULP & PAPER

Sustainable Leader

in Pulp & Paper

MISSION

Our mission is to produce and market in a sustainable manner - on the basis of man- made plantations - wood, pulp, paper, packaging and tissue and personal care products of first-rate quality that are competitive.

We seek to be sustainable over time to achieve good economic performance and create shared value opportunities with our stakeholders.

CORPORATE PURPOSE

CREATE

COEXIST

CONSERVE

the best solutions for

with our stakeholders to

our environment, because

the real needs of

generate opportunities for

we understand that our work

individuals.

mutual development.

depends on natural

resources.

Relevant positioning

in each business area

CMPC

Sales US$6,323mm

EBITDA (margin %) US$1,695mm (26.8%)

Pulp

Softys

Biopackaging

US$3,108mm

US$2,195mm

US$1,020mm

Sales

Sales

Sales

US$1,388mm (44.6%)

US$181mm (8.2%)

US$176mm (17.2%)

EBITDA (margin %)

EBITDA (margin %)

EBITDA (margin %)

2nd

LatAm producer

5th

Global Producer

2nd

Global Producer

TISSUE

SACK KRAFT

MARKET PULP

LatAm exporter

8th

Global Producer

1st

TISSUE

BOXBOARD

Source: CMPC, LTM information as of December 2021.

Pulp

Softys

Biopackaging

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Empresas CMPC SA published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 20:13:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
