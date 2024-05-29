1.1 CMPC Patagonia Reserve: more than 25,000 hectares of reclaimed land for the country After being ranked in 2023 as the "most sustainable company in the world" in the paper and forest products sector according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, CMPC now presents its Patagonia Reserve project. The initiative is aligned with the Company's environmental goals and its Nature, Conservation and Biodiversity Strategy. CMPC's presence in the Aysén region began in the late 1980s, when the company started a pioneering plantation project to recover areas that were already degraded or at high risk of erosion due to the techniques used in the 1930s to adapt the terrain for local set- tlements, such as burning native forests to prepare land for agricultural use and livestock. The forests planted by CMPC successfully recovered more than 12,000 hectares of highly degraded land with another 13,000 hectares of native forests conserved within the Company's properties. The Company has decided to convert this land into what the CMPC Patagonia Reserve project. With 25,893 hectares, the initiative is part of the Nature, Conservation and Biodiversity Strategies (NC&B) and aims to enhance the provision of services based on nature and biodiversity, incorporating new areas under conservation, studies on productive coexistence, areas for sports, recreation and contemplating nature. The

initiative also includes an annual fund to support projects of organizations with a local presence that contribute value in terms of the Reserve's objectives. CMPC Patagonia and its two stories: devastation and recovery Between 1920 and 1940, the territory of Aysén in southern Chile underwent severe deterioration of its natural cap- ital, as it was left at the mercy of intentional forest fires during the process of colonization of the land adjacent to the concessions that the Chilean State granted to private individuals and large cattle ranching companies. According to sources from the Fire Department of the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), up to 1952, around 3.5 million hectares of native forest were burned in the Aysén region, which brought long-term environmental im- pacts that significantly damaged the region's natural ecosystems. For ex- ample, Cisnes, Erasmo and Emperador Guillermo became areas of desertifi- cation that led to the erosion of thou- sands of tons of soil, damming rivers and lakes. Towards the end of the 1980s, CMPC began the plantation project in the region, propagating forest cover by establishing plantations in the most degraded areas. This was the start of the recovery process of severely eroded soils, helping meet production objectives and other ecosystem service goals. The 25,893 hectares of the project are distributed between Aysén (6,785 ha), Coyhaique (16,379 ha), and Río Ibáñez (2,729 ha). Of these, 52% is under protection and conservation, and 48% is covered with Ponderosa, Oregon and Contorta pine plantations. In this context, the CMPC Patagonia Reserve project is subdivided into three categories: Conservation of current native forest

areas (13,280 ha) composed mainly of Lenga, Coihue de Magallanes and Evergreen forest types. It also includes other natural ecosystems such as meadows and wetlands, and the protection of the different animal and forest species that coexist there. Restoration of areas that current- ly have non-native species (4,513 ha) in which pine trees will be carefully thinned to set up the right conditions for native species to regenerate. The remaining pines will provide proper light and shade conditions, as well as shelter from the wind necessary for native species to germinate.

Carbon sink (8,100 ha), corresponding to forests with exogenous species that will not be productively intervened to maintain soil protection (mostly high slopes). Their main function is to pre- vent erosion, protect biodiversity and capture carbon by becoming perma- nent cover. Ecosystem services for human well-being The CMPC Patagonia Reserve was also designed with the purpose of enhancing the provision of ecosystem services meaning they are based on nature and biodiversity, which is one of the pillars of the NC&B strategy - by incorporating spaces for conservation, research, in- tegrated land use (logging and others), spaces for sports, recreation, culture, and contemplating nature. Ecosystem services are benefits that humans obtain from ecosystems such as forests, grasslands and mangroves and that are produced by interactions within them. These services are the supply of food, water, fiber and timber; the regulation of climate and air, which prevents erosion; the cultural benefits provided by spaces for sports and recreation; and the sustainability provided by soil formation and nutrient cycling, necessary to maintain the other services.