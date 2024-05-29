CMPC
Tomás Munita (Santiago, 1975) is an independent documentary photographer whose primary interests are social and environmental topics. Since 2006 he has been a regular contributor to the New York Times, reporting on various continents. He also works for other media such as National Geographic, GEO, Time Magazine, the New Yorker, El País and the New York Times Magazine.
His work has been recognized with various international awards including five World Press Photos, Leica Os- kar Barnack, Gabriel García Márquez, Visa D'or, NPPA Photojournalist of the Year, POY Latin America Photogra- pher, the Chris Hondros Fund, the Human Rights Press Award, among others.
Empresas CMPC S.A.
TIN: 90.222.000-3
Head office: Agustinas 1343, Santiago, Chile
Telephone number: +56 2 2441 2000
Company website: www.cmpc.com
Contact:
-
For more information on the 2023 Integrated Report, please contact:
Francisco Torrealba, Deputy Public Affairs Manager, francisco.torrealba@cmpc.cl
-
For more information on sustainability, please contact:
Verónica de la Cerda, Sustainability Manager, veronica.delacerda@cmpc.cl
- To contact investor relations, please contact:
Claudia Cavada, Investor Relations Manager, claudia.cavada@cmpc.cl
- For corporate governance information, contact:
Rafael Cox, Chief Legal Officer, rafael.cox@cmpc.cl
This integrated report includes non-financial information from January 1 to December 31, 2023, for the Celulosa, Biopackaging, and Softys business areas in the eight countries where the company operates, in alignment with our public financial accounting boundaries.
CMPC 2023 INTEGRATED REPORT
1. CMPC Patagonia Project
6
1.1 CMPC Patagonia Project
16
1.2 Letter from Empresas CMPC Chairman
24
1.3 Statement of responsibility
27
2. Profile: Connect with our essence
30
2.1 CMPC Experience
40
2.2 More than a century around the world
41
2.3 Ownership and stocks
46
3. Corporate Governance: Driving the future
58
3.1 Corporate Governance: Driving the future
70
3.2 Board of Directors
72
3.3 Board of Directors Committees
83
3.4 Board of Directors Committees
84
3.5 International Principles
94
3.6 Risk management
94
3.7 Risk management
102
3.8 Human Rights
106
4. Strategies: Vision 2030
108
4.1 Corporate strategy
122
4.2 Upcoming projects
124
1284.4 Tax strategy
135
4.5 Innovation strategy
139
4.6 Digitalization and AI
144
5. People: Our Fiber
156
5.1 Snapshot of people
170
5.2 Diversity at CMPC
177
5.3 Occupational health and safety
181
6. Business model
186
6.1 Regulatory framework
206
6.2 Company Businesses
207
6.3 Stakeholder groups
210
6.4 Stakeholder groups
212
7. Suppliers: Achieving objectives together
214
7.1 Managing suppliers
226
8. ESG Indicators
232
8.1 Legal and Regulatory Compliance
242
8.2 Environmental
250
8.3 Social
281
9. Methodology: Creating natural value
310
9.1 Methodology: Creating natural value
316
9.2 Value Creation
318
9.3 Sustainability governance
319
10. Annexes
328
10.1. Annexes by section
344
10.2 Indexes of this report
394
10.3 Verification letters
408
10.4 QR codes for AR and FS
422
CMPC 2023 INTEGRATED REPORT
1. CMPC Patagonia Reserve
Mosses and Patagonian Lichens at Las Maravillas woodland.
CMPC 2023 INTEGRATED REPORT
Panoramic view of Cerro Negro,
Parque El Condor.
Pages 10 - 11: Starting to demarcate the reception area for visitors to Cerro Negro, El Cóndor park.
Pages 12 - 13: El Cóndor park.
1.1
CMPC Patagonia Reserve: more than 25,000 hectares of reclaimed land for the country
After being ranked in 2023 as the "most sustainable company in the world" in the paper and forest products sector according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, CMPC now presents its Patagonia Reserve project. The initiative is aligned with the Company's environmental goals and its Nature, Conservation and Biodiversity Strategy.
CMPC's presence in the Aysén region began in the late 1980s, when the company started a pioneering plantation project to recover areas that were already degraded or at high risk of erosion due to the techniques used in the 1930s to adapt the terrain for local set- tlements, such as burning native forests to prepare land for agricultural use and livestock.
The forests planted by CMPC successfully recovered more than 12,000 hectares of highly degraded land with another 13,000 hectares of native forests conserved within the Company's properties.
The Company has decided to convert this land into what the CMPC Patagonia Reserve project. With 25,893 hectares, the initiative is part of the Nature, Conservation and Biodiversity Strategies (NC&B) and aims to enhance the provision of services based on nature and biodiversity, incorporating new areas under conservation, studies on productive coexistence, areas for sports, recreation and contemplating nature. The
initiative also includes an annual fund to support projects of organizations with a local presence that contribute value in terms of the Reserve's objectives.
CMPC Patagonia and its two stories: devastation and recovery
Between 1920 and 1940, the territory of Aysén in southern Chile underwent severe deterioration of its natural cap- ital, as it was left at the mercy of intentional forest fires during the process of colonization of the land adjacent to the concessions that the Chilean State granted to private individuals and large cattle ranching companies.
According to sources from the Fire Department of the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), up to 1952, around
3.5 million hectares of native forest were burned in the Aysén region, which brought long-term environmental im- pacts that significantly damaged the region's natural ecosystems. For ex- ample, Cisnes, Erasmo and Emperador
Guillermo became areas of desertifi- cation that led to the erosion of thou- sands of tons of soil, damming rivers and lakes.
Towards the end of the 1980s, CMPC began the plantation project in the region, propagating forest cover by establishing plantations in the most degraded areas. This was the start of the recovery process of severely eroded soils, helping meet production objectives and other ecosystem service goals.
The 25,893 hectares of the project are distributed between Aysén (6,785 ha), Coyhaique (16,379 ha), and Río Ibáñez (2,729 ha). Of these, 52% is under protection and conservation, and 48% is covered with Ponderosa, Oregon and Contorta pine plantations.
In this context, the CMPC Patagonia Reserve project is subdivided into three categories:
- Conservation of current native forest
areas (13,280 ha) composed mainly of Lenga, Coihue de Magallanes and Evergreen forest types. It also includes other natural ecosystems such as meadows and wetlands, and the protection of the different animal and forest species that coexist there.
- Restoration of areas that current- ly have non-native species (4,513 ha) in which pine trees will be carefully thinned to set up the right conditions for native species to regenerate. The remaining pines will provide proper light and shade conditions, as well as shelter from the wind necessary for native species to germinate.
- Carbon sink (8,100 ha), corresponding to forests with exogenous species that will not be productively intervened to maintain soil protection (mostly high slopes). Their main function is to pre- vent erosion, protect biodiversity and capture carbon by becoming perma- nent cover.
Ecosystem services for human well-being
The CMPC Patagonia Reserve was also designed with the purpose of enhancing the provision of ecosystem services
- meaning they are based on nature and biodiversity, which is one of the pillars of the NC&B strategy - by incorporating spaces for conservation, research, in- tegrated land use (logging and others), spaces for sports, recreation, culture, and contemplating nature.
Ecosystem services are benefits that humans obtain from ecosystems such as forests, grasslands and mangroves and that are produced by interactions within them. These services are the supply of food, water, fiber and timber; the regulation of climate and air, which prevents erosion; the cultural benefits provided by spaces for sports and recreation; and the sustainability provided by soil formation and nutrient cycling, necessary to maintain the other services.
The CMPC Patagonia Reserve is an initiative that seeks to implement the conservation of native forests, the reconversion or restoration of plantations to native forests, and the preservation of permanent canopies, valuing the ecosystem services that these recovered areas provide to human well-being.
FORESTS FOR CHILE
The CMPC Patagonia Reserve will also have a park in Coyhaique, part of the Bosque Vivo Network, called CMPC El Cóndor Park, with nearly 300 hectares for sports, recreation, contemplation, and education, among other activities.
In 2023, the Bosque Vivo Network had more than 43,000 on-site visits in addition to 11,171 followers on social net- works. The network includes:
- CMPC Pumalal Park (Temuco): with an area of 100 hectares of plantations and 338 hectares of native forest. It was inaugurated in January 2023.
- CMPC Junquillar Park (Angol) : whose surface area covers 21 ha of plantations and 437 ha of native forest and was in- augurated in November 2023.
- CMPC Lastarria Park (Loncoche): has a total area of 1,783 ha, mostly planta- tions. It was inaugurated in 2023.
- CMPC El Cóndor Park (Coyhaique) : is in the construction stage and sched- uled to open in 2024. It covers 358 hect- ares in an area that is frequently visit- ed because of its proximity to the urban center, scenic beauty, and good condi- tions for hiking and mountain biking, among other activities.
La Pradera woodland before plant- ing. Record from the CMPC photographic archives.
La Cabaña woodland, view of Cerro Mano Negra. Record from the CMPC photographic archives.
Villager clearing a path in the snow La Cabaña woodland. Record from the CMPC photographic archives.
